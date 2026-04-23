Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, DNX, Queen In Black

Marvel Comics Full Solicits And Solicitations For July 2026

Marvel Comics full solicits and solicitations for July 2026, from Armageddon to Queen In Black to DNX and more.

Article Summary Marvel Full July 2026 Solicits spotlight Armageddon, Queen in Black, X-Men upheaval, and major Spider-Man launches.

Big debuts include X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, Challenges of Doom, Gambit: Wanted, and Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse.

July’s Marvel solicits also feature Captain America, Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Venom, Thor, and Punisher.

Marvel Full July 2026 Solicits round up facsimiles, omnibuses, Epic Collections, posters, and key FOC dates for retailers.

We have Marvel Comics Full July 2026 solicits and solicitations for July 2026. Although it starts with DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Valentini out in September. They need a headstart for all the Blind Bags…

DNX #1 (of 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER A BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE • VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

*THE ABOVE OPEN-TO-ORDER COVERS WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS.

PLEASE SEE PAGE 1 FOR FULL LIST OF BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE COVERS.

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

Semiquincentennial Wraparound Variant COVER by CAFU

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE • 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL!

VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN • SMILE VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS!

YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS!

Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1

SALADIN AHMED, JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

TONY S. DANIEL, LUCIANO VECCHIO, FEDERICA MANCIN & more (A)

COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOMICIDE AT THE HELLFIRE GALA!

When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by SEBASTIAN SHAW, it falls to WOLVERINE and JUBILEE to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet…

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MISTER FANTASTIC #1

AL EWING (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • Cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

DOCTOR DOOM CLASHES WITH THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

An Epic series revealing pivotal confrontations between Doctor Doom and Marvel's greatest heroes! Dive into the intense rivalry between Doom and Mr. Fantastic as young Victor Von Doom faces Reed Richards in a battle of minds. Discover the secrets that ignite their legendary feud and the fateful events leading to Doom's transformation into the infamous super villain. This bimonthly series is packed with drama, suspense and the relentless pursuit of power – spotlighting the true challenges that test Doom's genius and resolve! Al Ewing and Mike Henderson craft a tale of triumph and torment that will shed a whole new light on the world's greatest super villain!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK #2 (of 5)

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

SMILE VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A Cataclysm of Light & Darkness!

Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams– Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark – to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the AVENGERS OF EARTH into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous SYMBIOTE INTELLIGENCE descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #260

AL EWING (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VENOM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage – and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED!

Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen In Black is coming!!! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

AL EWING (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓNVARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE!

• All the secrets of the Queen in Black – revealed!

• Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her?

• Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

TOM WALTZ (W) • ZÉ Carlos (A)

Cover by David Marquez

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOMO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

UNLEASH THE HEROES!

Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen In Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen In Black saga!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1

CODY ZIGLAR, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, RAINBOW ROWELL & ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (W)

PASQUAL FERRY, VALERIO SCHITI, DAN PANOSIAN, JAVIER GARRÓN,

CARMEN CARNERO & MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SWIMSUIT SEASON RETURNS AGAIN!

GET YOUR SUPER-HERO BEACH BODS READY!

• You asked for it, so you've got it – the RETURN of the Marvel Swimsuit Special! Don't worry, we ALSO heard your complaints that allegedly we've been "too safe" and "had too many words" so we're making this one SEXIER THAN EVER!

• PLUS – four fun, zany, half-naked stories from across the Marvel Universe to whet your appetite so you can STILL say you read it for the articles!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Juan Frigeri

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

HEISEI GODZILLA VS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

GODZILLA UNLEASHED, nowhere is safe!

An unholy alliance between KNULL and GODZILLA conquers UNIVERSE 616 – and now DOOM, SPIDER-MAN, KANG, EMMA FROST, GHOST RIDER, THE PUNISHER, MAN-THING and more stand on the edge of annihilation! When DOOMSTADT rips across dimensions to capture a kaiju capable of stopping the KING OF THE MONSTERS, the team collides with MECHA FIENDS, MULTIVERSAL KAIJU and a deadly RED SKULL in ADAMANTIUM armor. But as universes burn, an unexpected ally may hold the key to survival. A bombastic, continuity-shaking launch that shreds the Multiverse in TRUE KAIJU-CRUSHING FASHION!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GERRY CONWAY • Penciled by ROSS ANDRU

Cover by GIL KANE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLUE FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

He's different…he's deadly…he's the Punisher! But why does he have Spider-Man in his sights? Find out as Frank Castle makes his mighty Marvel debut in an all-time classic from legendary creators Gerry Conway and Ross Andru! The Punisher's relentless war on crime has enthralled readers for decades – but it all began here, as the lethal vigilante is manipulated by the scheming Jackal into targeting Spidey! Frank only kills those who deserve to die, and he believes the "web-slinging menace" has earned just such a fate! Now, as Spider-Man and the Punisher clash for the first time, a rivalry for the ages is born! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #2 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

FRANK CASTLE in possession of the COSMIC CUBE!

Alone in the jungles of South America, Frank's mission is to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands. In pursuit: a hulking green monster that has wiped out his squad. Fresh on the scene is SPIDER-MAN. who has been tasked by S.H.I.E.L.D. to acquire the Cube on their behalf. Spidey and HULK may be hunting Frank, but they're about to find out that sometimes the prey is deadlier than the predators.

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W) • Matteo Della Fonte (A) • Cover by JONAS SCHARF

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A WALK DOWN MEMORY PAIN!

THE PUNISHER AND SPIDER-MAN, two of the most notorious names in New York City with very different approaches to making the Big Apple safer (or not, depending on who you ask!). Join us now for a trip to the days of their earliest encounters with returning fan-favorite writer DAN ABNETT (PUNISHER: YEAR ONE) and your new favorite artist, MATTEO DELLA FONTE! Brought together by happenstance and forced to stay that way by an ally from Frank Castle's past in need, will the web-slinger and the gunslinger be able to begrudgingly set aside their differences before they find themselves at one another's throats?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DOOMQUEST #3 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

• Doom has escaped the Titanic and now finds himself in a strange new body, in a strange new world: America, at the start of the Revolutionary War.

• The world is about to change, and a young nation is about to take on the British Empire: the single most powerful military in the history of the world.

• But Doom has other plans – and sees an opportunity here to give history a better form.

• Can one man, acting alone, truly change the course of history?

• And does the answer change if that one man, acting alone, creates a laser Gatling gun centuries ahead of schedule?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CONDON (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

IRON MAN VS. THE MIGHT OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE!

To stop HOSTILICUS' Nega-Bands-powered reign of terror, MILES MORALES turns to IRON MAN to help even the odds! The powers released from the Ultimate Origin Boxes transform the Marvel Universe forever! A new WONDER MAN faces his first impossible choice. SIGHTSEER's reality-piercing vision leads to stunning revelations! And MOGUL possesses the most powerful artifact in any universe…will he use it for good or evil?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GAMBIT: WANTED #1 (of 5)

Chris Claremont (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WANTED VARIANT COVER A BY PHIL NOTO

WANTED VARIANT COVER B BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

TARGET: REMY LeBEAU!

Get ready, mes amis, as GAMBIT's legendary co-creator Chris Claremont takes the mutant-thief-hero back to his hometown for an explosive adventure! An all-new tale set in the timeframe when Gambit returned ORORO MUNROE to what was left of the X-MEN, discover how Gambit came to join the team for the first time – and the deadly trial that made it so! Someone's got MUTANTS in their crosshairs down in New Orleans…but when a FAN-FAVORITE MARVEL VILLAIN targets Gambit, hang on for the most kinetic showdown of the month!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

INFERNAL HULK #9

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

As the Fallen Army spreads across the globe, Infernal Hulk sets his sights on the Baxter Building and the secret weapon that MR. FANTASTIC thinks will end Hulk's conquest of Earth! Meanwhile, BRUCE BANNER and DOCTOR VOODOO undertake a suicide mission into the Soul Cages to steal a weapon of a different sort…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1

Justina Ireland (W)

David Messina (A)

Cover by Lucas Werneck

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY DAVID MESSINA

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL GAYDOS

WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER?

