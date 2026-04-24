Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: concrete, he-man, hellboy, james tynion iv, Mark Millar, mike mignola, Tate Brombal

Dark Horse's Full August 2026 Solicits With He-Man, D&D And Foundry

Dark Horse Comics' Full August 2026 solicits and solicitations include launches for He-Man, The Smart Division, D&D, Foundry & Adam Frankenstein

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics Full August 2026 Solicits launch Masters of the Universe: Genesis with Skeletor’s origin in focus.

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft #1, The Smart Division #1 and The Foundry #1 lead August’s biggest new series.

Adam Frankenstein gets a spotlight one-shot, while He-Man, Hellboy, Grendel, Powers and more continue in August.

Dark Horse Comics Full August 2026 Solicits also pack in September collections, hardcovers, omnibuses and art books.

Dark Horse Comics' full August 2026 solicits and solicitations include Masters of the Universe: Genesis #1 from Rich Douek and Gavin Smith, exploring the rise of Skeletor. The Smart Division #1, a near-future AI-crime thriller from Zack Kaplan and John J. Pearson. Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft #1 in the Domains of Dread, by Amy Chu and Ariela Kristantina. The Foundry #1 unites Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson with Christopher Mitten for a paranormal adventure in the Hellboy universe. And Adam Frankenstein gets his own spotlight in The Perfectly Monstrous Life of Adam Frankenstein One-Shot by Tate Brombal and Soo Lee.. As well as new comics from Mark Millar, Gail Simone, Geof Darrow, Matt Wagner, and many more…

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: GENESIS #1

Discover the origins of your favorite heroes and villains with Masters of the Universe: Genesis!

32pgs • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

UPC: 76156801606200111

Written by Rich Douek

Art by Gavin Smith

Colors by Fabi Marques

Letters by AndWorld Design

Cover A by Mark Buckingham

In issue #1 we meet Skeletor—a power-hungry demon-mage determined to seize control of Castle Grayskull, conquer Eternia, and become Master of the Universe!

The first arc of Genesis is written by Rich Douek (Superman Red & Blue, Edge of Spider-Verse) and illustrated by Gavin Smith (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest).

• Expands upon the ongoing Masters of the Universe comic series.

• An homage to the classic Masters of the Universe character origins, which will delight die-hard MOTU fans and will be a perfect jumping-on point for new readers.

• Twelve-issue series.

Cover B by Lee Bermejo

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT #1

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801608600111

Written by Amy Chu

Art by Ariela Kristantina

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Haley Rose-Lyon

Cover A by Guillem March

Ravenloft is falling apart, and nobody knows why. Fortunately, monster hunter Ez D'Avenir is on the case! She's searching the frozen wasteland of Lamordia for an undead creature that may hold the key to Ravenloft's fate. But when Darklord Viktra Mordenheim catches wind of her quest, Ez is suddenly the one being hunted!

Join Bram Stoker Award-winning author Amy Chu and hit illustrator Ariela Kristantina for this genre-bending mystery that will unite Rudolph van Richten's proteges from across the horrifying world of Ravenloft!

• Return to Ravenloft—Dungeons & Dragons' premier horror setting—for a genre-bending mystery that spans the Domains of Dread!

• Four-issue series.

Cover B by Riley Rossmo

Cover C by Francesco Francavilla

Cover D by Todor Hristov

Cover E by Angela Wu

THE FOUNDRY #1

32pgs • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

UPC: 76156801609300111

Written by Mike Mignola & Chris Roberson

Art by Christopher Mitten

Colors by Michelle Madsen

Cover A by Christopher Mitten

Meet the Queen's own secret agency that investigates the paranormal and the mysterious! Characters from Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society join together in this adventure series where they travel the world over seeking out supernatural-powered technologies and the stories of the civilizations that harnessed them—for good and for evil.

Longtime Hellboy universe writer Chris Roberson and fan-favorite artist Christopher Mitten reunite for this series that will take readers around the world—and hopefully back again!

• Four-issue series.

Cover B by Filipe Andrade

Cover C by Fernando Blanco

THE PERFECTLY MONSTROUS LIFE OF ADAM FRANKENSTEIN ONE-SHOT

56pgs • $7.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801495200111

Written by Tate Brombal

Art by Soo Lee

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Cover A by David Talaski

Fan-favorite character Adam Frankenstein spins out of the GLAAD Media Award nominated The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos into his very own special! In "Gods & Monsters," Tate Brombal (Batgirl, Barbalien: Red Planet, House of Slaughter) and Soo Lee (Carmilla, Maleficent) reveal the origins of Adam's horrific creation under the knives of Victor Frankenstein. This epic tale thrillingly adapts Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for the Chaos Universe and finally answers readers' questions about the heartbreaking early life of Christopher Chaos's mentor. Adam Frankenstein must become a protector for all Monsterkind . . . His immortal mission begins here!

This special also includes an eight-page "Monsters in Love" short story as a flip-book feature with a special cover illustration by Bradley Clayton!

