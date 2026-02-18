Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, comicspro, H2SH, jeph loeb, jim lee

Now Batman #163 By Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Is Delayed Till End Of May 2026

Now Batman #163, the fianl part of H2SH, by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is delayed another two months until the end of May 2026

Article Summary Batman #163 by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb now delayed nine months, set for release May 27, 2026

The issue marks the final chapter of H2SH Part One, further pushing back key Batman storylines

Delay now overlaps with the new Batman volume by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, already well underway

Batman #163 joins a list of Jim Lee’s unfinished projects as questions mount over Part Two’s future

If only there was a comic book retailer event happening right now where retailers could ask why the final issue of Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and DC Comics CCO, President and Publisher was another two months late on top of the original seven months late making a total of, count them, nine months late. Now scheduled for the 27th of May 2026.

Batman Volume 3 #163, by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, was originally delayed by five months after it was rescheduled for release at the end of January 2026. Then it was delayed another two months until the 25th of March, that's seven months in total and over a year's delay on the original publication plan as well. Now it will be nine months late. When it is published, we will have had nine issues of the new Batman volume 4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez published, with the tenth already at the printers. Well, Jorge isn't Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics, I suppose, and didn't have a Superman movie to promote… but that was back in the summer. It looked as if Jim Lee had finished the pencils with one of the final pages posted to social media back in January. Maybe he's drawing the comic book backwards and had only just started then? The main Batman series has patiently not mentioned Jason Todd, Barbara Gordon, Spoiler and the rest until we find out what happens to them at the end of H2SH. And it was probably handy that they cancelled Red Hood as well…

And even if we get the final issue of H2SH Part One, will we ever get Part Two, meant to be its own mini-series, let alone H3SH? It will join the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller in Jim Lee's bottom drawer of unfinished projects…

Should make for an interesting DC Comics presentation at ComicsPRO…

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 5/27/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!