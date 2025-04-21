Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: high republic, star wars

The High Republic's Finale in Marvel Star Wars July 2025 Solicits

Star Wars: The High Republic's Finale: The Beacon in Marvel Star Wars July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Explore the climactic end of Star Wars: The High Republic with The Finale: The Beacon.

Discover the new Star Wars flagship series set post-Return of the Jedi with Han, Chewie, and Lando.

Unravel a Jedi mystery with Seera Longa and Yaddle in Star Wars: Jedi Knights #5.

Join Doctor Aphra and Luke Skywalker on a thrilling artifact hunt on Aargau.

Marvel Comics dropped their Star Wars July 2025 solicits at today's Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away Panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan with Marc Guggenheim, Alyssa Wong, Ethan Sacks and C.B. Cebulski, to announce Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale: The Beacon #1 one-shot by Cavan Scott and Marika Cresta to end the Phase III of the High Republic story.

"Showcased at the panel were the covers of STAR WARS (2025) #3-4, part of the new Star Wars flagship series by Alex Segura and Phil Noto that's set in the post-Return of the Jedi era and launches on May 7. The panel also shared a glimpse at the mysterious new leader of the Knights of Ren with the reveal of STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER (2025) #6-8, upcoming chapters of Charles Soule and Luke Ross' hit series uncovering Kylo Ren's journey between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Fans also saw what upcoming Jedi adventures await in STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS (2025), the new series by Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov that follows the in Jedi of the prequel era. Among the STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS cover reveals was issue #8, on sale later this year, which spotlights Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, the character played by actor Ahmed Best in The Mandalorian. There was also excitement about STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT (2025), the upcoming Doctor Aphra solo series by Cherish Chen and Gabriel Guzman that begins in June. Celebration attendees also have a chance to pick up STAR WARS: BEYOND VICTORY (2025) #1, an exclusive comic by Ethan Sacks, Will Sliney, Steven Cummings and Shogo Aoki that serves as prequel to Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset, a new Meta Quest experience in development at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm. From the golden age of the High Republic and the prequel trilogy to the early days of the New Republic and beyond, Marvel's current Star Wars titles explore all the exciting different eras of the Star Wars mythos!"

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE: THE BEACON #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/30 THE END OF THE BEGINNING! The final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil has been fought, sacrifices have been made and the dust settles. As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made, and a fate sealed. Guest-starring faces from across the best-selling multimedia initiative. All roads lead to Dalna.

STAR WARS #3

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/16 RETURN TO CLOUD CITY! Han Solo, Beilert Valance and Lando Calrissian must help an old friend. Witness the long friendship of Han, Chewie and Lando in exciting flashbacks to bygone eras! And a mysterious figure from the past re-emerges using a new model CLOUD CAR!

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

On Sale 7/2 JEDI MASTERS SEERA LONGA AND YADDLE FACE THE DARKEST MYSTERY! Yaddle and Seera must unravel a strange situation involving the Trade Federation. Guest-starring the mysterious Count Dooku! Will Yaddle save the life of the man destined to kill her?

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 7/9 KYLO REN TRACKS DOWN ONE OF THE LAST ORDER 66 SURVIVORS! After a brutal takeover of Corellia, Kylo Ren begins a new quest! The young tyrant begins his search for one of the last of the Order 66 surviving Jedi! Who is this mysterious Jedi, and how did she escape the brutal takedown of her people?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #2

Written by CHERISH CHEN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN​​​​​​​

Cover by EJIKURE

On Sale 7/23 DOCTOR APHRA AND LUKE SKYWALKER TOGETHER AGAIN! On the distant world of Aargau, Luke Skywalker and Doctor Aphra track down a valuable artifact. An unstable underworld collector has a different plan for them! Will the New Republic's newest agent betray her Jedi friend for a chance at the prize?

