Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: New TV Spot Is Actually Well-Edited

Lucasfilm has released a new TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it's actually pretty good in terms of editing.

Article Summary Lucasfilm has unveiled a new The Mandalorian and Grogu TV spot that finally presents the movie with sharper editing.

The latest The Mandalorian and Grogu footage does a better job of making the Star Wars film look exciting and focused.

Early marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu has struggled, making this new TV spot a more encouraging step forward.

The Mandalorian and Grogu opens exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026, as Lucasfilm pushes its big-screen return.

This new TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu might be one of the best-edited pieces of marketing we have seen for this movie. So far, everything about this has been kind of a hot mess, with people's excitement barely rising above lukewarm. They screened the first twenty minutes for CinemaCon attendees and one would think that would have been the major topic of conversation or the thing that says with people. Instead, that honor appears to be going to a Searchlight movie no one has heard of before now and Avengers: Doomsday. [I will stop talking about Whalefall when I get those screams out of my head; they have not left, so I'm not shutting up].

Anyway, this new TV spot isn't terrible-looking in terms of editing and making the movie look appealing, even if some of the dialogue is incredibly out of place given the tone they are going for. Lucasfilm is going to have to shift its entire thought pattern for what the metric of 'success' for this film is going to be, because Star Wars hasn't been tested in a post-pandemic box office. Star Wars has only been in the era of the overinflated box office boom, and the inevitable comparisons could give this film impossible standards to meet as Lucasfilm comes to terms with what Marvel has spent the last six years figuring out; we're never getting 2017-2019 box office numbers back, and chasing them isn't going to end well for anyone.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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