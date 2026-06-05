Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, gambit, Rogue, uncanny x-men

The New Leaders Of The Uncanny X-Men, Revealed (Spoilers)

The New Leaders Of The X-Men, Revealed in Uncanny X-Men #29 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio (Spoilers)

Uncanny X-Men #29 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio was published by Marvel Comics this week. And as Britain is facing the the strong likelihood of a change in political leadership so it seems are the Louisiana X-Men. As the final fight over the future of Greymalkin Penitentiary, the former X-Men Mansion takes place, Rogue's plans insiode and out are revealed, Monet as a plant within the prison, and for keeping information flowing…

… a certain speedster, revealing just how information was getting in and out. Which means when a change comes to the X-Men, and the current leaders – and teachers of The Outliers, Rogue and Gambit, are needed elsewhere for their own lives, destiny, plans and spinoff comic books, replacements are needed. Future solicitations state "Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet" And it's those who have proved most valuable, organised and necessary asked to step up.

Monet and Quicksilver, the new joint leaders of the Uncanny X-Men. We hope they survive the experience… Monet St. Croix, also known as M, was created by Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo for Generation X, an upper class mutant from Sarajevo, with super strength, speed, agility, reflexes, durability/invulnerability, stamina, flight, telepathy, awareness, and can transform into her Penance/Hollow state, gaining diamond-hard red skin, razor-sharp claws, and enhanced durability/agility. Quicksilver, Pietro Maximoff, was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for the first run of X-Men, originally as the son of Magneto, and a member of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants with superspeed power, before becoming an Avenger and member of X-Factor and X-Men. They both have an attitude that puts the superior in superior, it might make for quite a heady mix going forward…

Uncanny X-Men #29 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Haven House has a POWERFUL and UNEXPECTED set of houseguests, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are not feeling very HOSPITABLE! Meanwhile, the Outliers are STRANDED in a landscape they can't understand, under the watchful mentorship of one of the X-Men's MOST POWERFUL FOES! All this, plus a DEATH at Graymalkin Prison causes VIOLENT CHAOS for guards and inmates alike!

Haven House has a POWERFUL and UNEXPECTED set of houseguests, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are not feeling very HOSPITABLE! Meanwhile, the Outliers are STRANDED in a landscape they can't understand, under the watchful mentorship of one of the X-Men's MOST POWERFUL FOES! All this, plus a DEATH at Graymalkin Prison causes VIOLENT CHAOS for guards and inmates alike! Uncanny X-Men #30 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes Ground Zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? And are they a known species or some new terror altogether? Can even the UNCANNY X-MEN resist the technological terror when MARS NEEDS MUTANTS?

Widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes Ground Zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? And are they a known species or some new terror altogether? Can even the UNCANNY X-MEN resist the technological terror when MARS NEEDS MUTANTS? Uncanny X-Men #31 by Gail Simone, Marieke Nijkamp, Andrea Di Vito, David Baldeon, James Towe, Roge Antoni o

Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror! PLUS: A SPECIAL BACKUP STORY CELEBRATING DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH!

Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror! PLUS: A SPECIAL BACKUP STORY CELEBRATING DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH! Uncanny X-Men #32 by Gail Simone, Roge Antonio

THE INVASION HAS BEGUN, and the EXTERMINATORS ARE HERE. Can even the might of the combined UNCANNY X-MEN stem the tide of the TERROR FROM THE STARS? And what is the TRUE MISSION of the alien force attacking LOUISIANA? It's MUTATION vs. MUTANT in glorious CEREBRO-COLOR!

THE INVASION HAS BEGUN, and the EXTERMINATORS ARE HERE. Can even the might of the combined UNCANNY X-MEN stem the tide of the TERROR FROM THE STARS? And what is the TRUE MISSION of the alien force attacking LOUISIANA? It's MUTATION vs. MUTANT in glorious CEREBRO-COLOR! UNCANNY X-MEN #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #34 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

"WILD RIDE" continues! In desperation, Rogue takes Gambit for help to an unexpected, unreliable source, and the cure may be far worse than the disease! Meanwhile, the Outliers struggle and act out in the absence of the two people they have come to rely on most, JUST as a voice of malice from the past returns! And who is the terrifying being known only as REPENT? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!