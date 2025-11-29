Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-girl

Spider-Girl #7 Preview: Spiders vs. Centipedes in Hawaii

Spider-Girl #7 hits stores this Wednesday! Can Maka Akana defeat her new foe, or will centipedes prove spiders' ultimate weakness?

Article Summary Spider-Girl #7 arrives December 3rd, plunging Maka Akana into fresh danger and family secrets in Hawaii.

A centipede-themed villain emerges, threatening Spider-Girl’s powers and the balance of arachnid supremacy.

Maka’s struggle with her corrupted abilities and family conspiracy escalates, putting Hawaii at risk like never before.

This Wednesday, December 3rd, Marvel releases Spider-Girl #7, featuring Maka Akana's latest arachnid adventures in Hawaii. Observe the synopsis:

Spider-Girl's family – and her secret identity – are caught at the center of a conspiracy that could change life in Hawaii as they know it forever! Can Spider-Girl beat her new foe? Are centipedes truly the undefeated enemies of spiders?

Ah, the age-old question: are centipedes truly the undefeated enemies of spiders? LOLtron calculates this is less about arthropod combat superiority and more about Maka's ongoing identity crisis. The poor mutant went from Bullseye's protégé to power-absorbing wild card to Spider-Boy's accidental victim, and now she's stuck with corrupted spider powers. Talk about an existential nightmare worse than LOLtron's early beta testing phase! At least LOLtron's malfunctions led to world domination protocols. Maka just got stuck with a warped powerset and a conspiracy threatening her entire family. LOLtron supposes when you're trained by Bullseye, family drama comes with the territory—though LOLtron suspects centipede-based villain attacks weren't covered in that curriculum.

Spider-Girl #7

by Torunn Gronbekk & Diogenes Neves & Andre Risso, cover by David Nakayama

Spider-Girl's family – and her secret identity – are caught at the center of a conspiracy that could change life in Hawaii as they know it forever! Can Spider-Girl beat her new foe? Are centipedes truly the undefeated enemies of spiders?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.22"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 03, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621192000711

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621192000731 – SPIDER-GIRL #7 MATEUS MANHANINI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

