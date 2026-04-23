Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: godzilla, hello kitty, Last Ronin, Star Trek Red Shirts, tmnt

Exclusive: IDW Publishing's Full July 2026 Solicits & Solicitations

IDW Publishing's Full July 2026 Solicits with Hello Kitty, Sonic X Godzilla, Street Fighter Vs Valiant, Operation: Iron Coffin and TMNT #300

Article Summary Exclusive: IDW Full July 2026 Solicits reveal Hello Kitty and Friends #1, Sonic X Godzilla #1, and Sonic 35th specials.

TMNT leads IDW July 2026 solicits with TMNT #300, Last Ronin: Training Day, Shredder, and new collected editions.

Star Trek headlines IDW Full July 2026 Solicits with Red Shirts: Ghost of the 21st Century, Last Starship, and more.

IDW July 2026 solicits also feature Rocketeer, Horror of Godzilla, Operation: Iron Coffin, Zorro, and Street Fighter vs Valiant.

Welcome to IDW Publishing's full July 2026 solicits and solicitations, including IDW Dark, Top Shelf, Alien Books and Valiant Entertainment. And it includes the launch of Hello Kitty And Friends by Mariko Tamaki and Cody Lemieux, Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla #1 from Nick Marino and Jack Lawrence – and lots of Sonic for his 35th Anniversary, a new Star Trek: Red Shirts series by Gerry Duggan and Scoitt Buoncristo, Ghosts Of The 21st Century, the launch of a new Rocketeer series from Gabriel Hardman and Dean Kotz, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 300th issue with Kevin Eastman as well as Last Ronin: Training Day, and the launch of The Horror Of Godzilla for their Kai-Sei Era, Godzilla Vs America hits San Diego in time for Comic Con, new graphic novels 13 Demons Dead, 30 Days Of Night, and the launch of Operation: Iron Coffin, a new Dracula comic from Kenny Porter and Tyrell Cannon…as well as a new Zorro series from Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti… and is that Street Fighter Vs Valiant? I rather think it might be. No Frankensteining necessary: here are the full IDW July 2026 solicits, exclusive (for now) to Bleeding Cool.

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #1

She's here! Hello, world—it's Hello Kitty! Welcome one and all to Hello Kitty and her friends' first major swing into the comic book world.

Everything is going well in Hello Kitty's life: her friends are happy, her radio show is popular, and she even has the perfect gift to give! But all of that comes to a screeching halt when My Melody bursts in to reveal that her bow has gone missing! Suddenly, the iconic symbols of our favorite characters all start disappearing, and it's up to Hello Kitty to solve the case! But that's not all—as friends start to suspect each other, our super detective must solve the mystery and keep everyone together! It's a mess only Hello Kitty can solve!

Join comic legend and multiple Eisner Award–winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Detective Comics) and rising artist Cody Lemieux for the groundbreaking comics launch of the world's sweetheart!

STORY: MARIKO TAMAKI ART: CODY LEMIEUX

COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #1

It's a crossover of massive proportions! The Blue Blur's battle with Dr. Eggman is upended by the arrival of two enormous monsters emerging from a humongous fissure in reality. The magnificent Mothra and the menacing Mechagodzilla carry their vicious battle into Sonic's world, and its fate now hangs in the balance! Is Sonic, with the help of his loyal friends Amy and Tails, fast enough to halt the city's frantic destruction? And why is Eggman so happy about this whole big mess?

STORY: NICK MARINO ART: JACK LAWRENCE

COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #89

Something sinister this way comes… In the chaos of missing Emeralds, Blackwood the Ermine has welcomed Silver the Hedgehog and Blaze the Cat into his mighty castle with an air of grace and civility…but not all is as it seems. Blaze, as the imperial princess of her own realm, effortlessly navigates the politics of high society, but Silver struggles to keep up. Instead, he discovers some of the stranger details hidden behind the pristine exterior: The ornate hallways are buzzing with the mansion's cheerful staff…who all seem to operate in perfect unity. It's up to our heroes to get to the bottom of this gothic mystery and see how it connects to the mysterious villain haunting our narrative… Don't miss this creepy tale as the next arc on the road to #100 starts here!