Teenage Super-Hero Sensation SPIDER-GIRL is retired. Surly and eternally miffed bartender JESSICA JONES wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the GREEN GOBLIN returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • Yildiray Çinar (A)

Cover by Lucas Werneck

VARIANT COVER BY YILDIRAY ÇINAR

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

WHAT IF…KRAVEN SURVIVED

HIS "LAST HUNT"?!

Leaving SPIDER-MAN broken, insane and vulnerable to the influence of an old enemy…and who better to fill the void left by the spider than KRAVEN THE HUNTER?! One way or another, both Kraven and Peter will become something more – and finally settle the score between them! The author of the greatest SPIDER-MAN story of all time, J.M. DeMatteis, returns for a bold reimagining of the aftermath of "Kraven's Last Hunt"!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

WHAT IF…THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SURVIVED THE SECRET WARS?

GOODBYE, MARVEL UNIVERSE! Starring Peter Parker, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as he is forced to survive in a not-so-friendly neighborhood after losing everything! What becomes of the original Ultimate Universe in a post-Secret Wars landscape? How did they defeat the Beyonder? And who does Spider-Man become after losing everything?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #1 (of 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A) • COVER BY GURIHIRU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JEFF THE LAND SHARK RETURNS…

WITH A WILD NEW CAST! THANKS A LOT, MOJO! JEFF HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED! All-star team Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro RETURN with a brand-new Jeff the Land Shark adventure! Mojo is determined to create the latest hit show…and sends the Marvel Universe into an UPROAR when he KIDNAPS beloved pet-slash-friend of heroes, Jeff the Land Shark – and his klepto companion Ken! But Jeff's not the only star of the show – prepare to meet the likes of DAZZLESTORM, WOLVERINE-MAN, RAMBIT and MORE!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

BISHOP #2 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

MARIO SANTORO (A)

COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

SHARD LIVES!

• Bishop's sister, Shard, is back! But she's not here for a family reunion.

• What is Shard's dangerous mission?

• And how will her presence challenge Bishop to his core?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOONSTAR #5 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO (A)

COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

• Dani faces off against Kyron one last time.

• But with Kyron stronger than ever, can Dani muster the confidence to defeat this necromantic evil?

• Or will she be crushed by the daunting task laid out before her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN UNITED #5

EVE L. EWING (W) • EDUARDO PANSICA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

GRAYMATTER LANE VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO PALMA

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

Iceman's dream of bringing all the X-Men together for fun times and fellowship has backfired and left Graymatter Lane vulnerable as the teaching corps find themselves trapped on a distant plane of existence! Bad timing, as Lourdes Chantal is waiting in the wings on one side, a shadowy figure on the other – and who is Justina LaGuardia?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #33

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The X-Men race against time in order to prevent a gravimetric disaster, as the subject of their rescue mission has turned into a bomb that must be defused! But the X-Men have a temporarily revitalized Magneto on their side – even if his own strength dwindles with every tick of the clock!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #34

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

'80s COLOSSUS VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA • VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Cain Marko has been a bully, a criminal, a terrorist, a super villain. And now he's an X-Man. But on a team of X-Men who have all, at one point, been villains, how does the Juggernaut stay a hero?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #31

GAIL SIMONE (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER by LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAIL SIMONE (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER by LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #32

Gail Simone (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER by LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

'80s ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE INVASION HAS BEGUN, and the EXTERMINATORS ARE HERE.

Can even the might of the combined UNCANNY X-MEN stem the tide of the TERROR FROM THE STARS? And what is the TRUE MISSION of the alien force attacking LOUISIANA? It's MUTATION vs. MUTANT in glorious CEREBRO-COLOR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #23

Saladin Ahmed (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY ROI MERCADO

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

POWER GRAB!

What's worse than LOGAN fighting with shattered claws and diminished mutant powers? HIS ENEMIES WITH SAID POWERS! And TASKMASTER is bringing the pain to WOLVERINE, right when it hurts the most!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #24

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER PINA • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

'80S WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

WAR OF THE WOUNDS!

WOLVERINE's healing is not just gone – it's stolen! But who is the mysterious MOR, and what is his aim for this most heinous form of identity theft? And when ALPHA FLIGHT makes the scene…just whose side are they on?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #6

JODY HOUSER (W) • Emilio Laiso (A)

COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY Daniele Di Nicuolo

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

X-NUMBERS ASSEMBLE!

The next generation of X-numbers assemble out in the wider world! But their first mission under Laura Kinney's leadership…just may be their last!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #7

Tim Seeley (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER

BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

TEAMWORK MAKES THE NIGHTMARES WORK!

CABLE and co. pay the price for a risky move against the MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT, while DOMINO's unlucky memory loss sends her on a new mission. But could these two clues share more than meets the eye?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #6

Benjamin Percy (W) • Alex Lins (A) • COVER BY Geoff Shaw

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BADPOOLS!

Who's that knockin' at the door? Sounds like Wade. SMELLS like Wade. But it's not Wade…OR IS IT?! The BADPOOLS enter the scene, and DEADPOOL's life will never be the same!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-MEN: OUTBACK #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT BY FANYANG

CHAOS IN THE OUTBACK!

• With the world believing them dead, the X-Men have relocated to the Reavers' abandoned headquarters.

• But when an old Reavers security system is set off, the team must protect themselves from their own home!

• With the X-Men down, can Wolverine save them?

• Or will the team be torn apart by the most dangerous Reaver ever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #2 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY MINGYI GAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CABLE…ON THE HUNT!

• The wild man of Borneo was raised with one purpose: to destroy Apocalypse!

• But with the X-Men lost in time, who will he recruit to the cause?

• And will these new soldiers fall in line with Cable's lethal methods?

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 (LGY#996)

JOE KELLY (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VULTURE-LY ASSURED DESTRUCTION!

SPIDER-MAN battles the VULTURE – who has a few new tricks up his wing! And the world-shattering revelations of issue #31 continue!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33 (LGY#997)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C)

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• When an old foe resurfaces, Spider-Man gets an assist from DAMAGE CONTROL? Don't they usually clean up AFTER the fight?

• Meanwhile, learn more about Peter's mystery cousin and walk the road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #4 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS!

NORMAN OSBORN's training regimen takes its toll on the Spiders! As they pick up the pieces, another threat emerges – is there a killer loose on campus?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #3 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN (A) • COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

BRAND-NEW DANGER!

Can the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hope to overcome a two-pronged assault by both THE PUNISHER and MR. NEGATIVE across New York City?! To make matters worse, the fight is now at Peter Parker's very doorstep!

32 PGS./Rated T…$4.99

BLACK CAT #12

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

THE PUNISHER TAKES AIM…AT BLACK CAT!

BLACK CAT made a big mistake…one that's now pointed the PUNISHER and every weapon he's got in her direction. Felicia thought she got off scot-free…but her actions in the Negative Zone may have created a few ripples in the Multiverse – ripples felt by the killer of killers, FRANK CASTLE! Felicia's never faced an unstoppable force like the PUNISHER before – will her luck hold?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by STEVE DITKO

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The classic debut of Spider-Man's archnemesis, the Green Goblin! A rivalry for the ages begins in wild fashion as the Goblin – on his mechanized flying broomstick – tricks Spidey into agreeing to be in a movie together! But little does the web-head know that those "actors" he's supposed to fight are the actual Enforcers, and the Goblin is planning to yell "cut" on Peter Parker's costumed career – permanently! The production turns into a real blockbuster when Spidey runs headfirst into the Incredible Hulk! But it's the mystery surrounding the Goblin's true identity that had readers coming back for more. It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #14.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

SILVER SURFER #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & HOWARD PURCELL

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHAT IS THE NIGHTSHAPE?

Reed Richards has invented the Space Scrambler, a device capable of penetrating other dimensions! And trapped on Earth, desperate to pierce the barrier that keeps him from the spaceways, the Silver Surfer must have it! But when Norrin Radd's plans go explosively awry, the repercussions lead him to meet a new friend – and a powerful enemy! Physicist Al B. Harper may offer him hope of one day returning to the stars, but the cosmic powerhouse known as the Stranger is hell-bent on erasing all life on Earth – including the Surfer! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #5.