THE SMART DIVISION #1

32pgs • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

UPC: 76156801607900111

Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by John J. Pearson

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover A by John J. Pearson

A dark and modern sci-fi detective series set five minutes in the future. When a mysterious new predictive artificial intelligence program appears responsible for assisting someone in the perfect murder, a pair of unlikely investigators, a chaotic Gen-Z savant and a veteran FBI agent, must hunt down the killer by starting the FBI's first AI crimes division.

• Creator Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, Masterminds, Port of Earth) and Eisner-winning artist John J. Pearson (In Bloom, The Infernals, The Department of Truth) reunite for the first time since their fan-favorite sci-fi horror series, Mindset!

• Five-issue series.

Cover B by Matt Taylor

Cover C by Jacob Phillips

Cover D by Jesse Lonergan

AMERICAN CAPER #10

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801474701011

Written by Dan Houser & Lazlow

Art by David Lapham

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Cover A by Tyler Boss

Attorney William Hamilton negotiates a deal with an unhinged client as Marnie breaks their marriage vows in camo lingerie. Brian gets dating advice from a conspiracy theorist while trafficking arms to militias. Aaron Olds gives Orson a Mormon ultimatum. Marty's latest party infuriates General Chancery, while Agent Evans discovers a gruesome scene. The humidity is rising in Verona, in a tale of vengeful cartels, gold plated turds, and Waymos on fire.

• Ongoing series.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN #3

32pgs • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

UPC: 76156801569000311

Written by Connor Goldsmith

Art & Colors by Josh Cornillon

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover A by Josh Cornillon

Deep in the bowels of Answers, Mimi embraces her strange new powers as Ashley reveals the grit beneath her anxious exterior. But even together, can they conquer their own demons enough to beat back the Sour Creature and its hungry cystkin? In the outside world, Natalie fights tooth and nail to break into the labyrinth . . . only to come face-to-face with its terrible architect.

Connor Goldsmith (the Cerebro podcast) and Josh Cornillon (Young Men in Love) plumb the depths of despair in the third chapter of their grisly psychological horror story.

• Four-issue series.

FRANKENSTEIN: NEW WORLD—THE SPEED OF DARKNESS #4

32pgs • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

UPC: 76156801564500411

Written by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden & Thomas Sniegoski

Art by Peter Bergting

Cover A by Peter Bergting

With a final push to save the New World, Frankenstein and Lilja must face a horde of bloodthirsty monsters—as well as an even more sinister, lurking danger—to make it to Liz Sherman.

This third miniseries of Frankenstein: New World features the return of creative team Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski, Peter Bergting, Michelle Madsen, and Clem Robins taking readers to a future as dangerous as it is enchanting, from the world of Hellboy.

• Series finale!

CONCRETE: STARS OVER SAND #3

32pgs • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801590400311

Written & Art by Paul Chadwick

Cover A by Paul Chadwick

Amnesiac Concrete, now in the mountains, does an uncharacteristic thing: he kills a deer and eats it. Ominously, he feels no sorrow nor empathy. Maureen hires a helicopter, possibly the last financial transaction of her life. Larry makes a secret decision that might be his most irresponsible, ever.

• Five-issue series.

GRENDEL: DEVIL'S CRUCIBLE—SEDITION #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801424200211

Written & Art by Matt Wagner

Colors by Brennan Wagner

Letters by Steve Dutro

Cover A by Matt Wagner

After an attack by the Hounds of Orion, the Necro-Lords are on high alert—and desperate for revenge! Grendel's hounds will have to regroup and bring in more allies to stay ahead of their bloodthirsty foes, who are closing in faster than anyone could guess!

Matt Wagner's hellish vision of a future earth destroyed by vampires continues!

• Christine Spar's clone comes to life!

• Four-issue series.

Cover B by Steve Musgrave

HIDDEN SPRINGS #4

32pgs • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801432700411

Written by Rob Williams

Art by Nil Vendrell

Cover A by Nil Vendrell

Colors by Berta Sas Forrelloand

Letters by Simon Bowland

With one of their number dead and the military closing in on their escape boat with its kaiju cargo, the residents of Hidden Springs Seniors Home are running out of options. But the waters of the Pacific are hiding a secret that could make or break the oldsters' desperate attempt to save the world. Can they return "Jones" the baby Kaiju to his ocean home and prevent the apocalypse?

• Series finale!

KINGDOM OF EARTH #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801566900211

Written by David Dastmalchian & Leah Kilpatrick

Art by Soo Lee

Cover A by Soo Lee

Letters by Frank Cvetkovic

In the ruins of Chicago, political tensions rise as the ambitious Orpheus challenges Romero, Grand Leader of the Northern Territory. Meanwhile, Frankie chooses to follow the terrifying beast Virago. The young human remains wary but curious as to why they were spared—are there such things as "Good Monsters" amidst the hordes of malevolent creatures vying to dominate the Kingdom of Earth?

