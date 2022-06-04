Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Preview: Back to the Future State

The Earth-11 universe is rocked to its core in this preview of Multiversity: Teen Justice #1. It says so right in the solicit! And solicits never lie. Check out the preview below.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #1

DC Comics

0422DC044

0422DC045 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Stephanie Hans Cover – $4.99

0422DC046 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Stephen Byrne Cover – $4.99

0422DC047 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 Cover – $4.99

(W) Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! Co-writers Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions) join rising-star artist Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End) for the incredible debut issue, which begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood! What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