STORY: EVAN STANLEY ART: MIN HO KIM

COVER A: MILES ARQ

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: KNUCKLES ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Celebrate years of echidna excellence with the ultimate Knuckles adventure! Knuckles the Echidna: guardian of the Master Emerald, defender of Angel Island, last of his kind, and—let's face it—Sonic's most stubborn friend. But what happens when the legendary protector meets a young, self-doubting would-be guardian in need of a mentor? In this heartfelt, action-packed special, Knuckles takes on his toughest mission yet: mentorship. As he trains Trip, a new guardian-in-the-making, Knuckles faces his past, confronts what it truly means to protect, and proves that strength isn't just in the fists—but in character.

STORY: IAN FLYNN, GALE GALLIGAN ART: AARON HAMMERSTROM, THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER

48 Pages • $9.99 • HC • JULY 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: 35TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Sonic, Tails, and Amy are stopping by Angel Island on a sunny day to visit Knuckles when a meteor streaks from the sky and crash-lands below them. While investigating the crash, they find that mysterious lush greenery has instantly sprouted up around the crater, at the cost of the surrounding plants. But they aren't the only ones who noticed the meteor's fiery descent, and Dr. Eggman's intentions for its mysterious power are far from noble… It's a race against time (and an evil doctor) in this long-anticipated return to the world of Classic Sonic, just in time for its 35th anniversary!

STORY: IASMIN OMAR ATA ART: THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER

COVER A: IASMIN OMAR ATA

48 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2026

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #1

Revenge is a dish best served on time delay. From Gerry Duggan (Deadpool, X-Men: Fall of the House of X) comes the next Red Shirts bloodbath… On the Federation's farthest frontier, red shirts don't just die—they're used. When conscripted security grunt Harry Deubert finds contraband hidden inside a fallen comrade's body, he uncovers Section Null—a secret Starfleet directorate turning disposable red shirts into assets in a sprawling criminal conspiracy. Teaming up with Lyna Taval, an Andorian officer with her own covert agenda, Deubert digs too deep…and becomes a target. Someone inside Starfleet Security is selling out the Federation. And once Deubert and Taval learn what red shirts are really for, there's no going back.

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #4

Things are looking bad for the cadets: They're stranded on a desolate planet with low oxygen reserves, a hostile civilization, and a force field that's cutting off their comms to the U.S.S. Athena. After an explosive misunderstanding with the aliens of S'Eekay II, they make a run for it, carrying injured Jay-Den back to their base. His wounds are severe, and he's the only member of their ragtag crew with medical experience. If he's to survive the day, he'll need to talk one of the other cadets through his own lifesaving procedure. Then, through the silence, comes a clang. Pop. The aliens are back to finish what they started. Meanwhile, Chancellor Nahla forms a plan to reach her stranded students! There has to be some way through the storm…

STORY: LAYNE MORGAN ART: CORALÍ ESPUÑA

COVER A: CORALÍ ESPUÑA

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #9

The conclusion to Arc 3! The U.S.S. Omega breaks apart. Captain Sato returns to his bridge to find Kirk—and the Borg—already in command. What follows is a phaser-point standoff over the ship's future: surrender and survival…or war to save a dying galaxy. As arguments turn into action, Valqis is forced to choose a side—and a captain. In Sickbay, Zed makes an impossible call to save Vi from assimilation, uncovering a terrifying truth about the psychic singularity at Deep Space Hope. It proves hope may still exist…at a devastating cost. The Federation and the crew are divided. Two visions for the future emerge. One will rebuild. One will fight back. The line is drawn. The Galaxy will never be the same.

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: HERNAN GONZALEZ

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

STAR TREK: ALIENS—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

The aliens of Star Trek get their due in this collection of comics featuring Orions, Vulcans, Tribbles, Klingons, and more! Presented in a convenient-to-read pocket-sized (6 x 9) format! In the vast Star Trek universe, many aliens abound! Read issues featuring the Gorn, Vulcans, Andorians, Orions, Borg, Romulans, Cardassians, Klingons, Q, Tribbles, Ferengi, and Tril! These one-off stories give fans an inside look at the many characters that make Star Trek so beloved by a wide array of talent!

STORY: JOHN BYRNE, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, SCOTT TIPTON, AND MORE

ART: DAVID MESSINA, ELENA CASAGRANDE, SEAN MURPHY, J.K. WOODWARD, AND MORE

400 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SEEDS OF SALVATION

From Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season-four writer Robbie Thompson comes a Lovecraftian horror the likes of which the crew of the Enterprise has never seen before! After plodding through uneventful mission after uneventful mission, Christine Chapel is itching for a real adventure. So, when an opportunity to reunite with her old scientist friend Jinare for research on the planet Poilant crops up, Chapel is excited to finally do what Starfleet does best: explore strange new worlds. However, when the Enterprise arrives in Poilant's space, they cannot get into contact with Jinare or any of her researchers. Chapel, Una, Spock, La'An, and Scotty beam down, and they are greeted by…nothing…no one…and no signs of what caused their disappearance, only a robot named D6 who urges them to descend into the planet's depths in search of his friends. But there's more than scientists lurking in the watery abyss. Ancient life-forms and behemoths await—and they might mean more adventure than even Chapel can handle.