• Four-issue series.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #8

32pgs • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

UPC: 76156801401300811

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Reilly Brown

Cover A by Reilly Brown

Colors by Jim Charalampidis

Letters by AndWorld Design

The battle of Snake Mountain comes to its climax! United with King Hiss and his Snake Men, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe face-off against Skeletor and his Evil Warriors. Some wish for the Sword of Flaws to remain in Skeletor's hands, some wish to destroy it, and some wish to claim it as their own—but who will rise atop Snake Mountain victorious?

• Part four of The Battle of Snake Mountain!

• Ongoing series.

Cover B by Liam Sharp

ONLY THE SAVAGE ARE LEFT #3

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801567600311

Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by Stefano Raffaele

Cover A by Stefano Raffaele

Colors by Thiago Rocha

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

With little time, Ryder and his new grizzled and immoral mentor must track and kill the behemoth monster of all monsters. While pursuing their target, they also try desperately to avoid the sadistic and cutthroat group of marauders who are hunting them, as Ryder desperately clings to his nonviolent, well-meaning ways.

• Five-issue series.

THE BEAST OF BORIKEN #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

UPC: 76156801560700211

Written by Julio Anta

Art by Daniel Irizarri

Cover A by Daniel Irizarri

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Lucas Gattoni

The thrilling new True Weird series from Tiny Onion by co-creators Julio Anta (Frontera, Home) and Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cementary Kids Don't Die) continues!

After the mysterious attack at the construction site, Loli and her best friend Blanca dig into the history of el Chupacabra in Puerto Rico and its historical ties to the island. A visit to an Espiritista at a botánica gives Loli a far deeper understanding of the creature and some insights toward their intertwined goals and destinies.

This issue also includes a bone-chilling eight-page True Weird short story back-up!

• Five-issue series.

Cover B by Geraldo Borges / Marco Mastrazzo

YOUNG HELLBOY: THRILLING SKY ADVENTURES #3

32pgs • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

UPC: 76156801568300311

Written by Mike Mignola & Thomas Sniegoski

Art by Craig Rousseau

Cover A by Craig Rousseau

Colors by Chris O'Halloran

Scarlett and passengers land at the infamous Devil's Plateau, which at first appearance seems anything but devilish. But something dark and nefarious could be just around the corner, and the Sky Devil isn't going to leave any stone unturned in her search for the truth behind the Devil's Plateau.

Tom Sniegoski, Craig Rousseau, and Chris O'Halloran return with Mike Mignola to another Young Hellboy adventure!

• Four-issue series.

POWERS 25 #12

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801445701211

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Michael Avon Oeming

Cover A by Michael Avon Oeming

Colors by Nick Filardi

Letters by Joshua Reed

Here it is! The shocking conclusion to the critically acclaimed first year long epic of Powers 25!

Discover the fallout of the big murder investigation and how it will affect all of powers going forward. Does it ruin the twist ending if we tell you there's a twist ending? Also, a very special sneak preview to the brand-new sci-fi project by Powers creators Bendis and Oeming . . . The Futurist!

• Series finale!

Cover B by Isaac Goodhart / Michael Cho

SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I.LIVE #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

UPC: 76156801595900211

Written & Art by Geof Darrow

Colors by Ian Herring

Letters by Nate Piekos

Cover A by Geof Darrow

RELEASE THE 'MELANIA" RATTNER CUT!!!! Well now that we have your attention . . . the Shaolin Cowboy's immigration standing has never been more in doubt as the ICY hand of fate steps in and a new vision of immigration reform is being enforced by a NEW/OLD enemy: EMIL COLA!! The phrase "no deposit, no return," takes on a whole new sinister meaning and unless the Shaolin Cowboy gets a kung fu grip on his legal status he could be deported… FOREVER!!!

27 Pages of THRILLING EXCITEMENT!!!

Panel Border Czar Geof Darrow

Resident Colors by Ian Herring

E-Verified Lettering by Nate Piekos

• Four-issue series.

STAR-CROSSED #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801222400211

Written by Mark Millar

Art by Corrado Mastantuono

Letters by Clem Robins

Cover A by Stuart Immonen

When the Space Bandits robbed the richest women in the universe, they expected a little trouble and a bounty on their heads. But they didn't expect the number to be so high, and every single bounty hunter in the galaxy to be on their tails wherever they go.

• Five-issue series.

Cover B (B&W) by Stuart Immonen

Cover C by Jae Lee

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #3

32pgs • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

UPC: 76156801587400311

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Elisa Romboli

Colors & Letters by Iolanda Zanfardino

Cover A by Oliver Barrett

Writer Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) continues this new series that mixes boxing lore and strategy with a fictional (yet fully fleshed-out) group of challengers who all want to beat—and be—The Champ! Produced in cooperation with the editorial leaders at the historic boxing magazine The Ring, Simone is joined by the artistic team of illustrator Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (The Least We Can Do) to deliver a boxing epic like no other!

• Eight-issue series.

