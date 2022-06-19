Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX

Saga Of A Doomed Universe is a comic by Scott Reed that originally ran on ComiXology Originals but has now been pulled from there as it is now launching in print from CEX Publishing in October. And handily follows thc current trend of referencing the eighties. Not with a Kate Bush cover, but with Secret Wars, Official Handbooks, Who's Who, Watchmen and more.

The heroes have fallen, only one remains: costumed loser Roy Brannon. Can Roy step up and become the champion the world needs? Or will the sinister Doctor Nihilist succeed in his plans of conquest? The fate of the universe is in Roy's hands. SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE is an epic love letter to the event comics of the 1980s. Featuring bronze age style art provided by series creator SCOTT REED (Hark, The Overman, Incredible Hulk), SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE channels the charm and allure of the era in a complex story you'll want to re-read again and again… Issue one of SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE will feature 5 variant covers, all created by Reed, that will pay respect to some of the greatest covers of the 80s, including beautiful wrap-around covers that homage the character guides of the time.

"I saw a lot of comics come through comiXology Submit when I oversaw the program", says John D. Roberts, Co-Founder of comiXology and Digital Director of CEX, "but Saga of a Doomed Universe really stayed with me. When I joined CEX one of my first priorities was to call Scott and bring it to CEX."

"I started reading comics in the 80s at the exact moment when the medium was undergoing a seismic shift," says series creator Scott Reed. "Secret Wars, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Squadron Supreme — they were gateway drugs that led me down the path to series like Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns. Saga of a Doomed Universe is my love letter to that era…one that still impacts me today."

"As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted to publish it", says Andy Schmidt, Publisher of CEX Publishing, "Saga of a Doomed Universe perfectly encapsulates the event comics of the 80s in a way that grabbed me right from the beginning, I can't wait for people to read it for themselves."

Saga Of A Doomed Universe is a three-issue miniseries printed in prestige format, from October 2022