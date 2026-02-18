Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: kelly thompson, mark waid, Tom King

Oni Press Puts Recent Archie Comics Into Compact And Deluxe Volumes

Oni Press puts recent Archie Comics runs into Compact and Deluxe Volumes, from New Riverdale to Afterlife With Archie

Article Summary Oni Press teams with Archie Comics to release both compact and deluxe editions from Archie’s rich 85-year history

New Riverdale Compact Editions collect key 2010s Archie, Sabrina, and Jughead stories for modern audiences

Deluxe hardcovers revisit classics like Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Married Life

Launch of Oni Press’s new Archie ongoing series begins with Archie #1 by W. Maxwell Prince and Fábio Moon

In advance of the upcoming ComicsPRO event in Glendale kicking off today, Oni Press and Archie Comics are showing off their first wave of new collected editions from across Archie's 85-year history, timed to coincide with the launch of the Oni Press' new line of Archie ongoing series—beginning with the all-new Archie #1 by W. Maxwell Prince and Fábio Moon. The first new collection editions under the Archie banner at Oni Press will span multiple decades of the esteemed publisher's history and feature an array award-winning creators including Mario Acquaviva, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Norm Breyfogle, Dan DeCarlo , Joe Edwards, Marty Epp, Veronica Fish, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Erica Henderson, Tom King, Paul Kupperberg , Dan Parent, Fiona Staples, Kelly Thompson, Michael Uslan, Mark Waid, Annie Wu, Chip Zdarsky, and many more.

"We're so thrilled to be deepening Oni's exciting new partnership with Archie Comics even further beyond our slate of brand-new, upcoming series and far into the most beloved corners of the Archie library with a selection of Riverdale's most cherished stories from recent decades," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief. "Whether you're a longtime Archie devotee or a first-time reader, each of these volumes is a warm, welcome introduction to this storied cast of characters. And, over time, we'll be reaching back even further into the vaults to spotlight and celebrate the long and influential legacy of Archie Comics in all its many forms. As we gear up for the new ARCHIE #1 this fall, there's never been a better time to visit Riverdale!"

The Archie: New Riverdale line get Compact Editions:

ARCHIE: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

WRITTEN BY MARK WAID

ART BY FIONA STAPLES, ANNIE WU & VERONICA FISH

The New Riverdale era starts here as Eisner Award winners Mark Waid (Kingdom Come) and Fiona Staples (Saga) bring Archie Andrews to living color in this modern-day retelling of how Riverdale's fastest friends first came together.

Meet the Riverdale gang as you've never seen them before: Archie, the cool, guitar-strumming all-American boy; his oddball but wise best friend, Jughead; girl-next-door cum car mechanic Betty; and the stylishly rebellious new girl Veronica as they conquer high school drama, dating, and so much more in this contemporary new take on the students of Riverdale High!

The first in a new line of compact editions collecting Archie Comics' most memorable moments, this handy volume collects the best-selling reinvention that io9 calls "absolutely fantastic"—with additional contributions from acclaimed artists Annie Wu (Hawkeye) and Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman).

Collects Archie (2015) #1–6.

$9.99 | 148 pgs. | 5.51" x 8.46" | COMING SEPTEMBER 2026

WRITTEN BY KELLY THOMPSON

ART BY VERONICA FISH & ANDY FISH

The New Riverdale reinvention of the Archie Comics universe continues in this spellbinding compact edition collection! There's a new moon rising for the teenage witch next door and her constant cat companion, Salem, in this hair-raising introduction to one of pop culture's greatest icons, from Eisner Award–winning writer Kelly Thompson (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incomparable artist Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman)!

At first glance, Sabrina Spellman is a typical teenager trying to balance school and homework, family and friends—all the while navigating the social perils of being the new girl in town . . . but with her burgeoning powers, trouble is sure to follow, forcing Sabrina to become the unwitting (secret) hero of Greendale!

Collecting Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019) #1–5.

$9.99 | 128 pgs. | 5.51" x 8.46" | COMING OCTOBER 2026

WRITTEN BY CHIP ZDARSKY

ART BY ERICA HENDERSON

The incomparable Jughead Jones finally takes center stage in his own New Riverdale compact edition—as imagined by Eisner Award–winning creators Chip Zdarsky (Captain America) and Erica Henderson (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl)!

Archie Andrews's best friend, Jughead Jones—a freethinker with an insatiable appetite for food and justice—takes on the school administration when a strict set of rules and increasingly bland healthy lunch menu threaten the fate of his beloved cafeteria at Riverdale High! Forced to his breaking point by an almost-empty stomach, Jughead will need to marshal his fellow students and save his friends from a soulless teen existence sodden by healthy, sodium-free fare. Burgers and lasagna shall reign once again!

A hilarious, entertaining, and irreverent examination of one of Archie Comics' most iconic characters, this pocket-sized collection re-presents one of the 21st century's ultimate Jughead comics epics in all of its lip-smacking glory!

Collecting Jughead (2015) #1–6.

$9.99 | 128 pgs. | 5.51" x 8.46" | COMING OCTOBER 2026

Then the Deluxe line across the history of the title

ARCHIE: THE DECISION – THE DELUXE EDITION HC

WRITTEN BY TOM KING & MORE

ART BY DAN PARENT & MORE

Multiple Eisner Award winner and screenwriter of the upcoming Archie feature film, Tom King (Mister Miracle, The Human Target), and Archie Comics legend Dan Parent (Betty & Veronica Spectacular,Archie & Friends), curate a self-guided selection of the greatest Riverdale tales ever told—beginning with their own self-contained saga that finally solves the most epic love triangle in the history of American pop culture!

