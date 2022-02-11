New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"

As promised, Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse are creating a new Thunderbolts comic, spinning out of Devil's Reign from Marvel Comcis in May. Jim Zub tweets out the word, saying "There will be a lot more info on THUNDERBOLTS before we launch in May, but for now let me just say that issue #1 might be the best thing I've written at Marvel so far. It's 30 pages packed with action, humor, heart, and @SeanIzaakse is elevating every single page with his art. My elevator pitch for this series was essentially 'Ted Lasso by way of the Avengers'. I wanted to craft a story that was full of heart and interpersonal struggles and I'm incredibly proud of how it's all coming together. I've built a reputation for writing team dynamics well and this book has already been one of the most enjoyable experiences I've had doing just that. If you've liked my previous team books, I encourage you to jump on board and let us take you on a big ride."

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts! Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! This May, New York City will have its own authorized team of super heroes in THUNDERBOLTS #1! Rising out of the destruction of DEVIL'S REIGN, this all-new lineup of Thunderbolts will star in a limited series by superstar creative team, writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse. Zub previously penned an action-packed run of the series in 2016 and now returns to tell the adventures of a new Hawkeye-led Thunderbolts that includes favorites like Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, and Persuasion plus the exciting debut of Gutsen Glory, an experienced cyber-soldier seeking new glory!

Hmm… might it be someone else in disguise? Hopefully, it won't be a Nazi this time.

In the aftermath of Devil's Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he's going to have to face is himself.

"Writing Thunderbolts was my first in-universe work for Marvel and Sean Izaakse's first Marvel project as well, so getting to launch a new version of the team here with him on the team's 25th anniversary year is an absolute honor," Zub said. "I am so pumped to put Clint Barton, Monica Rambeau, America Chavez and a host of others through trials and tribulations aplenty as New York's only official super hero team. A lot of the ideas being unleashed in this series are things I've been wanting to do for years. Big action and big fun, drama, comedy and, of course, a few twists befitting the team that always keeps readers on their toes. Sean's artwork has never looked better and he's bringing his incredible skills to bear on stunning comic pages and eye-catching designs for new characters we're adding to the mighty Marvel Universe. Our creative team is firing on all cylinders, so get ready for 'Justice, Like Lightning' to strike every single issue!"

THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 5)

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover A by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Cover B by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 5/25