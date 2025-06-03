Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, Twisted Comics

The First Black Mirror Graphic Novel Will Be U.S.S. Callister

The first Black Mirror graphic novel will be U.S.S. Callister, published by Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics, later this year.

Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics published a Black Mirror comic for Free Comic Book Day, with the first pages of their adaptation of San Junipero. But the first full Black Mirror graphic novel out of the gates will instead be U.S.S. Callister, and they have a Kickstarter holding page lined up already.

"Immerse yourself in the dystopian worlds of BLACK MIRROR with the first-ever OFFICIAL GRAPHIC NOVEL: USS CALLISTER. The mind-bending anthology series has captivated millions of viewers for the past decade, revealing humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more. Soon you'll be able to experience classic episodes away from your screen and on comic book pages brought to life by Twisted Comics. The campaign for the launch title, USS Callister, written by Neil Gibson and illustrated by Silvano Beltramo, will take flight this summer, with other iconic BLACK MIRROR titles to follow. Sign up to the Kickstarter and get notified when the the USS Callister is ready to board. You can also sign up to the newsletter to connect with the wider world of BLACK MIRROR comics. Subscribers will get behind-the-scenes access and can win the chance to be drawn into a future graphic novel."

"We're also having fun playing with the show-within-a-show, Space Fleet. Expect to spot all sorts of clever nods throughout the comic, like this fake cover of the 1960s Space Fleet comic issue one. We imagine it framed in Robert Daly's office as a little extra detail for fans who love that stuff (we know you're out there)."

The graphic novel will be full colour, with the sixties-style Space Fleet show shown in glorious dayglo. But here are some black and whites to be going on with…

And the design for Robert Daly, the man behind the very existence of the U.S.S. Callister…

While here is what San Junipero is currently looking like…