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

JLA/AVENGERS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK • Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

WRAPAROUND COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • WRAPAROUND FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing the Facsimile reproduction of the most epic Marvel/DC crossover of them all with an issue featuring every character who had ever been a member of the Avengers or the Justice League – and that's just on George Pérez's astonishing cover! Inside, a cosmic game being played between the Grandmaster and Krona wreaks havoc on the greatest heroes of two universes. They've seemingly defeated their respective foes, and now it's time to party…to celebrate their extensive shared history?! But as echoes of the past intrude on the present, something is terrifyingly wrong – and tensions flare between Captain America and Superman! It's one of the all-time great comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form! Reprinting JLA/AVENGERS (2003) #3.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

RYAN NORTH (W) • ANDREA SORRENTINO (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE

Johnny Storm has had some incredibly bad ideas in his time, but every once in a while he also has an incredibly good idea too. Unfortunately, it's hard to tell which is which until you're neck-deep in their consequences, and by then it's usually too late. We mention this only because in this issue, Johnny convinces his sister Sue to go along with a scheme to use her powers to turn the flesh of his skull invisible, so that when he flames on he can pass himself off as the Ghost Rider and settle some old scores. What could possibly go wrong? It's a Johnny-and-Sue adventure you won't soon forget!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

RYAN NORTH (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

8-BIT VARIANT COVER BY MATTHEW WAITE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

OUR GUARANTEE TO YOU: ABSOLUTELY THE MOST UNEXPECTED STORY YOU'LL READ ALL YEAR!

• Something has gone terribly wrong on Earth, and it's spreading from human to human – quickly, unstoppably.

• The Baxter Building is not immune – and before they can even realize there is a problem, everyone on the Fantastic Four is compromised!

• …Everyone, that is, save for Jo and Nicki – the young adopted children of Ben and Alicia, whose alien Kree and Skrull physiology leaves them immune.

• But what can two children do to save an entire world all by themselves? And what if what's needed for a cure is physically impossible?

• Jo and Nicki take center stage in this mind-bending single-issue epic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MORTAL THOR #12

AL EWING (W) • JESÚS SAÍZ (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SECRETS AND LIES!

• Sigurd Jarlson has love, friendship and a human soul. The man called Blake has none of these…but he has the one thing his enemy doesn't.

• Donald Blake knows exactly who and what he is…and he's ready to tell Sigurd everything.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is learning the truth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MORTAL THOR #13

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

A FINAL TALE OF…ASGARD?

• Wreathed in sorrow, chained by his mother's schemes, Magni accepted the weight of the throne of Asgard.

• As the forces of doom and death gathered about him, could he escape his destiny…or would his fall bring on a new Ragnarok?

• This is the story of the SON OF THOR…and the fate of a Golden Realm.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZERO #1

JOE KELLY, AL EWING, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY

& RYAN NORTH (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO, NIC KLEIN, FEDERICO VICENTINI,

FRANK ALPIZAR, FRANCESCO MOBILI & DELIO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY Marco Checchetto

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Get a taste of what's to come from the year's biggest stories and events! The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is just not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, but what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish! The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk, setting the stage for this summer's Marvel blockbuster, ARMAGEDDON! Plus: Your first look at this summer's big X-Men event…and Doom! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026 and ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • MARVEL Soccer Variant by Geoff Shaw

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF TIME!

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

*RETAILERS PLEASE NOTE: PREVIOUS ORDERS FOR THIS TITLE HAVE BEEN CANCELED. PLEASE ORDER USING 75960621282800411

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #4 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO TAMMETTA

THE TIES THAT BIND…

DESECRATOR has trapped Captain Marvel in a psychic realm formed from her own memories, and Carol must confront her most painful moments as he feeds on them. Alone in her mindscape, can she survive Desecrator's twisted trap?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

KNULLBUSTER VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

2-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SKULL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"THE LONG BULLET" Starts Here!

AN ALL-NEW ENEMY FINDS FRANK CASTLE! Powered by rage and a mechanical prosthesis keeping him alive, who or what is COLLATERAL DAMAGE?! And what do they want from the Punisher…other than HIS LAST BREATH?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

THE LEGACY OF GOLIATH!

In the wake of Bill Foster's funeral, his nephew Tom sought vengeance against the heroes who caused his uncle's death. Revisit the events of WORLD WAR HULK as Tom adopts Bill's mantle to bring justice to IRON MAN and faces his first battle with the SUPER-ADAPTOID. As he'll learn, becoming GOLIATH is no small feat…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #7

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WAR MACHINE RETURNS!

• After the events of the first arc, TONY STARK has taken on a surprising new role in the Marvel Universe.

• His allies are wondering what this means for the AVENGERS…and what in the hell is he building in the HULK's old gamma base?!

• Tony's old buddy James Rhodes, A.K.A. WAR MACHINE, pays Tony a visit to investigate!

• But while Tony and War Machine catch up…an old Iron Man rogue returns with a CRACK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SORCERER SUPREME #8

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Bernard Chang (A)

COVER BY LEIRIX

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER

BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

SUPERSTAR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WEAPONS OF EXTINCTION!

Wanda and TURIN – Sorcerer Supreme of the Quantum Realm – defend the Sanctum Sanctorum in London from the EXTINCTION KING's first Extinction Weapon – a giant astral super cannon poised to destroy everything in its sights!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #8

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

JOURNEY TO THE GOD QUARRY!

Doctor Strange has become his dark form, LORD STRANGE, to speak to the being ATHO-TET within the mystical GOD QUARRY. But Lord Strange's magic comes at a cost, and he'll have to move quickly before DOWNFALL closes in on his next target…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #6

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

HELLFIRE COSTUME SWAP VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

BLADE DRAWS NEAR!

Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik's critically acclaimed tour de force continues with the return of the daywalker BLADE! Weeks ago, the Midnight Mission was impaled by a living sword and seemingly destroyed! But while Marc Spector and his allies were able to resurrect it, another horrifying house from across space-time heard its death cry and has come to Earth hungry for flesh and blood. Luckily, that's a hunger Blade knows how to handle, though this monstrosity may be beyond even HIS pay grade…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #5 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W)

Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

The covert Imperial Guardians – Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk and Cosmic Ghost Rider – are a spec-ops team run by Maximus of the Inhumans to keep the new Galactic Union safe. Or are they? On a mission to Cinnabar, the Guardians discover just how DIRTY Maximus' dirty tricks can get…and face unexpected enemies eager to take them out! It's cosmic intrigue and danger, yes?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WONDER MAN #5 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • PHIL NOTO (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

ALL. FALLS. DOWN.

• SIMON WILLIAMS is doing his best, but he is steps behind.

• Who is at fault for all of the chaos and death circling Wonder Man's world?

• Will the will-they-won't-they with Hellcat…will they?

• L.A.'s greatest super hero saves the day!

• …He does save the day, right? …Right? …RIGHT?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ROCKET RACCOON: ROCKET REWIND #1

J.M. DEMATTEIS, CHRISTOS GAGE AND MACKENZIE CADENHEAD and BILL MANTLO (W)

SHAWN MCMANUS, TODD NAUCK, ENID BALÁM and KEITH GIFFEN (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

ROCKET RACCOON: FIFTY YEARS OF FURY!

Blast off into a cosmos of colossal adventure as MARVEL celebrates half a century of ROCKET RACCOON! This anniversary spectacular takes you on brand-new, star-spanning exploits, a jaw-dropping team-up with the one and only…ROCKY RACCOON? And re-presenting the historic first tale that launched our blaster-happy hero into legend! Packed with pulse-pounding action, cosmic calamity and enough firepower to make GALACTUS blink! Don't miss the milestone that proves big things come in small, furry packages! 'NUFF SAID!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

ALIAS: RED BAND #5 (OF 5)

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Geraldo Borges (A) • Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

A DANCE WITH THE DEVIL!

Jessica and Typhoid Mary are closer than ever to capturing the mysterious "Boss" unleashing demons upon Hell's Kitchen. But as their investigation reaches its boiling point, Mary grows more reckless and the rift between Jessica and Luke widens as the police begin to close in. Can Jessica and Mary unmask the monster before Jessica's world implodes?