STORY: ROBBIE THOMPSON ART: SERG ACUÑA, TRAVIS MERCER

120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #1

Series premiere! It's the height of World War II, and Betty is a Nazi collaborator! Or so we're led to believe. As Allied planes mysteriously explode in midair across Europe, rumors of a Nazi superweapon compel the U.S. to send its fastest asset undercover: the Rocketeer! With Betty posing as a defecting American actress in a German motion picture, Cliff Secord, a.k.a. the Rocketeer, accompanies as her brother and manager. And since neither has experience in deep-cover work, the Allies send a handler to support them—a debonair MI6 agent who assumes the role of Betty's co-star. The Rocketeer will need to maintain his cover, destroy a superweapon no Allied agent has actually seen, and keep Betty away from the handsome British secret agent with a penchant for beautiful women. It's a lot for a reckless stunt pilot to handle!

STORY: GABRIEL HARDMAN ART: DEAN KOTZ

COVER A: GABRIEL HARDMAN

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #20: 300TH ISSUE SPECIAL

Mutating the comics industry since their first issue debut in 1984, we are proud to shellebrate 300 issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mainline series. It all began with four brothers and their master, alone against the world. A lot has changed, but the bond of Clan Hamato is, if anything, stronger than ever. They will need that strength to fight what is coming. A threat unlike anything they have ever faced before threatens to destroy the worlds of the living and the dead alike. Forty-one years and 300 issues have led to this, one of the biggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories yet. The City That Never Dies begins here.

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG, KEVIN EASTMAN, AND TOM WALTZ

ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, BEN BATES, ERIC TALBOT, CHRIS ALLAN, FRANK FOSCO, JIM LAWSON, AND DAN DUNCAN

COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

52 Pages • $6.99 • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #10

Shredder looks to cement his grip over the Dog Star Clan with extreme prejudice. But the Earth Protection Force is closing in on Shredhead…and this time its agents aren't looking to take any prisoners.

STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: GIONA ZEFIRO

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #39

It's chaos as Scumbug returns to get revenge on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a brand-new secret weapon—the energy vampire, Wyrm! Wyrm's power is potent, and the Turtles know they can't face off against it alone. The solution? A secret weapon of their own! But what could stand up to Wyrm and his terrible abilities? Would you believe…Muckman? Well, you'd better! It's one stinky superhero to the rescue in the latest issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: SARAH MYER

COVER A: SARAH MYER

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

TMNT: JOURNEYS #12

With Master Splinter gone, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello will go their separate ways to pursue new missions and new beginnings in their lives. Raphael will stay behind…and a new vampiric danger will come find him! Meanwhile, as April recovers, she dives deep into her past and makes shocking discoveries!

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

36 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN—TRAINING DAY

The training mission you didn't see! Michelangelo only has a short time to get young Casey Marie Jones prepared for battle against Oroku Hiroto. How can the Last Ronin distill a lifetime's worth of training and knowledge into one day? Read the epic tale of action and legacy too big to fit into the pages of the original book, written and drawn by the original Last Ronin team!

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ ART: ESCORZA BROTHERS, BEN BISHOP, KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER A: ESCORZA BROTHERS

56 Pages • $8.99 • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ONGOING COMPENDIUM, VOL. 2

Read IDW's entire epic TMNT ongoing comic series (150 issues!) in three easy-to-collect volumes for the first time! Each volume will contain over 1,000 pages of content! Volume 2 picks up with issue #51 after the world of the Turtles has changed forever! Splinter is now in control of the Foot Clan and the brothers must navigate a world where they are the authority figures in New York City, but what does that mean? Each brother will be tested and will have to make their own way, leading to a massive showdown with a resurrected enemy!