WITNESS POINT #2

32pgs • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

UPC: 76156801596600211

Written by Nathan Fillion & Heath Corson

Art by Soo Lee

Cover A by Soo Lee

The ghoulish mystery of the dismembered John Doe deepens as Deputy Marshal Priya Khabrani and Sheriff Kite Carter scramble to solve the murder, but as their investigation threatens the safety of those ensconced in witness protection in this idyllic Midwestern town—a former Mafia hitman turned pizza maestro, a seemingly reformed militia leader, and an unrepentant love cult guru up to his old tricks, to name a few—it becomes abundantly clear to the Sheriff that the Marshal's abrasive, full-contact style of questioning won't make her many friends around Witness Point. Plus, with the True Crime Club compromising their probe with their new podcast, Kite and Priya are forced into playing catch-up to the town's teenage reporters. Oh, and someone just tried to burn down the local insurance offices, which . . . apparently was also the town's secret sports book? How is it all connected? Find out in Witness Point #2.

• Four-issue series.

THE EC ARCHIVES: THE COMPLETE PIRACY

240pgs • $19.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754161

Written by Carl Wessler & Al Feldstein

Art by Graham Ingels, Bernie Krigstein & George Evans

Collecting the complete run of the EC Comics cult classic Piracy in an affordable oversized paperback, and featuring stories about the violence and cruelty of the pirates that sailed the seven seas. Across these pages sail plunderers, pillagers, buccaneers, whalers, smugglers, pearl divers, treasure hunters, mutineers, and many more, in these brutal tales of life on the water.

Collects Piracy #1–#7.

THE BLACK BEETLE OMNIBUS

208pgs • $29.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755038

Written & Art by Francesco Francavilla

Now, for the first time ever, every thrilling tale of The Black Beetle from Dark Horse Comics is collected in one deluxe omnibus.

With its intoxicating blend of pulp noir, supernatural intrigue, and explosive action, The Black Beetle is a love letter to classic crimebusters—and a masterclass in visual storytelling.

Step into the shadows. Fight for justice. Discover the legend.

Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike—this is the definitive Black Beetle collection.

• Collects never-before-seen bonus content including concept art, layouts, character studies, vintage-style lobby cards, and behind-the-scenes material straight from Francavilla's sketchbook, plus, an all-new painted cover by Francesco Francavilla, created exclusively for this volume!

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—JET—REBELS AND RHINOS

80pgs • $13.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751337

Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Colors by Adele Matera

Letters by Comicraft

Before he was the charismatic leader of a rebel guerilla group, Jet was a desperate kid determined to take revenge .

After his village is destroyed by the Fire Nation Army's elite unit known as the Rough Rhinos, Jet's life's goal becomes making Colonel Mongke and his cavalry of soldiers pay for their crimes. But in a war-torn kingdom, who's going to adopt a child's mission of revenge? Jet uses his powers of persuasion to gather a small but determined force of other young people who are looking for something different in the midst of war: a community. When Jet has his chance to confront Mongke, will he throw away the found family he's helped to build in pursuit of vengeance?

A brand-new tale of adventure from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender revealing Jet's origins, from writer Faith Erin Hicks, artist Peter Wartman, colorist Adele Matera, and letters by Comicraft.

CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST

128pgs • $24.99 • Sept 29, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751733

Written by Mike Mignola & Rae Allen

Art & Cover by Rae Allen

Supernatural gun-for-hire and shape-shifting descendent of the notorious El Bogavante, Carmen Red Claw faces a new type of monster when investigating supposedly cursed ranch land. Something is killing the cattle at ranches all over the area, and along the way she'll have to battle chupacabras, chase a runaway train, and deal with family drama to boot. But Carmen must find out if it's really a beast to blame for the killings—or if humans are the real monsters here.

Writer/artist Rae Allen (The Manderfield Devil, Town with a Million Eyes) joins the Hellboy universe in this paranormal western adventure set in 1870s New Mexico territory!

Collects Carmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast #1–#4 and bonus sketchbook material.

A DESCENDANT OF EL BOGAVANTE FIGHTS CHUPACABRAS, GANGSTERS, AND MORE IN THIS WILD WEST PARANORMAL ADVENTURE!

HELLBOY UNIVERSE: THE SECRET HISTORIES VOLUME 2

512pgs • $39.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754703

Written by Mike Mignola & Chris Roberson

Art by Christopher Mitten, Leila Del Duca, Andrea Mutti and others

Four stories of fascinating side characters are explored in full, collected in this second volume of standalone comics stories perfect for any Hellboy fan's library.

Before the Black Flame threatened the B.P.R.D.—and the world—what was the source of his power? Who was Hellboy's Uncle Simon, and what occult mysteries did he and the Silver Lantern Club investigate? Can Silver Lantern Club member and detective Sarah Jewell find the killer in a locked-room murder mystery before she becomes a victim herself? And in an idyllic British town that holds unusual traditions, could the village's history be linked to larger and more significant events than they could even know? Dive into these paranormal secrets, collected in this second volume of standalone stories perfect for any Hellboy fan's library.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson and artists Christopher Mitten, Leila del Duca, Andrea Mutti, Ben Stenbeck, and others to bring these mysteries of the Hellboy universe to light.