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

ALIEN: KING KILLER #4 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On a planet infested with alien Xenomorphs, the bioengineered warrior Idris knows in his bones that his siblings are all monsters who deserve to die. But if he completes his quest to depose the Three Kings, there will be nothing to stop the alien horde from slaughtering the last of humanity. And if a Xenomorph and a human civil war weren't enough, from the shadows emerges a new threat…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #1

GREG PAK (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by STONEHOUSE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO • VARIANT COVER BY TIM SEELEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

WORLDS COLLIDE!

When a deadly Yautja crash-lands on the legendary Planet of the Apes, two worlds will collide for the very first time! After a rescue mission gone wrong, astronaut Arch finds herself embedded in a hostile ape society where humans are subservient. But the hunters soon became the hunted when the apes find themselves being stalked by Predators! A three-way war is about to erupt between humans, apes and Yautja – who will reign supreme?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – SAW GERRERA #1

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WITNESS THE ACT OF REVOLUTION THAT WAS TOO MUCH FOR THE REBELLION!

• After proving himself in the CLONE WARS, SAW GERRERA was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it – including leading a mission deep into IMPERIAL territory.

• At stake: information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the REBELS' favor!

• But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #5 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Headshot Variant cover by AKA

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DANGER LURKS EVER CLOSER ON JANIX!

• CAPTAIN LAWSON and TWO-BOOTS unravel the treachery inside their department!

• What will happen if they collide with MAUL as he launches his campaign of terror?

• Will JANIX fall to the darkness of corruption and crime?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #4 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W)

JETHRO MORALES & ROI MERCADO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

HAN SOLO VARIANT COVER

BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

HAN SOLO & CHEWIE IN THE CROSSHAIRS!

Returning to BATUU to help deliver the relic that PRINCESS LEIA escaped with years earlier, HAN SOLO and his faithful co-pilot CHEWIE find themselves betrayed by HONDO OHNAKA and stalked by the fearsome bounty hunter HARKOS! The new story behind the Disney Parks attraction land its shocking climax courtesy of writer Ethan Sacks and artists Jethro Morales and Roi Mercado.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SECRET WARS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

The Marvel Multiverse is no more!

A series of interdimensional Incursions have eliminated each and every alternate reality one by one. All that exists in the vast empty cosmos is a single, titanic patchwork planet made of the fragmented remains of hundreds of devastated dimensions: Battleworld! And the survivors of this multiversal catastrophe all bend their knee to its master: Doctor Doom! What strange creatures inhabit this world? Which familiar faces will return in surprising new ways? And what happens when Battleworld's various domains go to war? From visionary creators Jonathan Hickman (AVENGERS) and Esad Ribic (THOR: GOD OF THUNDER) comes a revolutionary epic that reshaped the Marvel Universe! Collecting SECRET WARS (2015) #1-9 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2015 (SECRET WARS) #0.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97029-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, VALERIO SCHITI, KEV WALKER,

SZYMON KUDRANSKI, DALIBOR TALAJIC & MORE

Cover by JOCK

Earth's Mightiest Heroes fight in vain to prevent the end of everything!

One by one, the realities of the Multiverse have collided and been destroyed, leaving the Marvel Universe as one of the last standing. Now the final Incursion is drawing near – and in the wake of the desperate, world-shattering actions taken by the shadowy group of heroes known as the Illuminati, the Avengers are fragmented. While one group seeks to confront their former Illuminati allies, another takes the fight to a dark new threat! But what has become of Tony Stark and Doctor Strange? Will all the battles they've endured – and the sacrifices they've made – prepare the Avengers for the inevitable? Time runs out as the stage is set for SECRET WARS! Collecting material from AVENGERS (2012) #35-44 and NEW AVENGERS (2013) #24-33.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96669-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL/DC: THE DEAD OF KNIGHT & OTHER STORIES HC

Written by ZEB WELLS, BRAD MELTZER, KELLY THOMPSON, GEOFF JOHNS, AL EWING, CHIP ZDARSKY, KEVIN SMITH, FRANK MILLER, RYAN NORTH, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB

Penciled by GREG CAPULLO, PEPE LARRAZ, ANDRÉS GENOLET, GARY FRANK, JETHRO MORALES, TERRY DODSON, GURIHIRU, ADAM KUBERT, DIKE RUAN, RYAN STEGMAN, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI,

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Icons collide! The heroes of two worlds cross over for the first time in decades!

Deadpool, Batman, Spider-Man and Superman headline a momentous meeting of Earth's Mightiest and the World's Finest! When Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City, will billionaire Bruce Wayne help him track down his target…a certain Dark Knight? Then, when Norman Osborn and Lex Luthor join forces, you can bet that will spell big trouble for Spider-Man and Superman! Plus: Captain America and Wonder Woman form an alliance for the ages! Daredevil fights alongside Green Arrow! Rocket Raccoon becomes a Green Lantern! Old Man Logan has a senior showdown with the Dark Knight! Aquaman swims with Jeff the Land Shark, who also shares the most adorable team-up of all with Krypto! Lightning strikes when Thor says "Shazam!" Spider-Man Noir encounters the Golden Age Superman – and more members of the Spider and Super families join the fun! Also featuring the sensational debut of a new Amalgam legend: the main mutie called Logo! Collecting MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN (2025) #1, MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN (2026) #1, MARVEL/DC: THOR/SHAZAM! INFINITY COMIC (2025) #1 and MARVEL/DC: IT'S JEFF/AQUAMAN INFINITY COMIC (2026) #1.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97024-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

WHILCE PORTACIO COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, PETER DAVID, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO,

FABIAN NICIEZA, JO DUFFY, SCOTT LOBDELL & MORE

Penciled by TERRY SHOEMAKER, MARC SILVESTRI, STEVE CARR, ANDY KUBERT, JON BOGDANOVE, WHILCE PORTACIO, BUTCH GUICE, JOE STATON, JIM LEE, PAUL SMITH, ROB LIEFELD, GUANG YAP,

JAE LEE & MORE

Covers by WHILCE PORTACIO & MIKE MIGNOLA

The original five conclude their X-Factor adventures and return to the X-Men fold!

Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast and Archangel are professionals through and through. But when the likes of Sabretooth, a cadre of vampires and a threat from an alternate dystopian future wage war against our heroes, it's no big surprise that things get a little out of control! And when the island-nation of Genosha strikes at the X-Men, the New Mutants and X-Factor join an assemblage of mutants to mount a rescue mission that leads to disaster. With old foe Cameron Hodge pulling the strings, it could even end in X-Tinction! Then X-Factor must contend with the return of Apocalypse and the shocking loss of Cyclops' son, Nathan Christopher – before an ordeal with the Shadow King that leads Scott, Jean, Bobby, Hank and Warren back home to the X-Men! It's the end of an era – setting the stage for a (blue and) golden age! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #51-70 and ANNUAL (1986) #5-6; X-FACTOR: PRISONER OF LOVE (1990); MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #50; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #262-264, #270-273 and #278-280; and NEW MUTANTS (1983) #95-97 – and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #23, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) #6, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #14, X-FORCE ANNUAL (1992) #1 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #74 and #85-92.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97020-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MIKE MIGNOLA COVER [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97019-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARK BROOKS COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & MORE

Penciled by R.B. SILVA, ZÉ CARLOS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, JOHN ROMITA JR., NICO LEON, FRANCESCO MANNA,

FILIPE ANDRADE, CARLOS PACHECO, RACHAEL STOTT, ANDREA DI VITO, FARID KARAMI & MORE

Covers by MARK BROOKS & CAFU

Dan Slott concludes his run with the cosmic epic he's waited years to tell!

A new era begins with new uniforms and a major status-quo change, but who is the mysterious figure called the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? One of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe returns from the dead! When the King in Black plunges the world into darkness, symbiotes will bond with two of the FF! And you are cordially commanded to Latveria for the royal wedding of Doctor Doom! But why is Mister Fantastic acting as best man? And how will the nuptials profoundly change the Human Torch's life? Meanwhile, Kang's entire bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! And when the greatest conflict to ever rage across the Multiverse is reignited, the FF and an incredible cast of allies must survive the Reckoning War! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #25-48, FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA (2022), RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER (2022) and FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP (2020).