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN AND TOM WALTZ ART: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, DAVE WACHTER, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, AND MORE

1,200 Pages • $59.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 10

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. Turtles…in space! Krang is set to go on trial in Dimension X, but he has hired the cybernetic assassin Hakk-R to eliminate the witnesses set to testify against him. Now the Turtles must race to different planets in Dimension X to escort the witnesses to safety before Hakk-R gets to them! Then, an enemy from Master Splinter's past is back and hungry for revenge.

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM, KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ, AND MORE ART: DAN SCHOENING, CORY SMITH, DAVE WACHTER, MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, AND MORE

384 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

TMNT: JOURNEYS, VOL. 1

A lost piece of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history, uncovered. The last TMNT series printed by Mirage is finally reprinted by IDW in this outstanding series of collected editions for the first time! In 2001, legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird joined forces with Jim Lawson and the legendary talent at Mirage Studios to continue the epic journey of the Ninja Turtles in the fourth volume of their ongoing series. TMNT: Journeys reprints that epic series here for the very first time!

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

200 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER, VOL. 1

One of the most terrifying villains in the history of comics is back—and more deadly than ever! Why is he here and what path will he take? Find out as the Shredder gets his own series! As a dark new power rises from the shadows of New York, so does a much darker power return to the city's streets…for revenge! Long a nemesis of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Shredder has returned forever changed by a maddening ordeal beyond imagining—a man out of time, betrayed by all around him, without the Foot Clan, and quite possibly insane.

STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: MICHELE BANDINI, SID KOTIAN

160 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: A VERY MECHAZOID SUMMER

New adventures from the world of the hit Netflix series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles featuring all-new stories based on the show! When Donatello scores an invite to an elite robotics camp for young geniuses, he's ready to show off his skills and rebuild his trusty bot, Metalhead. But things take a turn when the competition spirals out of control—and it starts to feel like Donnie isn't just there to win… he's there for a trap.

STORY: MIKEY LEVITT ART: LOUIE JOYCE

80 Pages • $10.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #1

A terrifying look at Godzilla's first attack! Tokyo, 1954. As the country begins to look toward its postwar future, two scientists start an experiment in the Pacific Ocean. It is meant to change everything…and it will. Come now, reader, and bear witness to the incredible horror of the King of the Monsters. There are no heroes. There are no survivors. There is only the wrath of Godzilla.

STORY: ETHAN PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN ART: TRISTAN JONES

COVER A: TRISTAN JONES

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: SAN DIEGO

Godzilla returns to the Golden State to smash through the country's biggest comic book convention in this oversize one-shot! What's the biggest thing coming to Comic-Con this year? Comic book and movie announcements? Nope. Comic creators, cosplayers, and celebrities? No! Rising from the depths of San Diego Bay is the king of the monsters, ready for its destructive photo op. Move over, Hall H—this year, all eyes are on Hall G.

STORY: VARIOUS ART: VARIOUS

COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

48 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2026

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK, VOL. 2

The acclaimed fantasy epic by Hugo and World Fantasy Award–winning writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Chris Wildgoose reaches its thrilling conclusion! In a world where humans and orcs have spent generations at war, a fragile alliance once offered hope for peace. But after a devastating rift, that alliance begins to fracture as enemies gather and war threatens to consume both sides.

STORY: G. WILLOW WILSON ART: CHRIS WILDGOOSE

152 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

COOKING WITH MONSTERS (BOOK 3): BEST SERVED COLD

Monster fights and high school romances are served in the final course of this critically acclaimed YA graphic novel trilogy, perfect for fans of My Hero Academia. At the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat, Hana and her friends have been trained to battle monsters… and turn them into delicious meals. They've grown up together, fought monsters together, fallen in love with each other… and lost some friends along the way.

STORY: JORDAN ALSAQA ART: VIVIAN TRUONG

304 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026

13 DEMONS DEAD

This teenage girl has just one year to defeat thirteen invisible demons…without flunking out of high school! Fourteen-year-old Everly "Ev" Espada is walking home one night when she spots her favorite teacher, Father Serrano, suspended in midair, choking and being ripped apart by something she can't see. Acting on pure instinct, Ev swings a nearby pipe and shatters the illusion, exposing a monstrous demon in the middle of her school. With one lucky shot, the creature is dead. And so is Ev's normal life.

STORY: ADAM TIERNEY ART: SASPY

264 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026

30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN

The town of Barrow, Alaska, has survived vampires before. But decades after the first attack, when the long polar night falls, it's no longer just vampires stalking the darkness for revenge…and no one is safe in this horror graphic novel.