Collects Rise of the Black Flame #1–#5, The House of Lost Horizons #1–#5, British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #1–#4, Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #1–#5, and bonus material.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE FALLBACKS VOLUME 1

136pgs • $19.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750927

Written by Greg Pak

Art by Wilton Santos & Edvan Alves

In a time of fickle gods and feckless governors, the world yearns for heroes! But what it gets are the Fallbacks – a party of daring, dubious, and dysfunctional adventurers who arrive in the city of Loudwater in search of gold and glory. There's plenty of both to go around if the Fallbacks can survive long enough to find it.

Blocking their path to fame and fortune is a Monster's Manual worth of threats: sneaky kobolds, lumbering skeletons, creeping carrion crawlers, plotting politicians, a ferocious white dragon, and the gods themselves. But perhaps worst of all is the rival team of adventurers that are determined to humiliate the Fallbacks.

It seems like everyone is out to get the Fallbacks, but at least they can rely on their party: Tess, the sly elf rogue, Anson, the loyal human fighter, Cazrin, the inquisitive human wizard, Lark, the bombastic tiefling bard, Baldric, the devil-may-care dwarf cleric, and Uggie, the ever-hungry otyugh companion. With enough sword swinging, spell slinging, and scheming, they might just escape with a few gold pieces.

Join author Greg Pak, award-winning writer of Planet Hulk, Darth Vader, and Lawful, along with artist Wilton Santos, the fan-favorite illustrator of Break Out and Marvel's Voices, for a Dungeons & Dragons tale that will have you rooting for your new favorite adventuring party: the Fallbacks!

Collects Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks #1–#4.

FML

264pgs • $29.99 • Sept 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781506746494

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by David López

Colors by Cris Peter

Cover by David López

From the Eisner award-winning comics creators who brought you Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, and Wonder Woman: Historia comes this genre-busting, coming-of-age, apocalyptic odyssey about a group of metal kids who face a medley of bizarre foes and encounters in Portland, Oregon during a worldwide pandemic.

Riley is a teen that sketches out his heavy metal future with a ballpoint pen between monster movies and band practice. But musical stardom needs to compete with high school, the temper of a former Riot Grrrl mother, the morbid obsessions of a goth sister, and the eccentricities of bandmates that threaten to drive him and everyone around him insane.

The balance gets harder after a ritual during a party in Portland's Forest Park causes him to wake up one day to discover that the creatures, witchcraft, and metal world he's obsessed with may be a bit closer to home than he preferred.

Collects FML #1–#8 and includes bonus concept material.

H.P. LOVECRAFT'S THE DUNWICH HORROR DELUXE EDITION

650pgs • $49.99 • Sept 29, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753485

Written & Art by Gou Tanabe

Translated by Zack Davisson

No one in the small town of Dunwich knew who young Wilbur Whateley's father was—or that the hideous outcast boy was the most dangerous sorceror alive!

The horror was born before dawn on February 2, 1913—the feast of Candlemas, although the people of Dunwich call that ancient festival by a different name. Of unknown father, Wilbur Whateley was not christened—yet he descended still from a one-proud Puritan family that left Salem in 1692 to found Dunwich, Massachusetts. And the descent of the Whateleys and their old town has been deep indeed—it's now crumbling houses overlooked by bare hills topped by stone circles, where unhallowed rituals were held before the first settlers ever came.

Yet it was none other than ten-year-old Wilbur Whateley that led Dr. Henry Armitage, head librarian at Miskatonic University, to drive the dusty, rutted roads out to Dunwich, and meet the child prodigy who had been corresponding with him on the most abstruse and disturbing lore.

JOHN LE CARRÉ'S: THE CIRCUS—LOSING CONTROL VOLUME 1

120pgs • $19.99 • Sept 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752358

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Ibrahim Moustafa & David Lapham

Colors by Brad Simpson

Letters by Simon Bowland

An all-new modern-day comics story set in the high stakes world of espionage created by John le Carré!

London, 2025. Every day, the intelligence agents of the Circus are enmeshed in high-stakes, high-wire acts that the average citizen would never notice. They protect Britain's most sensitive secrets—and in modern Britain, secrets are everything. At the head of it all is Control: the all-powerful puppet master who decides who goes where, who does what, and sometimes, of necessity, who lives and who dies. But now, Control has vanished.

Secrets within the Circus have a way of coming unraveled, and Maggie will have to act fast…or risk the walls tumbling down around her.

Collects issues #1–#3 of John le Carré's: The Circus—Losing Control.

