Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: gwen stacy, gwenpool

The New Corporate Lawyer-Approved Identity of Gwenpool (Spoilers)

The new corporate lawyer-approved identity of Gwenpool as revealed today in Gwenpool #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel unveils a new, lawyer-approved identity for Gwenpool in Gwenpool #1, shaking up her origins.

Disney's corporate changes finally free Gwenpool to connect more closely with Gwen Stacy and Deadpool lore.

The latest issue introduces a darker, grittier reboot with multiple Gwenpools, including Gwen Stacy as X-31.

Writer Cavan Scott and artist Stefano Nesi reveal new designs, marking a bold new era for Gwenpool's future.

Gwenpool has one of the more convoluted comic book character creations, especially given her relatively recent creation. In 2015, Marvel Comics ran a series of variant covers, all with Gwen Stacy reimagined as other characters, in light of the success of Spider-Gwen. Including Deadpool, on Chris Bachalo's variant cover for Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #2. The popularity of this cover saw people cosplay as the character at comic conventions from this one sketch alone, so Marvel looked to tell stories about her. The only problem was restrictions being placed by Marvel over the creation of new characters in the Spider-Man and X-Men universes, which Sony and Fox would have first dibs on, rather than the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So Marvel editor Jordan White approached writer Christopher Hastings and editor Heather Antos with the task of creating a story around Gwenpool, that had nothing to do with either Deadpool or Gwen Stacy. Instead Gwenpool would be introduced in a three-issue backup story in the ongoing volume of Howard the Duck at the end of 2015, followed by a one-shot Gwenpool Special #1 comic. Chris Hastings came out with the idea of Gwendolyn "Gwen" Poole, a character aware of the fourth wall, as Deadpool does but also that it would come "from this place of knowing she is in a comic book because she is from a world where the comic books actually exist", which would also initially lead to a cavalier attitude towards the world in which she inhabits "because she doesn't believe there's any consequences to her actions".

But that was then, and things change. Marvel's owner Disney now owns Fox and a more equitable deal, from Marvel Comics' perspective has been done with Sony. Gwenpool has become a nhit in and of herself, as well as the spinoff character Jeff The Land Shark.

And today's Gwenpool is evidence of the change. The characters talk about a change coming, a reboot, the end of the age of heroes. Something is up.

And even as Gwenpool uses the very artifice of comic book storytelling to defeat the kaiju at the heart of this first issue, so she also comes a cropper based on the shifting tone of her book. Everything becomes a little darker.

Grimmer, grittier, Sin Citier…

And bringing in the series' much championed new look Gwenpool, as an entirely separate character.

With an entirely separate origin.

Looks like Gwenpool – one of her at least- is Gwen Stacy again. Writer Cavan Scott blew out all the spoilers in his newsletter this morning, showing off artist Stefano Nesi's designs, some of which are reproduced below. First for Classic Gwenpool…

Then for X-31, as Cavan Scott says, "the other Gwen in the book: Gwen Stacy. AKA Spider-Man's long-lost girlfriend. AKA Weapon X-31. AKA Dark Gwenpool.. Here are his first designs for X-31's look"

Because courtesy of Marvel Comics' lawyers, this is all fine now… just in time for Gwenpool's tenth anniversary.

GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5)

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Stefano Nesi (CA) Chad Hardin

GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER!

Everyone's favorite reality-twister's life is changing, becoming darker…grittier…and bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what has she got to do with the Spectacular Spider-Man? Guest-starring: Fin Fang Foom AND Jeff the Land Shark – this one will shock you to your core!

RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!