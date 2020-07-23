San Diego Comic-Con Still Doing Blood Drives, Free Black Widow Shirt.

Okay, that is pretty impressive, San Diego Comic-Con's Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive is still returning for its 44th year in 2020 – even though there isn't a San Diego Comic-Con. Instead, they will have a 26-day blood drive for Comic-Con@Home, that participants can take part in across California. As they point out "over the past 43 years 25,950 pints of blood have been donated by Comic-Con attendees, exhibitors, pros, volunteers, and staff. San Diego Blood Bank estimates that your donations have impacted more than 75 thousand lives over the course of our 43 years."

Those who donate from now until August 16th and book using a special code (CCON) will receive a limited-edition Marvel Black Widow T-shirt. Donors will also receive a free antibody screening for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with results available in 7 to 10 days.

Visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or call (619) 400-8251.

Carmel Valley Donor Center

Piazza Carmel

3880 Valley Centre Drive, Suite 210

San Diego, CA 92130 East County Donor Center

776 Arnele Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020 North County Donor Center

358 West El Norte Parkway

Suite J

Escondido, CA 92026 Coastal Donor Center

1910 Via Centre

Vista, CA 92081 Gateway Donor Center

3636 Gateway Center Ave

Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92102 Sabre Springs Donor Center

12640 Sabre Springs Parkway

Suite 109

San Diego, CA 92128

For science fiction fans, few names were as stellar as Robert A. Heinlein. From Star Ship Troopers to Stranger in a Strange Land, Heinlein was the dean of SF writers. Unfortunately, he rarely attended conventions, so his readers had few opportunities to meet the master in person. Then in the early 1970s, Heinlein had a life-threatening illness and needed many pints of a rare blood type. He felt he owed his life to the donors, so when asked to be a guest at the 1976 World Con in his hometown of Kansas City, he agreed-but with one specific stipulation: that he would only sign autographs for people who donated blood. Thus longtime Comic-Con committee member Jackie Estrada approached the author with an offer to hold a blood drive in San Diego if he would consent to being a guest. He agreed, and in 1977 Heinlein came to Comic-Con. He and his wife, Ginny, had a great time and Heinlein even drew a picture for the Sunday morning Art Auction. "David Scroggy [who went onto be a VP at Dark Horse Comics before he retired] was the first blood drive coordinator," recalls Estrada. "We also had Theodore Sturgeon there signing his book, Some of Your Blood, which he gave to all of the blood donors. We also had entertainment for the people while they were [donating blood]. I remember that Leslie Cabarga played the piano, C. C. Beck played the guitar. It was a very fun event and Robert was delighted. We've had the blood drive every year since."