120pgs • $19.99 • Sept 15, 2026 ISBN: 9781506752358 Written by Matt Kindt Art by Ibrahim Moustafa & David Lapham Colors by Brad Simpson Letters by Simon Bowland An all-new modern-day comics story set in the high stakes world of espionage created by John le Carré! London, 2025. Every day, the intelligence agents of the Circus are enmeshed in high-stakes, high-wire acts that the average citizen would never notice. They protect Britain's most sensitive secrets—and in modern Britain, secrets are everything. At the head of it all is Control: the all-powerful puppet master who decides who goes where, who does what, and sometimes, of necessity, who lives and who dies. But now, Control has vanished. Secrets within the Circus have a way of coming unraveled, and Maggie will have to act fast…or risk the walls tumbling down around her. Collects issues #1–#3 of John le Carré's: The Circus—Losing Control. INTO THE UNBEING LIBRARY EDITION

224pgs • $49.99 • Sept 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747309

Written by Zac Thompson

Art & Cover by Hayden Sherman

Colors by Jim Campbell

The entire terrifying journey of four scientists lost within a giant eldritch corpse is collected in this deluxe hardcover graphic novel volume. It's a cosmic body-horror epic from acclaimed author Zac Thompson and Eisner-winning artist Hayden Sherman!

Into The Unbeing is a journey centuries in the making, chronicling the many lives who've been lost to the seemingly malevolent corpse. As they navigate the sprawling Lovecraftian labyrinth, the climate scientists must form a distrustful and desperate alliance with a mysterious humanoid known only as the Stranger. This incomprehensible Stranger claims to be a nineteenth-century British explorer. It claims to know the way back to the surface. It claims a new world is on its way. Perhaps if you listen closely, you can hear it breathing. But what is the cost of this new world? And who will be left to live in it?

Collects Into the Unbeing Part 1 #1–#4 and Into the Unbeing Part 2 #1–#4.

LAVENDER JACK VOLUME 2

336pgs • $29.99 • Sept 29, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755656

Written by Dan Schkade

Art by Jenn Manley Lee

Dan Schkade's outstanding webcomic comes to print with a beautiful cover and updated interior art for the second season!

After the defeat of Lord and Lady Hawthorne, the city of Gallery lies safe in the clawed clutches of Lavender Jack. But on the precipice of a divisive election, a new menace emerges from the shadows—The Black Note, a masked phantom sowing disharmony and destruction on an operatic scale. Can our Jack and his allies close down the Note's symphony of terror? Or will this be their final curtain call . . . ?

For mature audiences.

336pgs • $29.99 • Sept 29, 2026 ISBN: 9781506755656 Written by Dan Schkade Art by Jenn Manley Lee Dan Schkade's outstanding webcomic comes to print with a beautiful cover and updated interior art for the second season! After the defeat of Lord and Lady Hawthorne, the city of Gallery lies safe in the clawed clutches of Lavender Jack. But on the precipice of a divisive election, a new menace emerges from the shadows—The Black Note, a masked phantom sowing disharmony and destruction on an operatic scale. Can our Jack and his allies close down the Note's symphony of terror? Or will this be their final curtain call . . . ? For mature audiences. KALI (NEW EDITION)

200pgs • $22.99 • Sept 1, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753911

Written by Daniel Freedman

Art by Robert Sammelin

From Daniel Freedman (Raiders) and Mondo and DICE artist Robert Sammelin comes an original graphic novel that's a nonstop, high-octane existential action spectacle that perfect for Mad Max: Fury Road fans.

Stabbed in the back, poisoned, and left for dead by her own gang, Kali sets off on a one-way road of vengeance across a war-torn desert battlefield. With impending death coursing through her veins and a despotic army hot on her tail, Kali will stop at nothing to get her revenge, even if its the last thing she ever does. A nonstop high octane existential action spectacle from writer Daniel Freedman and artist Robert Sammelin.

Includes new expansive creator interview conducted by Brandon Graham and an art gallery featuring new work by some of today's most acclaimed artists!

For mature audiences.

KILL ALL IMMORTALS II

144pgs • $19.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752532

Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by Fico Ossio

Colors by Thiago Rocha

The Asvalds were once a powerful billionaire Viking family with a source of secret immortality, until the family's only daughter, Frey Asvald, led her brothers in a principled rebellion to overthrow their barbaric father and end their eternal powers.

But when an ancient and supernatural adversary threatens to destroy their precarious empire and kill them one by one, they must band together as a family, survive another deadly war—and dare to test their new mortality.

Our modern Viking struggle lives on with the next exciting chapter from comic creator Zack Kaplan, artists Fico Ossio and Elisabetta D'Amico, colorist Thiago Rocha and Eisner-winning letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

Collects Kill All Immortals II #1–#5.

144pgs • $19.99 • Sept 8, 2026 ISBN: 9781506752532 Written by Zack Kaplan Art by Fico Ossio Colors by Thiago Rocha The Asvalds were once a powerful billionaire Viking family with a source of secret immortality, until the family's only daughter, Frey Asvald, led her brothers in a principled rebellion to overthrow their barbaric father and end their eternal powers. But when an ancient and supernatural adversary threatens to destroy their precarious empire and kill them one by one, they must band together as a family, survive another deadly war—and dare to test their new mortality. Our modern Viking struggle lives on with the next exciting chapter from comic creator Zack Kaplan, artists Fico Ossio and Elisabetta D'Amico, colorist Thiago Rocha and Eisner-winning letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Collects Kill All Immortals II #1–#5. MASTERMINDS

144pgs • $19.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752594

Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by Stephen Thompson

Colors by Thiago Rocha

Author Zack Kaplan and artist Stephen Thompson team up again to create an enigmatic comics thriller tangled in a secret society.

