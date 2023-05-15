Peter Laird Inks Kevin Eastman's Pencils For TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo #4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen #4 now has a cover pencileld by Kevin Eastman ans inked by Peter Laird.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen #4 was solicited as having a variant cover by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. Which is not uncommon, he's done a lot for IDW in recent years, including variant covers and co-writing IDW's best-selling title in recent years, The Last Ronin.
But this time Kevin Eastman seems he surprised IDW rather by turning it in with inks by the other TMNT co-creator Peter Laird, over Eastman's inks. The first time these two have worked this way in decades. With former Mirage Studios alumni Steve Lavigne colouring the cover, with Mirage stablemate Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo, of course.
They are also now going to be issuing a Retailer Incentive 1:100 variant cover for those who will order that many copies.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen is a crossover mini-series from Stan Sakai published under a joint venture between IDW Publishing and his new Dark Horse imprint, Dogū Publishing. The first issue was published in March, the fourth issue will be published at the end of June.