It has finally come to this . . . Archie's big decision! Who will it be? The good-natured Betty or the stylish Veronica, both of whom have been vying for Archie's affections while trying to maintain a friendship of their very own. The three get to navigate the follies of teenage romance in a place like Riverdale, where no one minds their own business and is sure to have an opinion of their own. No pressure, Archie!

Plus: After King and Parent's "The Decision," explore a decades-spanning collection of Archie's greatest escapades past and present curated by King and Parent—featuring legendary creators Dan DeCarlo, Marty Epp, Joe Edwards, Mario Acquaviva, and many more, alongside guest appearances by fan-favorites like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, Kevin Keller, and more! This is the ultimate Archie collection—for longtime readers and new fans alike, just in time for the 85th anniversary!

$29.99 | 192 pgs. | 7.5" x 11.125" | COMING SEPTEMBER 2026

WRITTEN BY ROBERTO-AGUIRRE-SACASA

ART BY FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

R.I.P. Riverdale! Once in a generation, a story so potent, so powerful, so horrifying rises from the grave to redefine the comics medium's greatest icons. Enter: The first-ever deluxe collection of Afterlife with Archie – collecting the totality of the groundbreaking, cemetery-shaking comics masterpiece from Harvey Award-winning writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Stephen King's The Stand: American Nightmares) and Eisner Award-winning artist Francesco Francavilla (Batman: The Black Mirror) that first introduced Riverdale's teenage icons into a merciless world of ritual magic, undead terror, and survival at any cost!

When a tragic death befalls Jughead Jones' closest companion, his grief drives him to the doorstep of Sabrina the Teenage Age Witch … and into the thrall of a dark magic that will soon turn the whole of Riverdale into a ravenous pack of undead zombies fueled by a desire for human flesh. Hunted by the reanimated corpses of their friends and loved ones, can Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of America's most beloved teenagers battle back by a legion of the dead … and live long enough to stop the entire world from being consumed by the same unholy hunger? Pal vs. pal. Classmate vs. classmate. Living vs. dead. They swore to be friends until the end…but they never expected the end to look quite like this.

This definitive hardcover collection of the riveting and relentless milestone that the New York Times calls "gruesome ..[and] masterly" re-presents the entirety of the Afterlife with Archie saga – including the never-before-collected issues #6-10 – in an oversized format that also features a complete cover gallery and behind-the-scenes materials on the development of Archie Comics' first all-out horror epic.

Collecting Afterlife with Archie #1-10.

$39.99 | 272 pgs. | 7.5" x 11.125" | COMING OCTOBER 2026

WRITTEN BY ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA WITH CULLEN BUNN

ART BY ROBERT HACK WITH DAN SCHOENING

Though a mirror darkly, Archie's iconic teenage witch returns in the best-selling, genre-defying series that reimagined Sabrina for a new, more gruesome generation—torn from the imaginations of New York Times bestselling writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Afterlife with Archie) and terrifying artist Robert Hack (Doctor Who)!

On the eve of her sixteenth birthday, young Sabrina Spellman is a sorceress at a crossroads. Under the tutelage of her immortal aunts, she could take the left-hand path into a life of magic and witchery . . . or choose to remain under the thrall of the mortal world and her adoring boyfriend, Harvey. But when the demonic entity called Madam Satan arrives to make her presence known, Sabrina's promising young life—and the two fates she thought she thought she knew—will be thrown into a maelstrom of terrifying chaos and horrifying wonder . . .

This definitive hardcover collection of Sabrina's most "chilling adventure" ever told re-presents all nine issues of the original series and two one-shot tales of her animal familiar, Salem, by Eisner Award–nominated writer Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun) and riveting artist Dan Schoening (Ghostbusters)!

Collects Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #1–9, Chilling Adventures of Salem #1, and Archie Horror Presents: The Nine Lives of Salem #1.

$39.99 | 224 pgs. | 7.5" x 11.125"| COMING NOVEMBER 2026

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL E. USLAN & PAUL KUPPERBERG

ART BY NORM BREYFOGLE, STAN GOLDBERG, DAN PARENT, FERNANDO RUIZ & MORE

Now collected for the first time in a new series of oversized hardcover omnibuses, experience the complete, decades-spanning chronicle of Archie Andrews's parallel lives and divergent futures in the groundbreaking saga that Comics Alliance calls "the most fascinating Archie comic of all time"!

When Archie goes for an afternoon stroll down Riverdale's most magical side street—Memory Lane—only to find himself turned around and facing the future, America's favorite teenager will be given the ultimate chance to examine two diverging roads yet to be traveled . . . and, with them, a tantalizing glimpse of his own possible fates. Down the first fork: Life as the husband of sultry socialite Veronica Lodge. Down the second: Marriage to the good girl next door, Betty Cooper. How could the most personal and painful choice of Archie's entire existence impact not just Riverdale . . . but the world and the future of everyone in it? The future is coming, Archie Andrews . . . and it's not what you think!

Told across two intricately interwoven timelines, experience the ultimate experiment in comics storytelling as The Married Life epic begins its pulse-pounding, heartbreaking, expectation-defying journey. Crafted by legendary writers Michael E. Uslan (The Boy Who Loved Batman) and Paul Kupperberg (Action Comics) and illustrated by masterful artists Norm Breyfogle (Batman), Dan Parent (Archie), and more, discover the opening act of Archie's lives not yet lived in this definitive edition, packed with behind-the-scenes material.

Collecting Archie #600-606 and Life with Archie #1-12.

$125.00 | 512 pgs. | 7.5" x 11.125" | COMING DECEMBER 2026

And then the new Oni Press line

ARCHIE #1 by W. Maxwell Prince, Fábio Moon & Nick Cagnetti | September

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 by Corinna Becko & Kano | October

ARCHIE IN HELL #1 by Patrick Horvath & Tyler Crook | November