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96122-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC CAFU COVER [DM ONLY]

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96123-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC JOE SINNOTT COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, MARK GRUENWALD,

MICHAEL FLEISHER, CHRIS CLAREMONT & ANN NOCENTI

with ARCHIE GOODWIN, STEVEN GRANT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, STEVE LEIALOHA & ROGER STERN

Penciled by CARMINE INFANTINO, STEVE LEIALOHA & BRIAN POSTMAN with RON WILSON, SAL BUSCEMA,

JOHN BUSCEMA, FRANK SPRINGER, TREVOR VON EEDEN,

JERRY BINGHAM, ERNIE CHAN, MICHAEL GOLDEN & AL MILGROM

Covers by JOE SINNOTT & STEVE LEIALOHA

Jessica Drew's entire first series in a single volume!

Far more than a mirror image of Spider-Man, Jessica Drew swung onto the scene in the late 1970s with a strikingly different spider-origin – and quickly became one of Marvel's most distinctive and dynamic heroes! SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS collects all her classic adventures in a volume that won't gather cobwebs on your shelf. From her mysterious beginnings as a spawn of Hydra to her decisive turn toward heroism, Jessica's saga features the creation of her own formidable rogues' gallery and team-ups with the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Thing and more Marvel heavyweights – all brought to life by top talents including Marv Wolfman, Carmine Infantino, Mark Gruenwald, Chris Claremont, Steve Leialoha, Michael Golden and others! Collecting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #32, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #29-33, SPIDER-WOMAN (1978) #1-50, AVENGERS (1963) #240-241 and ANNUAL (1967) #10 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #17.

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96852-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC STEVE LEIALOHA COVER [DM ONLY]

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96853-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

VENOM WAR OMNIBUS HC IBAN COELLO COVER

Written by AL EWING, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, COLLIN KELLY,

JACKSON LANZING, SABIR PIRZADA, ADAM WARREN,

KELLY THOMPSON, TONY FLEECS, TIM SEELEY, CULLEN BUNN, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, ERICA SCHULTZ & CHRIS CONDON

Penciled by IBAN COELLO, CAFU, GREG LAND, LUCA MARESCA, JOEY VAZQUEZ, GURIHIRU, KEV WALKER, ROB DI SALVO,

ROI MERCADO, PERE PÉREZ, CAVAN SCOTT, LUCIANO VECCHIO, LAN MEDINA & MORE

Covers by IBAN COELLO & CARLOS GÓMEZ

The full saga of Eddie and Dylan Brock's battle for the right to be Venom!

An acclaimed era of VENOM storytelling reaches its climax, and it has all come to this. Eddie Brock is Venom. Dylan Brock is Venom. They've both been on separate journeys as heroes, and each has seen terrifying glimpses of the future. Now they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father-son feud will become everyone's problem as past and present symbiote characters alike must take a side! Could it be the OG host himself – Peter Parker, the ever-Amazing Spider-Man – ends up back in black? As the contest to end all contests sends symbiotic shock waves – and a plague of terrifying Zombiotes – across the Marvel Universe, the battle is joined by Daredevil, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, Black Widow, She-Hulk, Deadpool, Silver Sable and more…including Jeff the Land Shark! But you can't have a symbiote war without a little Carnage! Collecting VENOM WAR (2024) #1-5, VENOM (2021) #35-39, VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1-4, VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS (2024) #1-3, VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR (2024), VENOM WAR: IT'S JEFF (2024), VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE (2024) #1-3, VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL (2024) #1-3, VENOM WAR: CARNAGE (2024) #1-3, VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES (2024) #1-3, VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS (2024) #1-3, BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS (2024) and VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL (2024).

888 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96685-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

VENOM WAR OMNIBUS HC CARLOS GÓMEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96686-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC STUART IMMONEN COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN, DANIEL ACUÑA, HOWARD CHAYKIN, MIKE DEODATO JR., NEAL ADAMS, WILL CONRAD, MICHAEL GAYDOS, CARLOS PACHECO, MICHAEL AVON OEMING & MORE

Covers by STUART IMMONEN & DAVID YARDIN

The order changeth, in the concluding chapter of Brian Michael Bendis' acclaimed run!

As the Marvel Universe enters a Heroic Age, who will assemble as the newest New Avengers? Where will they call home? And which Dark Avenger is sticking around for the ride? The latest roster has come together to take on the perils too dangerous and bizarre for any other heroes, beginning with an interdimensional demonic threat to all existence! Then a deep and deadly secret Nick Fury has kept buried for decades comes back to haunt the team! And when the madness of FEAR ITSELF hits home, the New Avengers battle alongside the Avengers, super-hero nanny Squirrel Girl fights alone and the status quo gets shaken up once again! Has the time finally come for Daredevil to be an Avenger? Norman Osborn returns! The Avengers go to war with the X-Men! And anyone who gets out alive will face an era-ending mystical force too big for even Doctor Strange to handle! Plus: The history of the Avengers as told by Earth's Mightiest Heroes themselves! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2010) #1-34 and 16.1 and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: AN ORAL HISTORY OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES (2012).

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96975-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVID YARDIN COVER [DM ONLY]

1016 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96974-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC BILLY TAN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, MARK WAID, FABIAN NICIEZA,

JEPH LOEB, LARRY HAMA, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, WARREN ELLIS & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, ANDY KUBERT, STEVE EPTING,

CHRIS BACHALO, JOE MADUREIRA, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE SKROCE, KEN LASHLEY, TONY S. DANIEL, SALVADOR LARROCA & MORE

Covers by BILLY TAN & JOE MADUREIRA

The critically acclaimed, fan-favorite storyline that rocked the X-Men to their core!

Charles Xavier is dead – killed in the past during a time-travel accident – and without his dream, the present has become a nightmare! Apocalypse rules with an iron fist, ruthlessly enforcing his "survival of the fittest" creed – but hidden among a downtrodden humankind are Magneto's ragtag freedom fighters: the X-Men! When Bishop, last survivor of the true Marvel Universe, explains how the world went wrong, these embittered mutants must risk everything – and undertake a dangerous and complex quest – to put things right! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #320-321, X-MEN (1991) #40-41, CABLE (1993) #20, X-MEN ALPHA (1995), AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #1-4, ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #1-4, FACTOR #X (1995) #1-4, GAMBIT & THE X-TERNALS (1995) #1-4, GENERATION NEXT (1995) #1-4, WEAPON X (1995) #1-4, X-CALIBRE (1995) #1-4, X-MAN (1995) #1-4, X-MEN OMEGA (1995), AGE OF APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN (1995), and X-MEN ASHCAN (1995) #2.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97063-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8/8

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC JOE MADUREIRA COVER [NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97064-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY FIFTIETH ISSUE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, TREVOR HAIRSINE & JOE QUESADA

Covers by MARK BAGLEY & JOHN CASSADAY

Bendis and Bagley continue their reimagining of the world's greatest super hero!

As life gets ever more complicated for Peter Parker, Spider-Man faces off against an explosive new teenage villain, has another run-in with the infamous Kingpin of Crime and meets the Black Cat – a jewel thief who will complicate Spidey's career and Peter's love life! But nothing can prepare him for the moment that the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter and Sandman unite. That's five of Spider-Man's deadliest foes – so who will be the final member of the Ultimate Six?! Plus: Peter goes Hollywood for Spider-Man: The Movie! Spidey teams up with Wolverine and the Human Torch! And prepare for the Ultimate Universe's shocking version of Carnage! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #40-71 and ULTIMATE SIX (2003) #1-7.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97065-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARK BAGLEY CARNAGE COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97066-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN CASSADAY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97067-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ESAD RIBIC COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON, ND STEVENSON & CM PUNK

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, BUTCH GUICE, NIC KLEIN, RON GARNEY, EMA LUPACCHINO, DAS PASTORAS,

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, JORGE MOLINA, CHRIS SPROUSE, GORAN SUDŽUKA, RAFA GARRES & MORE

Covers by ESAD RIBIC, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & JOE QUESADA

A tale of two Thors!