When an ambitious and troubled video game programmer dares to audition for a secret society in the gaming/tech industry, composed of cutthroat, genius masterminds that promise to help their members achieve their wildest dreams, he and his rebellious co-worker find themselves in a gauntlet of real-life puzzles that quickly turn deadly. But in order to win, they must solve the dangerous challenges, unlock the group's true motives and unveil the real architect of this ordeal. Are they truly smart enough to survive the mysterious game of the Masterminds?

Collects Masterminds #1–#5.

MARVEL UNIVERSE GALLERY: 1990-1994 TRADING CARD COLLECTION

256pgs • $59.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753980

Written by Marvel & Bob Budiansky

In 1990, after decades as a leader in the comics industry, Marvel Comics joined forces with Impel Marketing to enter the booming business of collectable trading cards. Though classically dominated by the likes of pro athletes, the marketplace end of the twentieth century was overtaken by trading cards for other popular media. Marvel Universe Trading Cards smashed into the scene with a shockwave that sent collectors and fans rushing to acquire every entry in each annual set—from iconic stalwarts like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom, to more esoteric sensations like Bloodseed, Slayback, and Deadzone! Not only did these cards feature dynamic original art, but fans could finally reference their favorite characters' abilities, origins, and alternate identities in the pre-internet halcyon days!

Now, Marvel and Dark Horse team up to assemble and showcase the complete Marvel Universe Trading Card collection from 1990 to 1994—nearly 1,000 cards, including rare chase holograms, foils, and acetates. Each card is represented in exacting detail, with commentary throughout from Marvel veterans. The Marvel Universe Gallery is a chance to examine an anchor point in Marvel history through cards that turned a generation into Marvel maniacs overnight!

MINOR THREATS VOLUME 3: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE

152pgs • $19.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747330

Written by Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum

Art by Scott Hepburn

Frankie Follis a.k.a the supervillain Playtime has hit rock bottom.

Her criminal empire was left in ruins after her ex-lover, Scalpel's, betrayal. The secret deal she cut with the superhero team The Continuum was exposed along with her secret identity—forcing Frankie to flee, disappearing off the grid.

Three years later she's resurfaced, recruiting friend and foe alike to help her uncover a secret that threatens Twilight City. Grab your freezeguns and power gauntlets, it's time to join the underground!

Collects Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #1–#5.

MPH LIBRARY EDITION

152pgs • $49.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749259

Written by Mark Millar

Art by Duncan Fegredo

When a group of hard-luck teens in Motor City stumble upon a street drug called MPH, they gain the power of super speed. Will they use it to save the world?

Growing up in Detroit, Roscoe and his friends know all about hard luck. But their fates take a different turn when they stumble upon a street drug called MPH—little pills that give them the power of super speed, and the opportunity of a lifetime.

Now holding the perfect Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card, Roscoe leads Rosa, Chevy and Baseball on a lightning-fast crime spree across the nation. But that's not enough. As a good guy dealt a tough hand, Roscoe isn't just taking the fat cats for all they're worth—he and his friends are sharing their take with those who need it most.

But zooming through their riches has a downside. The pills are running out, the Feds are cracking down, and a mysterious figure named Mr. Springfield is teaming up with the authorities, claiming to know more about the speedsters than they know about themselves.

When time is your only asset, what happens when the clock runs out? A high-octane adventure, MPH brings you super speed like you've never seen before.

FROM THE WRITER OF KICK-ASS AND THE ARTIST OF HELLBOY!

STAR WARS: GALACTIC TALES OF TERROR LIBRARY EDITION

336pgs • $59.99 • Sept 22, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751467

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Fico Ossio, Nick Brokenshire and others

Deep in the Outer Rim, far from the light of the Jedi, strange creatures trade chilling stories that would terrify even the cruelest Sith Lord!

Written by master of the macabre Cavan Scott, the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle, and rendered in ghastly detail by award-winning illustrators, including Soo Lee, Nick Brokenshire, Vincenzo Riccardi, Fico Ossio, and more!

Collects Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star, and Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands #1–#3 in a deluxe, oversized library edition!

STRANGER THINGS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 5

192pgs • $49.99 • Sept 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755670

Written by Jody Houser & Derek Fridolfs

Art by Caio Filipe, Sunando C, Giorgia Gio Sposito and others

There are always two sides to every story in Hawkins, Indiana.

In this deluxe, hardcover collection of the entire Tales from Hawkins anthology series, read the stories behind iconic Stranger Things moments and get a new perspective on the hit series!

Join Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling authors Jody Houser (Critical Roll: The Mighty Nein Origins, Star Wars: Yoda) and Derek Fridolfs (Batman: Li'l Gotham, Secret Hero Society) and a team of acclaimed artists, including Sunando C (End After End), Caio Filipe (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Grievous), Mack Chater (Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen), Vincenzo Riccardi (Star Wars: Echoes of Fear), and more, for this collection of eerie episodes from the strangest town in America!