STORY: RODNEY BARNES ART: CHRIS SHEHAN, MAAN HOUSE

136 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES ARTIST'S EDITION

Every page of the groundbreaking indie-sensation comic series, scanned from Patrick Horvath's original paintings and presented like never before in one magnificent collection!

STORY & ART: PATRICK HORVATH

168 Pages • $150.00 • HC • JULY 2026

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING

The Eisner-nominated cozy-horror comic series returns in this sequel to the critically acclaimed first volume! It's been eight long years since a bloodlusting brown bear drove into the city, kidnapped a kind young duck, dissected his body, and buried the pieces in the woods. The duck's family painstakingly sought justice…but this brown bear was smart…she covered her tracks…and in the '80s, there simply wasn't a way for the duck's family to find answers.

STORY & ART: PATRICK HORVATH

144 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

OPERATION: IRON COFFIN #1

The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world's greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They'll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors.

STORY: KENNY PORTER ART: TYRELL CANNON

COVER A: TYRELL CANNON

40 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE WITCHES OF THE WESTERN WOOD #3

Revisit the world of Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow in this prequel, The Witches of the Western Wood! As Sarah Archer sees Mary grow close to the residents of Sleepy Hollow—the very ones who turned their backs on her family in their time of need—she becomes viciously jealous and resorts to stalking her twin, sullying Mary's good name. Sarah will stop at nothing to protect her sister, even if it means seducing the objects of Mary's eye.

STORY: DELILAH S. DAWSON ART: JOSE JARO

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #4

Demons stalk the halls of the starship Event Horizon! Powered by the collective trauma of the space marines aboard, the ship has made itself a microcosm of Hell. Witness head-bursting aliens, Old Testament demons, and…who is this figure that arrives in the form of a spider? This issue: Learn the story of the Event Horizon…as told by the ship itself!

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: ROB CAREY

COVER A: ROB CAREY

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

SMILE: FOR THE CAMERA #5

Fashions fade, but a smile is eternal. With each runway, the Entity has claimed the life of a new model. But a mind-altering, otherworldly creature isn't the only parasitic force that Ivy is up against—it's the entire modeling industry, including the famous predator Perry Rickens. Now, only Ivy remains, and as she approaches her end, she's hell-bent on bringing down those who have escaped justice their whole lives.

STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY ART: MIRIANA PUGLIA

COVER A: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #5

It's a standoff between the citizens of Pearl and the mysterious violent creatures who kill anything and anyone that dares to make a sound! With the thunder from exploding fireworks covering the noise of their escape, Gloria, Mia, and Brody take cover from the creatures near the firehouse. Inside, Phair deliberates how to save the Fry family without endangering the surviving townspeople huddled beside her.

STORY: PHIL HESTER ART: PHIL HESTER, RYAN KELLY

COVER A: RYAN KELLY

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #9

Imagine, if you will, a man caught between light and shadow for so long he cannot even remember his life before. You see, our protagonist in this issue has been in the Twilight Zone much longer than anyone else. A sand diver trapped in a life of repetition, he knows only swimming from the river's top to its bottom for the purpose of building up his village. But is he ready for the day he can rest? Can our protagonist truly leave the Twilight Zone?

STORY: JUNI BA ART: JUNI BA

COVER A: JUNI BA

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT

Discover what happened to the original crew of the Event Horizon in this all-new cosmic horror graphic novel set in the universe of the terrifying cult-classic film! This original comic series serves as an official prequel to the film! The Event Horizon was a revolutionary spaceship designed for one mission: faster-than-light travel with a top-secret, experimental gravity drive. But upon activating the device, the ship journeyed across the borders of Hell itself.

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: TRISTAN JONES

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

SEVEN WIVES #2

The murder of Matthew Dunn—husband, father, and leader—has devastated the Dunn family. Or so they'd like outsiders to believe. As the detectives unravel the case before them by interrogating Matthew's seven wives, they discover he was not the saint he painted himself to be. Although some of the widows mourn the loss, the Dunns may be safer free from the heavy hand with which Matthew ruled.

STORY: ZOE TUNNELL ART: TESSLYN BERGIN-DICOI

COVER A: KEYLA VALERIO

40 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

KLOUD 9: THE STAR SOLDIER

Kal and Cosmo are teen boys in love. It should be simple—except that Cosmo's an alien deserter on the run from an intergalactic peacekeeping force! In this YA sci-fi original graphic novel, teenager Kal is an Earthling without much purpose in life. Cosmot'urr Col Al'neyr, or Cosmo for short, is an alien struggling to find his place in the galaxy. Sparks fly when the two meet—but when Cosmo's past catches up with him, Kal is forced to make a choice: remain on Earth or follow his crush into the great unknown.