Writer Jason Aaron and legendary artistic collaborators including Esad RibiC and Russell Dauterman begin a truly epic saga of Thor – whoever he or she may be! Across the ages, gods are vanishing, and Thor must unite with his past and future selves to stand against Gorr the God Butcher! Meanwhile, Malekith the Accursed begins a bloody rampage that will spread war throughout the realms. Which makes it a terrible time for the Odinson to be rendered unworthy of lifting Mjolnir! Another hero will hold the hammer high, fighting for Asgard and Midgard as Thor – the Goddess of Thunder! She'll battle Malekith, Loki, Roxxon…and even Odin! But who is she under the mask? And what is this new Thor's terrible secret? Collecting THOR: GOD OF THUNDER (2012) #1-25, THOR (2014) #1-8, THOR ANNUAL (2015) #1, THORS (2015) #1-4 and MIGHTY THOR (2015) #1-12.

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97068-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97069-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97070-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 3: THE MAKER'S MARKS TPB

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Penciled by DOMENICO CARBONE & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Wolverine slashes his way into the Maker's war!

Wolverine is hunting down the Maker's Council – and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Meanwhile, the search for the missing mutants takes a terrifying turn when Wolverine and Jean Grey discover that the captives may be trapped in Magik's Limbo realm! Their mission to find Illyana leads them straight into a brutal battle with the Eurasian Republic's forces – including the devastating Lady Deathstrike! To escape Illyana's domain of dark magic, a final sacrifice must be made! Collecting ULTIMATE WOLVERINE (2025) #13-16 and material from ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: FINALE (2026).

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96812-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB

Written by FRANK TIERI

Penciled by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The Sentinel of Liberty takes on the galaxy's deadliest threat!

It's World War II, and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Attilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more…Alien. Battling to stop the Skull and his newfound Xenomorph weapons, Cap and the Howling Commandos are about to face their biggest fight yet – that is, unless another unexpected extraterrestrial sees fit to intervene! As the secret history between two alien races is revealed, the First Avenger will learn that, in war-torn Europe, no one can hear you scream! Collecting ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA (2025) #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96736-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE OTHER WOMAN TPB

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Penciled by TON LIMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Who is the traitor behind the Killuminati's creation?

A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that one of the New Avengers is responsible for the vile doppelgangers they've been fighting since their formation! As the team strives to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Facing Guru Strange and twisted clones of Medusa and Captain Britain, can they hope to survive a traitor in their midst? Meanwhile, one member of the Killuminati meets his maker and finds that the truth behind their creation is far more sinister than anyone bargained for! Stronger than ever, the evil group sets its sights on a secret weapon within Stark Tower in Osaka – and Iron Man calls on the New Avengers to stop them! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96402-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2: THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH & STAN SAKAI

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, PAT BOUTIN & STAN SAKAI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Fantastic Four face the malice of…the Invincible Woman!

Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun – and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation – or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the Fantastic Four's fate forever! With a message hidden in the structure of the reality itself decoded, Sue Storm will become the most wanted woman in the universe! Solving this mystery, the FF will voyage into new and unknown parts of the cosmos to save Galactus – only to find ruin at the hands of the Invincible Woman! As she sets her sights on Earth, will anyone survive? And at what cost?! Plus: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation! And an FF tale from the legendary Stan Sakai! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2025) #6-11.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96338-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PLANET SHE-HULK TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by AARON KUDER & Emilio Laiso

Cover by AARON KUDER

Trapped on Planet Hulk!

In a time of galactic unrest, She-Hulk made a promise to her cousin – the Hulk – to watch over the world of Sakaar and its people for a few days. It's been longer than a few days. Now charged with keeping the peace on a planet at war in the wake of IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters is a very different Hulk than the World-Breaker who once smashed Sakaar into submission. Is she up for the task? Jen may be a trained lawyer and an Avenger, but how much help will that be in a world governed by "might makes right"? Not much when a merchant's trusted assistant is found dead, and Jen is framed for his murder! Can Sakaar's justice system prevail, or is She-Hulk staring at a long-term sentence? Collecting PLANET SHE-HULK (2025) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96313-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS TPB

Written by CHRIS CONDON, AL EWING, G. WILLOW WILSON, HO CHE ANDERSON, GARTH ENNIS, TY TEMPLETON,

ALYSSA WONG, TABOO, B. EARL, JIMMY GOMEZ, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, GARY MOLONEY,

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, MARK WAID & VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, CLAIRE ROE, KEV WALKER, CHRIS ALLEN, HO CHE ANDERSON, JOHN MCCREA,

TY TEMPLETON, LUKE ROSS, BALDEMAR RIVAS, CHRISTIAN ROSADO, JORGE FORNÉS, BRUNO BÜLL & MORE

Cover by E.M. GIST

Terrifying tales of super-heroic horror!

Some of the most scarily talented creators in comics line up to haunt your favorite heroes and villains, including the iconic vampire hunter Blade! Among the nightmares the Daywalker will face are a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten Queen of Monsters! Plus: A heart- (and bone-) breaking tale of the brotherly love between Thor and Loki – or what's left of him! The resurrection of the Hit-Monkey's hitman! Doctor Strange at the mercy of a spell so malevolent even the Master of the Mystic Arts can't control it! And senses-shattering stories featuring Iron Man, the Punisher, the classic Defenders and more! All rendered in black, white and blood red – more frightening than ever on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96727-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & VON RANDAL

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

A Brand-New Day for Spider-Gwen!

Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth, but she's here to stay – so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new life and – unfortunately for Gwen – new threats, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Something consumed by vengeance has slithered into Gwen's orbit and will not rest until she has paid for her crimes! Who – or what – is Tantrum? This planet has other heroes she can rely on to have her back – including Silk, Miles Morales and Agent Anti-Venom – but Gwen still needs friends…and a new band! But their big break at a Battle of the Bands turns deadly when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm! And one of Spider-Man's deadliest enemies has plans for Ghost-Spider! Collecting ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST SPIDER (2025) #1-10 and material from SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #15.

240 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96729-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER TPB

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Penciled by TOMMASO BIANCHI & GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Rekindling one of comics' greatest rivalries!

Daredevil and the Punisher find themselves at odds once again, not only with each other, but with New York's criminal element! With Frank Castle setting his sights on the Gnucci family and their conflict threatening to tear Hell's Kitchen apart, it'll fall to Daredevil to contain the chaos! The Punisher is not about to let things like due process stand in the way of eliminating the Gnuccis once and for all, but the Man Without Fear has other ideas and ideals! They're on a collision course with the fate of Marvel's first family of crime hanging in the balance – and that of the entire Big Apple! Collecting DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96865-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE END 2099 TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

One future ends, and another begins!

From the ashes of the Age of Heroes, a new generation of vigilantes – like Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099 and Red Hulk 2099 – emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright new future. But that future has come to an end in the face of Abyssus, the horrifying fusion that is a Knull-infected Galactus! As the Devourer in Black descends upon the world, the only hope is a deal with the devil – literally! Mephisto bets the fate of 2099 in a brutal battle of survival, pitting the warriors of the era against fan-favorite characters from across the Multiverse – like Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Claremont/Byrne Cyclops and Marvel Girl, House of M Wanda Maximoff and more – each battling for their own universe's survival! It's hero against hero in this no-holds-barred war against extinction! But as Marvel's past and present duke it out, only one thing is certain: The future is coming, and it's arriving in the form of…Spider-Man 3099?! Collecting THE END 2099 (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96378-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-ISLAND TPB

Volume #15 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOS GAGE & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RYAN STEGMAN, STEFANO CASELLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS,

MINCK OOSTERVEER & MORE

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Is Spidey still amazing when all of Manhattan has spider-powers?

New York City is infested, and eight million normal people have gained arachnid abilities! But not all of them realize that with great power, there must also come…you know the rest. Okay, sure, we often say Peter Parker's life will never be the same. But listen, pal, we've never been more serious. This will change everything for Pete, for Spidey — and possibly for you! As the brilliantly fearsome Jackal returns and begins organizing an army of spider-powered soldiers, how can the heroes of NYC hope to contain millions of wall-crawling New Yorkers? Plus: Spidey is haunted by a Wraith from the past! And to take on Mister Negative, Pete teams up with Eddie Brock — in the heroic guise of Anti-Venom! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #663-676, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: INFESTED (2011), FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011 (SPIDER-MAN) and SPIDER-ISLAND: DEADLY FOES (2011).

448 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96712-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: COMES THE CARNAGE! TPB

Volume #7 in the Spider-Girl Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO & RON FRENZ

Penciled by RON FRENZ & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

Peter and MJ's fan-favorite daughter stars in her second spectacular series!

