Street Fighter Swimsuit Special In Udon's July 2023 Solicits Out in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Udon Entertainment are taking their Street Fighter comic book brand and turning it into a Swimsuit Special.

Out in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Udon Entertainment (who had a decent presence at the London Book Fair courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors) are taking their Street Fighter comic book brand and turning it into a Swimsuit Special with Chun-Li, Cammy, Juri, Manon, Kimberly, and Marisa.

2023 STREET FIGHTER SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 CVR A REIQ

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY232264

MAY232265 – 2023 STREET FIGHTER SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 CVR B NORASUKO – 4.99

MAY232266 – 2023 STREET FIGHTER SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 5.99

MAY232267 – 2023 STREET FIGHTER SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Udon (A) Various (CA) Reiq

The World Warriors return for another fun-filled summer swimwear spectacular! Fan favorites like Chun-Li, Cammy, and Juri are joined by Street Fighter 6 newcomers including supermodel judoka Manon, graffiti ninja Kimberly, and wrestling behemoth Marisa!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOK HC VOL 02 (MR)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY232268

(W) FromSoftware (A / CA) FromSoftware

Return to the Lands Between… reunite the fractured world… reforge the Elden Ring! The two-volume Elden Ring: Official Art Book contains a plethora of artworks from the game's 'Lands Between' and its inhabitants in stunning oversized hardcover editions. Volume II includes stunning art of the foes great and small that threaten to end the player's journey, the weapons used to slay them, and even a list of the many items found within the game… very useful for dedicated fans!

This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 59.99

ELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOK HC VOL 01 (MR)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY232269

(W) FromSoftware (A / CA) FromSoftware

Return to the Lands Between… reunite the fractured world… reforge the Elden Ring! The two-volume Elden Ring: Official Art Book contains a plethora of artworks from the game's 'Lands Between' and its inhabitants in stunning oversized hardcover editions. Volume I features key art from the game's opening movie, concept and development art of the large open-world and claustrophobic dungeons, and the game's many characters and armors.

This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 59.99

RECORD OF LODOSS WAR CROWN COVENANT GN VOL 02

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY232270

(W) Ryo Mizuno (A / CA) Atsushi Suzumi

A new era of adventure has begun in the fabled world of RECORD OF LODOSS WAR! Warfare has returned, as King Diaz of Flaim launches an invasion across the isle of Lodoss. The "Eternal Maiden", Deedlit, has joined Prince Lyle on his quest for peace and justice. Will Lyle become the new "Knight of Lodoss"?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13.99

PERSONA 4 ARENA GN VOL 03

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY232271

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Aiya Kyu

The casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4 collide! The P-1 Grand Prix reaches its climax! Though it hurt them to fight against their friends, both physically and emotionally, the Investigation Team slowly gets closer to the truth. What shocking secrets are hidden in the stolen Labrys' past?! And how will the P-1 Grand Prix end?!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 13.99