Terminator: Metal by Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville and Lorenzo Re from Dynamite Entertainment in October

Dynamite Entertainment is publishing a new Terminator comic book series, Terminator: Metal, in October by the regular team of Declan Shalvey and Lorenzo Re. This series will continue Declan's previous structure of telling done-in-one stories rather than continuing arcs. But now with co-writer Rory McConville, who previously co-wrote Time Before Time with Shalvey and has been writing Spawn for the last few years with Todd McFarlane.

"While continuing to explore Skynet's machinations throughout history, we're also taking readers deeper into the Future War era than ever before," said writer Rory McConville. "Each issue will be a standalone tale that delves into the triumphs and tragedies of those caught in the eternal war with the machines, and the struggle to hold onto their humanity after the world has ended."

"Working on The Terminator has been one of the most challenging and satisfying projects of my career," added writer Declan Shalvey. "Given the prospect of a new series, the opportunity for more ideas and different stories was too exciting to turn down. This time, however, I knew I needed a trusted writer who could provide big concepts with emotional range on board with me in order to help me meet this new challenge. Thankfully, Rory McConville, my co-writer from our previous time-travelling series, was available to help me workshop this new playing field. With Metal, we're looking to apply the same approach as the previous series, but with more of a focus on the struggles during The Future War. The locations may be different, but the stark, emotive and desolate storytelling remains the same."

"In the post-apocalyptic wastelands that follow the fateful Judgment Day, humanity scraps together any way they can in their fight for survival. The existential battle for a future for humans leads to the use of every tool available — and that includes a Terminator itself! The character at the centre of this tale is an engineer named Percy Dalton, who sets out on a mission accompanied by his perhaps not-so-trusty buddy "Tex." After all, the wisdom of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer may have never been more fitting.

"When they find themselves trapped behind enemy lines in No Man's Land and run into other surviving resistance fighters, this nullified metallic monster serves as a philosophical crux. Percy will struggle to complete their mission, work with others, and tackle what it means to be man and machine. At risk of Tex being rebooted to factory settings, or perhaps being the unexpected hero, this thrilling first issue is just the groundwork for what will be more pulse-pounding science fiction from Shalvey and McConville in the brutal landscape of The Terminator!