May "Mayday" Parker learns she can't escape her great responsibilities and returns to the web-slinging life! But that decision may prove fatal for one of her closest friends when an assassin hunting Spider-Girl targets all the teenage girls volunteering at St. Andrews Shelter! Meanwhile, Peter and Mary Jane Parker struggle to accept their daughter's recent decision, and Spider-Girl finds herself torn between friendship and justice when one of the Ladyhawks embarks on a mission of vengeance! But when Carnage is reborn and targets the Parker family, May comes to the shocking realization that the symbiote's new host is someone she knows! And Spider-Girl is caught in the middle of a war between the Black Tarantula and the Hobgoblin! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-GIRL (2006) #0-15.

384 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96977-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SITTING IN A TREE TPB

Volume #4 in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & JASON LATOUR

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, NICO LEON, SZYMON KUDRANSKI & ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Miles Morales takes the Marvel Universe by storm!

Miles Morales is hitting the big time! With reality restored after SECRET WARS, he's on a new Earth, about to become a card-carrying Avenger – and when his new allies fall, he must stand alone against a villain with the power to destroy the planet! Meanwhile, the Black Cat tries to get her claws into this new Spider-Man, and a new mutant threatens to grab the spotlight. But Miles' new world may be torn apart when Marvel's heroes go to war! Will he be forced to pick a side? Or can he and his pals Nova and Ms. Marvel find their own way? Plus: Learn the secret history of Miles' father…back when he was an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.! And as Miles ventures into the Spider-Verse and lands on Gwen Stacy's Earth-65, the 21st century's two most sensational web-spinners cross paths – and lock lips! First comes love, then comes much worse, then comes chaos in the Multiverse! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #1-15 and SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #16-18.

392 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97002-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION: PROJECT PEGASUS TPB

Volume #4 in the Marvel Two-In-One Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD & RALPH MACCHIO with MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, RON WILSON, JOHN BYRNE & JERRY BINGHAM with CHIC STONE, MICHAEL NETZER & FRANK SPRINGER

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

One of the all-time-greatest Thing adventures!

Two-fisted fun doesn't come any finer than MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE – and the beloved "Project PEGASUS" saga stands as one of the series' greatest triumphs! When the Thing visits a top-secret S.H.I.E.L.D. energy installation, he's not prepared for the gauntlet ahead. Teaming up with Quasar and Giant-Man, he clashes with Thundra, battles a time-lost Deathlok and witnesses the startling transformation of Wundarr. Then the Thing unites with FF teammate Johnny Storm and witnesses "The Coming of Her" on Counter-Earth! The action only intensifies with the power of Maelstrom and the shocking return of the Serpent Crown. And it's the story you never thought you'd see: The Thing joins forces with the Yancy Street Gang! Plus: Cosmic Marvel gets its due in Thing team-ups with Moondragon, Starhawk, Adam Warlock and the Guardians of the Galaxy! Collecting MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #53-74.

448 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96743-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: DEMON IN A BOTTLE TPB

Volume #8 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & BOB LAYTON with BILL MANTLO, PETER PALMER, JIM SHOOTER & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., BOB LAYTON & JERRY BINGHAM with JOHN BYRNE, CARMINE INFANTINO, SAL BUSCEMA & ALAN WEISS

Cover by BOB LAYTON

The trio of Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr. makes comics history in this iconic run!

A new era begins for Iron Man – and for comics! Visionary creators Bob Layton, David Michelinie and John Romita Jr. launch a character-defining run that proves Tony Stark is far more than a technological genius. Stark's true strength shines through perseverance in the face of personal demons and relentless enemies. This groundbreaking era also introduces a dynamic new cast – including Jim Rhodes, the future War Machine – and showcases bold new Iron Man armors. While the Michelinie/Layton/Romita Jr. collaboration reaches its emotional peak with "Demon in a Bottle," the saga soars even further with epic clashes against Titanium Man, the All-Devourer and Madame Masque! Guest-starring the Hulk in a three-issue conflict between armor and raw power! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #115-139.

480 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96744-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: HEROES REBORN TPB

Volume #26 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by BRANDON CHOI, JIM LEE, SCOTT LOBDELL, WALTER SIMONSON, JEPH LOEB & PETER DAVID

Penciled by JIM LEE, BRETT BOOTH, RON LIM, MIKE DEODATO JR. & MORE

Cover by JIM LEE

Marvel's First Family reimagined!

In 1996, superstar creators of the day teamed up to reinvent and reinvigorate Marvel mainstays Captain America, Iron Man, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Seemingly killed off in the mainstream Marvel Universe, these classic heroes were reborn with bold new looks on a brave new world, their origins re-envisioned with a raw vitality and contemporary sensibility! The newly transformed Fantastic Four faces menaces from the Earth, the sea…and the nation of Latveria! But even the Mole Man, Namor and Doctor Doom himself pale before the threat of Galactus and his Heralds! Featuring the Heroes Reborn versions of the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. and more! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1996) #1-12, AVENGERS (1996) #12, IRON MAN (1996) #12, CAPTAIN AMERICA (1996) #12 and material from INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #450.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96963-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATES EPIC COLLECTION: GODS AND MONSTERS TPB

Volume #2 in the Ultimates Epic Collections

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH & STEVE DILLON

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The concluding volume of Millar and Hitch's hugely influential epic!

They are the greatest heroes the world has ever known: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Wasp, Giant Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. They've saved the world from alien invasion, becoming international celebrities and America's champions – but now all that's about to change. Can the Ultimates survive the Hulk's execution, Thor's imprisonment and the advent of the Defenders?! On the eve of Tony and Natasha's wedding, Nick Fury makes his move against the mysterious traitor who's been plaguing the team – and the Ultimates will never be the same! The world's greatest heroes are in for the battle of the century, and not all of them will be walking away. Plus: If you thought the Ultimates were the only team S.H.I.E.L.D. was creating, you were wrong! Collecting ULTIMATES 2 (2004) #1-13 and ULTIMATES ANNUAL (2005) #1.

488 PGS./Parental Advisory …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96937-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #3 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR., LARRY LIEBER & MARIE SEVERIN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

John Romita Sr. joins Stan Lee, elevating Spidey's adventures to new heights!

Lee and Romita begin their acclaimed collaboration with a Green Goblin epic that establishes him as Spider-Man's most dangerous enemy! And then the Rhino, a bulldozer on two legs, threatens to make Spidey an endangered species. The action keeps pumping with Spidey's first meeting with the Avengers, the Shocker, the return of the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, an all-new Vulture and the first appearance of the Kingpin! But the true heart of the story is young Peter Parker finding his way in the world. He gains new independence as he gets his own pad with Harry Osborn, courts Gwen Stacy – and, in comics' most unforgettable entrance, meets Miss Mary Jane Watson! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #39-52 and ANNUAL (1964) #3-4 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #2.

400 PGS./All Ages …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96785-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE TALES GN-TPB

Written by JEREMY WHITLEY & STEVE FOXE

Penciled by BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD, ARMAND BODNAR, GRETEL LUSKY & MORE

Cover by BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD

Halloween horrors haunt Marvel's greatest heroes!

When Nico Minoru and her girlfriend Karolina Dean join friends Teddy Altman and Billy Kaplan for a rousing round of the RPG Hoosegows and Hydras, one wrong dice roll leads to goblins materializing in real life – and her friends all disappearing! Nico is left running through NYC's streets with a very real dragon hot on her tail. Desperate for help, she finds herself at the Scarlet Witch's Last Door. Will these two witches find the missing heroes and piece together how this board game came to life, or will their adventure end in a critical loss? Find out – along with Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider, Shuri and…the Hulk?! Plus: Run out of town by angry villagers, Werewolf By Night and Man-Thing hit the road with monster hunter extraordinaire Elsa Bloodstone on their trail! And when the chilling grip of the ancient Darkhold threatens the Marvel Universe, it's up Doctor Strange and Ironheart to save the day – along with whatever aid they can find along the way! Collecting STRANGE TALES (2025) #1-4, BEASTLY BUDDIES INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1-10 and MARVEL CHILLERS (2020) #1-4.

224 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96693-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

JULY 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 7/01/26!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 05/18/26!

