The Redemption Of Amanda Waller In Secret Six? (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller took over the world in Absolute Power to get rid of all superheroes and supervillains and save the world from them all. She came closer than anyone else but ultimately failed and faces the same future as all failed despots. As seen in today's Secret Six #5 by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia, published by DC Comics.

Dreamer telling her that she had put a brain bomb under her skin probably didn't help. But she is held by the authorities, who have plans to bring her to trial. Really well-defined plans.

Due process is so 2024, I believe. Anyway, they are going to suck all her memories, and sift and slice them for the highest bidders. After all, when her brain is fully functioning, she is a walking, talking weapon of mass destruction by herself, as much as Superman ever is.

Absolute Power saw her browbeating the nations of the world into doing her business, even as she gained executive power of the United States Of America. She didn't even need to threaten tariffs. But turns out that she was pushing at an open door.

The Absolute Power of Absolute Power wasn't Amanda Waller at all, but the United States Of America all along. The Deep States. And they'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for these pesky Secret Six. Turns out everyone has been really mean to Amanda Waller as well, not a member of their club.

And yes, the use of "club" is probably very deliberate as well. Is this the start of the reclamation of Amanda Waller? Didn't she try to kill millions of Americans at one point? Secret Six #6 by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia is published by DC Comics today.

