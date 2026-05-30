Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat at ATX TV Festival Images; Jones Teases Season 4

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat made its presence known during the ATX TV Festival. Here's a look at the image gallery and more...

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat took center stage at ATX TV Festival with a premiere screening and a Q&A featuring showrunner Rolin Jones.

Rolin Jones teased The Vampire Lestat Season 4, revealing Daniel Hart has already written music for the possible next chapter.

Jones praised Sam Reid and Daniel Hart as the driving force behind The Vampire Lestat, saying they gave the season everything.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 brings a rock-driven tour, rising fame, and a growing vampire threat tied to the Great Conversion.

With only a little more than a week to go until AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Eric Bogosian, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat unleashes itself across our screens, Showrunner Rolin Jones joined moderator Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine, TV Insider) for a special presentation during ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. In addition to a special screening of the season's premiere episode, Jones also took part in a Q&A with the audience. Here's a look at the image gallery from the event, followed by some big-time teasing from Jones regarding a possible fourth season:

Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.

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