Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Olicia Duchess, Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown & Olivia Duchess' Hello There Sunshine 150,000 Printing

Hello There Sunshine by Tabitha Brown and Olivia Duchess gets a 150,000 printing from Harper Collins in March 2025

Article Summary Tabitha Brown's first comic book, Hello There, Sunshine, gets a 150,000 print run by HarperCollins.

Co-created by artist Olivia Duchess, known for her children’s books and art for Disney and Stranger Comics.

Inspiring story follows young Tabitha on a quest to find the sun, promoting positivity and self-discovery.

A must-read for kids who love uplifting tales like What Do You Do with an Idea? and You Matter.

Hello There, Sunshine by Tabitha Brown and Olivia Duchess is getting a 150,000 copy print run from HarperCollins, when it is published in March next year. Tabitha Brown is an actor, TV host, social media personality, entrepreneur and author with over five million followers on TikTok and over four million on Instagram. She is the host of the Food Network's first plant-based cooking competition TV show, It's CompliPlated and is the host of YouTube children's show Tab Time. And now she has created her first comic book with artist Olivia Duchess, known for other children's books such as Tiana's Perfect Piano for Disney, The Light She Feels Inside as well as her Niobe covers for Stranger Comics.

"From America's Mom—actress, New York Times bestselling author, NAACP Award–winning personality, and Emmy-winning host Tabitha Brown—comes an upbeat, inspiring story about finding your own light. "Hello there, sunshine!" Every morning, young Tabitha wakes up and greets the sun. She loves how it brings everyone JOY. But one day she wakes up and the sun is missing! So Tab hops on her strawberry shortcake bike with her puppy in tow and makes it her business to find the sun. Can she do it? Or will Tabitha find out that sometimes the shine we're looking for is inside of us? A perfect pick for fans of What Do You Do with an Idea?, You Matter, and Just Because, Brown's children's debut is a marvelous read-aloud and a great gift that will remind the youngest reader to always stay positive."

Tabitha Brown and Olivia Duchess' Hello There Sunshine will be published on the 11th of March, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!