CAPTAIN AMERICA

BY CAFU POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915721

BY CAFU POSTER 24×36…$8.99 75960609900915721 CHALLENGES OF DOOM

BY LUCIO PARRILLO POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915821

BY LUCIO PARRILLO POSTER 24×36…$8.99 75960609900915821 DNX #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915921

24×36…$8.99 75960609900915921 MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL:

BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900916021

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 06/01/26, ON-SALE 08/05/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: AUGUST 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: AUGUST 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 08/05/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JULY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE JUNE PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 05/18/26, ON-SALE 07/01/26

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1 FOC 05/25/26, ON-SALE 07/08/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 FACSIMILE EDITION

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING] AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 FACSIMILE EDITION JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #1 COMICS

FOC 06/01/26, ON-SALE 07/01/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MR. FANTASTIC #1

DOCTOR STRANGE #8

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

IRON MAN #7

MORTAL THOR #12

PUNISHER #6

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – SAW GERRERA #1

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #6

WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1

X-MEN UNITED #5

FOC 06/01/26, ON-SALE 07/01/26 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MR. FANTASTIC #1 DOCTOR STRANGE #8 FANTASTIC FOUR #13 IRON MAN #7 MORTAL THOR #12 PUNISHER #6 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – SAW GERRERA #1 WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #6 WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1 X-MEN UNITED #5 FOC 06/01/26, ON-SALE 07/15/26

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

SILVER SURFER #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 SILVER SURFER #5 FACSIMILE EDITION FOC 06/08/26, ON-SALE 07/08/26

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2

BLACK CAT #12

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3

DAREDEVIL #4

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1

SORCERER SUPREME #8

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #5

UNCANNY X-MEN #31

VENOM #260

WOLVERINE #23

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #2

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 BLACK CAT #12 CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 DAREDEVIL #4 QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 SORCERER SUPREME #8 STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #5 UNCANNY X-MEN #31 VENOM #260 WOLVERINE #23 X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #2 FOC 06/08/26, ON-SALE 07/22/26

GAMBIT: WANTED #1

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #1

GAMBIT: WANTED #1 GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #1 FOC 06/15/26, ON-SALE 07/15/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #4

BISHOP #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

INFERNAL HULK #9

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #7

MARVEL ZERO [2026] #1

MORTAL THOR #13

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #4

WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1

X-MEN #33

ALIEN: KING KILLER #4 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #4 BISHOP #2 CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 FANTASTIC FOUR #14 INFERNAL HULK #9 INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #7 MARVEL ZERO [2026] #1 MORTAL THOR #13 QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #4 WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1 X-MEN #33 FOC 06/15/26, ON-SALE 07/22/26

JLA/AVENGERS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

JLA/AVENGERS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION FOC 06/15/26, ON-SALE 07/29/26

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #1

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 07/22/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #4

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #5

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #6

MOONSTAR #5

QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #2

UNCANNY X-MEN #32

WOLVERINE #24

WONDER MAN #5

X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #4 IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #5 MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #6 MOONSTAR #5 QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1 SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #2 UNCANNY X-MEN #32 WOLVERINE #24 WONDER MAN #5 X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1 FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 07/29/26

ALIAS: RED BAND #5

ALIAS: RED BAND #5 FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 09/02/26

DNX #1

DNX #1 FOC 06/29/26, ON-SALE 07/29/26

DOOMQUEST #3

GENERATION X-23 #6

QUEEN IN BLACK #2

ROCKET RACCOON: ROCKET REWIND #1

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #3

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #3

WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1

X-MEN #34

X-MEN: OUTBACK #2

DOOMQUEST #3 GENERATION X-23 #6 QUEEN IN BLACK #2 ROCKET RACCOON: ROCKET REWIND #1 SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #3 ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #3 WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1 X-MEN #34 X-MEN: OUTBACK #2 ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW AUGUST ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE AUGUST PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 08/05/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

FANTASTIC FOUR #15 FOC 06/29/26, ON-SALE 08/12/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100 FACSIMILE EDITION

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100 FACSIMILE EDITION MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 COLLECTIONS

FOC 06/01/26

AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 08/19/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION:

HEROES REBORN TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26)

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME HC

(ON SALE 11/18/26)

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION:

PROJECT PEGASUS TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26)

NEW AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE OTHER WOMAN TPB

(ON SALE 08/12/26)

SECRET WARS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

(ON SALE 08/19/26)

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 4: UPRISING TPB

(ON SALE 08/12/26)

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC WHILCE PORTACIO COVER (ON SALE 11/11/26)

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC MIKE MIGNOLA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/11/26)

FOC 06/01/26 AVENGERS: TIME RUNS OUT [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 08/19/26) FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: HEROES REBORN TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26) MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME HC (ON SALE 11/18/26) MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION: PROJECT PEGASUS TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26) NEW AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE OTHER WOMAN TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26) SECRET WARS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 08/19/26) ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 4: UPRISING TPB (ON SALE 08/12/26) X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC WHILCE PORTACIO COVER (ON SALE 11/11/26) X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MIKE MIGNOLA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/11/26) FOC 06/08/26

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB (ON SALE 08/19/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 08/19/26)

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

STUART IMMONEN COVER (ON SALE 11/18/26)

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

DAVID YARDIN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/18/26)

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

COMES THE CARNAGE! TPB (ON SALE 08/19/26)

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB (ON SALE 08/19/26) AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/19/26) NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC STUART IMMONEN COVER (ON SALE 11/18/26) NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVID YARDIN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/18/26) SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: COMES THE CARNAGE! TPB (ON SALE 08/19/26) FOC 06/15/26

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER TPB

(ON SALE 08/26/26)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC

COLLECTION: SITTING IN A TREE TPB

(ON SALE 08/26/26)

PLANET SHE-HULK TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26)

SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC JOE SINNOTT COVER

(ON SALE 11/25/26)

SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC

STEVE LEIALOHA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/25/26)

STRANGE TALES GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC

BILLY TAN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/29/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC

JOE MADUREIRA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/29/26)

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26) MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SITTING IN A TREE TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26) PLANET SHE-HULK TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26) SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC JOE SINNOTT COVER (ON SALE 11/25/26) SPIDER-WOMAN OMNIBUS HC STEVE LEIALOHA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/25/26) STRANGE TALES GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/26/26) X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC BILLY TAN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/29/26) X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC JOE MADUREIRA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/29/26) FOC 06/22/26

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARK BROOKS COVER (ON SALE 12/02/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

CAFU COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/02/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2: THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN TPB

(ON SALE 09/02/26)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: DEMON IN A BOTTLE TPB

(ON SALE 09/02/26)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JOHN CASSADAY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 08/05/26)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARK BAGLEY CARNAGE COVER [NEW PRINTING,

DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/05/26)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARK BAGLEY FIFTIETH ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 08/05/26)

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 3:

THE MAKER'S MARKS TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26)

ULTIMATES EPIC COLLECTION:

GODS AND MONSTERS TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BROOKS COVER (ON SALE 12/02/26) FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC CAFU COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/02/26) FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2: THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26) IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: DEMON IN A BOTTLE TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26) ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN CASSADAY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/05/26) ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY CARNAGE COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/05/26) ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY FIFTIETH ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/05/26) ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 3: THE MAKER'S MARKS TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26) ULTIMATES EPIC COLLECTION: GODS AND MONSTERS TPB (ON SALE 09/02/26) FOC 06/29/26

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER TPB

(ON SALE 09/09/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC

COLLECTION: SPIDER-ISLAND TPB (ON SALE 09/09/26)

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS TPB

(ON SALE 09/09/26)

MARVEL/DC: THE DEAD OF KNIGHT &

OTHER STORIES HC (ON SALE 09/16/26)

MARVEL/DC: THE DEAD OF KNIGHT

& OTHER STORIES TPB (ON SALE 09/16/26)

THE END 2099 TPB (ON SALE 09/09/26)

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ESAD RIBIC COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/12/26)

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE /12/26)

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE /12/26)

VENOM WAR OMNIBUS HC IBAN COELLO COVER

(ON SALE 12/09/26)

VENOM WAR OMNIBUS HC CARLOS GOMEZ COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/09/26)

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