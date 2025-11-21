Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: gi joe, larry hama, md bright, The Center Holds

The Final Work Of MD Bright, With Larry Hama, The Center Holds

The Final Work Of MD Bright, With Larry Hama, The Center Holds, from Boom Studios in February 2026

Article Summary Celebrating MD Bright's legacy, best known for Iron Man: Armor Wars and Green Lantern: Emerald Dawn.

The Center Holds, his final comic work with Larry Hama, debuts at Boom Studios in February 2026.

This new superhero saga explores unionized heroes facing villains and bureaucratic challenges.

Boom Studios will donate 2% of net sales to The Hero Initiative in memory of MD Bright’s contributions.

Comic book creator Mark D Bright, also known as MD Bright, died last week, peacefully, on the 27th of March at the age of 68. Born in 1955, he was best known in the comics field for drawing the Iron Man comic book story Armor Wars. As well as drawing the iconic Green Lantern: Emerald Dawn miniseries, co-created Icon for Milestone and Quantum and Woody for Acclaim, all with Christopher Priest.

But before he died, it seems that he was working on another project with GI Joe creator Larry Hama, The Center Holds. which will be published in February 2025, almost a year after he died. A superhero series that questions the very nature of what it means to be a hero in a giant-sized first issue..,

"A new superhero universe is born! In a world where superheroes have become commonplace, heroes are required to join a union or else face serious financial liability for the damage caused during battles. Enter the Superheroes' Union: A team-up of genius Scyber, psychic Lakshmi, the mysterious Keeper, and child prodigy Nekkotron, among others, as they battle villains and bureaucracy alike. And though the delicate balance of mitigating damage while saving lives is already tough enough, they've got their own worries with a constant stream of villains rising up to challenge them."

Boom Studios and Larry Hama will be donating 2% of net sales to The Hero Initiative in honor of MD Bright's memory and legacy. The Center Holds #1 has covers by Bright, Joe Quinones, Khary Randolph, and Chuck Patton and will be published on the 11th of February, 2026.