Collects Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins #1—#4 and Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins II #1—#4.

TOUCHED BY A DEMON

112pgs • $19.99 • Sept 8, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752570

Written & Art by Kristen Gudsnuk

A graphic novel from Kristen Gudsnuk, creator of the critically acclaimed Henchgirl!

Touched by a Demon is like Touched by an Angel if it were a very dark comedy where instead of inspirational stories about helping people in need, it's about ruining people's lives—albeit with the best of intentions.

Dissatisfied with tormenting souls in Hell and longing for the halcyon days when he lived in Heaven, a low-level demon named Bifrons attempts to earn redemption by opening a life coach agency in the mortal realm. With the aid of his assistant Zuzu and a damned soul by the name of Elaine, Bifrons is determined to help humans save their souls in the hopes that maybe with enough good deeds, God in his heavenly mercy will give him a second chance . . . but can an entity of evil really change its nature?

Collects Touched by a Demon #1-#4.

112pgs • $19.99 • Sept 8, 2026 ISBN: 9781506752570 Written & Art by Kristen Gudsnuk A graphic novel from Kristen Gudsnuk, creator of the critically acclaimed Henchgirl! Touched by a Demon is like Touched by an Angel if it were a very dark comedy where instead of inspirational stories about helping people in need, it's about ruining people's lives—albeit with the best of intentions. Dissatisfied with tormenting souls in Hell and longing for the halcyon days when he lived in Heaven, a low-level demon named Bifrons attempts to earn redemption by opening a life coach agency in the mortal realm. With the aid of his assistant Zuzu and a damned soul by the name of Elaine, Bifrons is determined to help humans save their souls in the hopes that maybe with enough good deeds, God in his heavenly mercy will give him a second chance . . . but can an entity of evil really change its nature? Collects Touched by a Demon #1-#4. THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 6

264pgs • $49.99 • Sept 29, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753492

Written by Jeff Lemire & Tate Brombal

Art by Andrea Sorrentino, Ariela Kristantina, Nick Robles and others

Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer superhero universe is given a closer look, with two complete series illustrated by some of the leading creators in comics in a deluxe oversized hardcover format.

Explore the farthest reaches of Spiral City and the strange mind of Colonel Randall Weird in this essential oversized hardcover collecting some of the most acclaimed and imaginative tales from the ever-expanding world of Black Hammer.

Collects The Last Days of Black Hammer and Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

THE ART OF OCTOPATH TRAVELER: 2020-2023

224pgs • $49.99 • Sept 1, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752471

Written by Square Enix, Naoki Ikushima, Tatsuaki Urushihara, Rina Yoshiura

Art by Masashi Takahashi

NEW WORLD, NEW ADVENTURES!

Explore the creation of the fantastic world of Solistia and its many inhabitants—including the adventuresome octet and all their friends and foes!

Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2020-2023, officially published in English for the first time! Fans of the beloved series can now pore over page after page of gorgeous concept art with extensive commentary from the game's creative team.

224pgs • $49.99 • Sept 1, 2026 ISBN: 9781506752471 Written by Square Enix, Naoki Ikushima, Tatsuaki Urushihara, Rina Yoshiura Art by Masashi Takahashi NEW WORLD, NEW ADVENTURES! Explore the creation of the fantastic world of Solistia and its many inhabitants—including the adventuresome octet and all their friends and foes! Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2020-2023, officially published in English for the first time! Fans of the beloved series can now pore over page after page of gorgeous concept art with extensive commentary from the game's creative team. THE ART OF KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE II

384pgs • $69.99 • Sept 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781506756158

Written by Warhorse Studios

Foreword by Daniel Vávra

Afterword by Martin Klíma

A hero's epic ascension from a humble blacksmith's son to a member of the royal court continues in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Witness the creation of the action-packed open-world experience with an art book that showcases hundreds of sketches, concept pieces, and behind-the-scenes insights on the development of the game. Explore the creation of medieval landscapes, the design of historically accurate Kuttenberg and surrounding villages, and the development of many beloved characters! The Art of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II offers a deep dive into the making of a monumental gaming experience across 384 full-color pages!

TOMB RAIDER: LARA CROFT PVC STATUE

9.2 inches tall, with a width of 9.4 inches and depth of 6.3 inches, this statue also features interchangeable accessories.

9.2 inches tall, with a width of 9.4 inches and depth of 6.3 inches, this statue also features interchangeable accessories. THE LAST OF US: JOEL WITH HATCHET BUST (DELUXE VARIANT)

8.5 inches high (11" to the tip of the hatchet) on a 5.5" wide base, atop a weathered concrete base.

8.5 inches high (11" to the tip of the hatchet) on a 5.5" wide base, atop a weathered concrete base. THE HOBBIT: BILBO BAGGINS VINYL FIGURE

Standing 6 inches tall, his beloved pipe in hand, ready to set off on his next big adventure. He features a swappable arm that also wields his mighty blade!

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