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Strange New Worlds, Spider-Noir, WHCD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SNL UK, Elsbeth, Spider-Noir, Hazbin Hotel, Gen V, Good Omens 3, and more!

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds leads today’s dispatch with a Season 4 teaser and July 23 premiere date reveal.

Spider-Noir swings into focus with CCXP Mexico trailers, while Elsbeth, Hazbin Hotel, and Gen V add major updates.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner chaos, SNL UK previews, and House of the Dragon news fuel some of the biggest headlines.

Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Svengoolie, AEW, and WWE round out a packed TV dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: White House Correspondents' Dinner, Smiling Friends, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SNL UK, Elsbeth, Spider-Noir, Hazbin Hotel, Pluribus, AEW/WWE, Gen V, Svengoolie, Good Omens 3, Daredevil: Born Again, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 26th, 2026:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Canceled; WHCA, Trump to Reschedule

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser Trailer Announced for Monday

White House Correspondents' Dinner: Trump Evacuated After Shots Fired

Any Smiling Friends Updates Will Come Directly From Creators: Hadel

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Arrives July 23rd (TEASER)

Will White House Correspondents' Dinner Shut Down Trump Trash Talk?

SNL UK Cold Open Game Show Takes on PM Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston Teases Season 3 Finale, Talks S04 Guest Stars

Spider-Noir Hits CCXP Mexico 2026; B&W, Full Color Trailers Released

Hazbin Hotel: Vivienne Medrano's Animated Series Set for Final Season

Pluribus EP Offers Season 2 Update: Writers "In the Thick of It" Now

AEW Collision: El Presidente Previews Playoff Palooza in Portland

Gen V: Some Thoughts on Spinoff Ending, Doing Right by Marie & More

WWE SmackDown Review: Werewolves and Gingerbread for the People

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Nicola Coughlan & Foo Fighters (PREVIEW)

Svengoolie Shows Us "How to Make a Monster" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Good Omens 3 Director Talalay Has Us Seeing Doctor Who Everywhere Now

Gen V Ends, WWE Releases, Helluva Boss & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again: Bethel on Uncertainty Before Bullseye Return

Spider-Noir: Alamo Drafthouse Hosting "Web of Shadows" Film Series

Scrubs Season 2 Wishlist: Where ABC's Revival Could Go From Here

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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