Nubia and the Amazons #4 Preview: Who Opened the Chamber of Secrets?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Nubia and the Amazons investigate a series of petrifications in this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks

Andromeda has gone from most talented to most wanted! Concerned about her sister, Nubia leads the charge. What evil from Tartarus has found its way into the very soul of Doom's Doorway's latest champion? To find out, our queen will have to delve deep into her haunted past for clues. Can she heal herself from old wounds in time to save another from making the same mistakes? Find out in another exciting chapter of Nubia's solo adventures!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