STORY & ART BY AJ O. MASON AND DOMINIC BUSTAMANTE

272 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

SURFSIDE GIRLS: THE BOX SET

Ker-splash! Dive into four surf-tastic adventures with Sam and Jade in the graphic novel series that inspired the Apple TV+ show! Welcome to Surfside—a beautiful town full of ocean breezes, layers of history, long-lost secrets, unexplained weirdness, and maybe even…ghosts? Kim Dwinell's captivating graphic novel series, sometimes described as Nancy Drew meets Scooby-Doo, is collected here in four sunshiney adventures (three spooky mysteries and one ocean-science spinoff).

STORY & ART BY KIM DWINELL

812 Pages • $39.99 • BOX SET • JULY 2026

JOHNNY BOO: ON THE GO—FRIENDS AND ENEMIES

Perfect for beginning readers, this quirky and fun graphic novel follows the adventures of a ghost and his pet Squiggle! Johnny Boo is the best little ghost in the whole world, because he has Boo Power. This means that he can go "BOO" really loudly! His pet ghost named Squiggle has Squiggle Power, which means that he can fly and do really fast loop-the-loops. Together they have the world's greatest ghost adventures! And now, for the first time, read the first seven volumes in one book!

STORY & ART BY JAMES KOCHALKA

272 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • JULY 2026

TARZAN BEYOND #2

TARZAN AND THE SIEGE OF PARADISE! Blackbeard has taken Jane hostage in his search for the Kavuru Potion that unlocks the secrets to immortality! With Jane working on a plan to save herself, can Tarzan save the people and creatures of Valmak and put a stop to Blackbeard's undead pirate crew or is this all a bit too much for the Lord of the Jungle to handle? PLUS: Jane crafts a plan of her own to trick Blackbeard and a key figure from Tarzan's past returns!

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: RENATO GUEDES

COVER A: AGUSTIN ALESSIO

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2026

ZORRO'S LEGACY #1

IT'S AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT ZORRO! Fan-favorite writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Aaron Lopresti (X-Factor) team up for an all-new series that follows the adventures of a modern-day descendant of Zorro in Los Angeles! What would you do if you found out that your family's legacy is tied to one of the greatest heroes of all time? David de la Vega discovers his connection to the original Zorro and begins a quest to live up to his newly-discovered heroic roots!

STORY: DAN ABNETT ART: AARON LOPRESTI

COVER A: AARON LOPRESTI

40 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2026

STREET FIGHTER VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE SPECIAL

TWO ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT FRANCHISES FROM THE 90s UNITE FOR THE MOST UNEXPECTED COMICS CROSSOVER OF 2026! CAMMY from CAPCOM's best-selling fighting game franchise STREET FIGHTER collides with the nanite-enfused super soldier BLOODSHOT from VALIANT COMICS in this special crossover one-shot! Cammy and Bloodshot share dark pasts where they were used as living weapons against their will. Now free from their controllers, these two professional butt-kickers will come face-to-face as they raid a Shadaloo outpost deep in the heart of Africa!

STORY: TIM SEELEY, TIMMY HEAGUE ART: ALFREDO CARDONA, ROCÍO ZUCCHI

COVER A: FILIPPO CURZI

40 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT—MAN MADE HELL #3

THE MIND-MELTING FINALE! Defeated, demoralized, and left to slowly die next to the radioactive Elephant's Foot in Chernobyl, it's safe to say that Bloodshot has never been in a worse situation than this! Even if Bloodshot can find a way out of danger, will he be strong enough to stop Dragunov's master plan? The finale to MAN MADE HELL is here and Bloodshot might never be the same after this! PLUS: What the heck is BLOODBYTE?!

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: KRISTIAN ROSSI

COVER A: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

ZORRO REMASTERED EDITION

Alien Books and Zorro Productions, Inc. proudly present a deluxe, remastered edition of the complete Zorro published by Gold Key Comics (1966-1967). This special 256-page hardcover book will feature completely restored artwork and new vibrant coloring, in a contemporary re-interpretation with modern aesthetics that remains faithful to the original presentation — a collector's dream edition of a timeless classic!

ART: ALEX TOTH

256 Pages • $49.99 • HC • JULY 2026

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