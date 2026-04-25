Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Alper Gecgel, amp, Don Handfield, greatest american hero

Greatest American Hero Launches In AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits

Greatest American Hero #1 by Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel launches in AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits

Article Summary Greatest American Hero #1 launches from AMP Comics in July 2026, after a Free Comic Book Day preview on May 2.

Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel revive Greatest American Hero with a five-issue story promising Ralph’s ending.

The new Greatest American Hero comic follows Ralph reconnecting with his son over seven days, one suit, and sacrifice.

AMP’s July 2026 solicits also include Order #2 and Killswitch #3, alongside the return of Greatest American Hero.

It's getting a Free Comic Book Day edition next Saturday, but the series itself starts in July, as part of AMP Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations, The Greatest American Hero #1 by Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel…

AMP Comics, distributed via Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, is publishing a new comic book series based on the TV show Greatest American Hero, written by Don Handfield, drawn by Alper Gelcel, with covers by David Mack. And promising that "The Greatest American Hero gets the ending he deserved." It's based on the American superhero TV comedy that aired on ABC from 1981 to 1983, created by producer Stephen J. Cannell, known for shows like The A-Team and 21 Jump Street, and running for three seasons with a total of 43 episodes, though the network cancelled it before airing the final few. They would later appear on VHS releases.

The show followed mild-mannered high school teacher Ralph Hinkley, played by William Katt, who is given a red-and-black super suit by aliens during a desert encounter. The suit grants him superhuman powers, including flight, super strength, invulnerability, and telekinesis, but Ralph loses the instruction manual immediately, so he must learn its capabilities through trial and error. He's reluctantly pulled into crime-fighting by cynical, by-the-book FBI agent Bill Maxwell played by Robert Culp, and his girlfriend/lawyer Pam Davidson played by Connie Sellecca who also knows his secret. It's often remembered for its catchy theme song, Believe It or Not by Joey Scarbury, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The original series had one notable attempted spinoff/sequel pilot, The Greatest American Heroine (also known as a backdoor pilot or proposed spin-off episode). This was filmed around the end of the original run (circa 1983) but never aired as part of the series at the time. In it, Ralph chooses a female successor to take over the suit and hero duties, much to Bill Maxwell's chagrin. In the mid-2010s, Fox developed a reboot with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie) involved. Then, in 2017–2018, ABC ordered a pilot for a female-led reimagining starring Hannah Simone of New Girl as Meera, an Indian-American woman who receives the suit. It was developed by writers from Fresh Off the Boat, a pilot was produced, but ABC ultimately passed on it in 2018, and it never went to series.

There was a three issue series published by Arcana in 2008, by William Katt, Derek McCaw, Chirs Folino and Clint Hilinski. AMP will launch its Greatest American Hero comic on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, the 2nd of May, 2026. And issue 1 for July 2026 as part of AMP's July 2026 solicits and solicitations…

GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #1 (OF 5)

(W) Don Handfield (A) Alper Gecgel (CA) Rob Prior

He's back. Amp Comics is proud to bring the bumbling superhero from the hit '80s TV show to a comic shop near you. The Greatest American Hero has returned to reconnect with his son, who only knows him as the "crazy man in red pajamas." Seven days. One suit. A final sacrifice. The Greatest American Hero gets the ending he deserved. This new first issue includes an additional page and three great covers!

$4.99 7/29/2026

ORDER #2 (OF 3) ALBAN BROTHERS

(W/A/CA) Alban Brothers

Two identical twin brothers set out on an odyssey to find their long-lost mother, after being torn from their home by the Imperium's iron war machines.

$4.99 7/8/2026

KILLSWITCH #3 (OF 4)

(W) Sophia Banks, Don Handfield (A) Gabriel Ibarra (CA) Erwin J Arroza

The devastating truth is revealed: Atlas's daughter didn't go crazy from a faulty neurolink—she was hijacked by a billionaire who used her body to commit crimes for sport, then discarded her like a broken toy. Atlas hasn't been stealing from Elysium's corrupt executives—he's been ASSASSINATING them for Danner Venet. Now Sloan offers Atlas a chance at real revenge: infiltrate Elysium's fortress by jumping into their handler Smitty's brain-dead body. But it's a suicide mission, and neither of them may survive to jump back.

$4.99 7/15/2026

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