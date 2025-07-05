Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: lfcc, newlitg

Just Got To London Film And Comic Con For The 5th Of July, 2025

I've just got to the LFCC London Film And Comic Con, and it's time for LITG for the 5th of July, 2025

Gossip About Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But today I am at the London Film And Comic Con. I have a table up in the gods (appropriate) next to David Leach and Lew Stringer on one side and the Second Stage on the other. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Gossip About Batman #1

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Off To London Film And Comic Con 2024

LITG two years ago, Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds

LITG three years ago, All The Captain Americas

LITG four years ago, What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transfomers/Back To The Future crossovers.

What were people reading, six years ago.

Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo, in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gary Spencer Millidge, creator of Strangehaven

creator of Strangehaven Ian Edginton, writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan.

writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan. Davey Candlish , publisher of Paragon.

, publisher of Paragon. Steven Sanders artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt.

artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt. Joe Khachadourian , writer and executive editor at MightyVille

, writer and executive editor at MightyVille James Lawrence, writer/artist on The Waste.

writer/artist on The Waste. Steve Biasi , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Geraldo Borges, artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman.

artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman. Danny Djeljosevic, writer of Ghost Engine, Panic Kids Final Derby, and Kids Rule.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

