Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In February 2025

Things To Do In London with Michael D Kennedy, Alan Class, Nick Neocleous, Kieron Gillen, Caspar Wijngaard, Vivian Truong, Quan Zhou Wu

Article Summary Explore London's comic scene in February 2025 with signings, workshops, and events featuring top creators.

Attend the London Comic Mart and discover rare comics from over 120 traders at Royal National Hotel.

Visit the Cartoon Museum for exclusive events, workshops, and a special Steve Bell exhibition.

Join creative workshops in Brixton and Catford for zinemaking, manga, and graphic novel creation.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2025.. including the return of the London Comic Mart for 2025, signings from Michael D Kennedy, Alan Class, Nick Neocleous, Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, and events with Vivian Truong, Quan Zhou Wu and Paul Gravett. And what is happening with Mega City Comics in Camden?

Saturday, 1st of February

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 2nd of February

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Noho, Noon – 4pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

"If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found"

Wednesday, 5th of February

Comic Strip: Words & Pictures, Shoe Lane Library, Little New Street, Hill House

Layout your own comic strip or page, with tips on adding lettering to your art. With Illustrator & writer Richy K. Chandler. Drawing materials provided or bring your own. No experience necessary, all levels welcome. Layout your comic strip or page, with tips on adding lettering to your art. Materials provided but bring your own materials if you like: HB Pencils / Erasers / Sharpeners / Ruler / Plain A4 or A3 paper / Colouring pencils.

Thursday, 6th of February

Troopers, Noho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Bring Your Baby Zine Club, Brixton Library, Brixton Oval 2-3.30pm

Are you a new parent? Bursting to create something? Perhaps a zine? A little magazine of your own thoughts and ideas. Bring your baby along to write, create and share zinemaking. We'll have scissors and glue and plenty to make. There'll be toys, comfy chairs and no rush to make your zine, just the space and support to do so. Best for parents and carers bringing babies along under 6 months – but older children welcome too!

Members Only Event – Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6pm on.

Friends of The Cartoon Museum only event. Join us on the 6th February from 6.30pm for a very special evening at The Cartoon Museum. As a thank you to our loyal Friends we have organised this exceptional one-off exclusive event to coincide with our latest exhibition Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry. Steve Bell will be joining us to give a guided tour of the exhibition and answer any questions you may have. e!

Friday, 7th of February

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 8th of February

Alan Class Signing With Alan Class and Nick Neocleous, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

For 30 years between 1959 and 1989, Alan Class single-handedly produced American reprint comics for the youthful masses in the United Kingdom. His uniquely formatted square bound comics appeared every month in most of the newsagents up and down the country. But who was this elusive man? Finally, at 87 years old he has related his story to Nick Neocleous of Moonage Books and all the secrets of his publishing empire are now revealed. Along with many cover reproductions and facts and data about publishing and distributing comics through the 1960s and beyond. Alongside the copies of the book, a special issue 250 of Creepy Worlds is being launched and will be available to purchase on the day!.

Wednesday, 12th of February

The Power Fantasy Volume 1 Launch Party With Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

"Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the U.S.A." There are six such people on Earth. The planet's survival relies on them never coming into conflict. Copies come with an exclusive Gosh! bookplate .

Thursday, 13th of February

In Conversation with Quan Zhou Wu, Instituto Cervantes, off Fleet Street, 6.30-8pm

Author, illustrator, graphic novelist and UX designer Quan Zhou Wu discusses her work with Paul Gravett, followed by a Q&A. Instituto Cervantes London is pleased to invite you to hear graphic novelist Quan Zhou Wu in conversation as she is interviewed by a British author at this event on hybrid identity organised in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes Leeds and the London School of Economics (LSE). Quan Zhou will discuss her graphic novels, and the audience will have the chance to interact with her and ask her questions during the Q&A session that will follow.

Friday, 14th of February

Saturday, 15th of February

Monday, 17th of February

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Tuesday, 18th of February

Family Workshop Create a Comic Strip, The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Family Workshop: Caricatures: Fun with Faces The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 2-3pm.

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Wednesday, 19th of February

Comic Strip: Words & Pictures, Shoe Lane Library, Little New Street, Hill House

Layout your own comic strip or page, with tips on adding lettering to your art. With Illustrator & writer Richy K. Chandler. Drawing materials provided or bring your own. No experience necessary, all levels welcome. Whether you want to create a one-off strip or a whole mini-comic, Richy will help you finesse your work in its final stages.. Materials provided but bring your own materials if you like: HB Pencils / Erasers / Sharpeners / Ruler / Plain A4 or A3 paper / Colouring pencils.

Making Graphic Novels! with Vivian Truong at Catford Library, 23-24 Winslade Way, Catford 2-3pm

Part of the Deptford Literature Festival. From a blank script to a fully illustrated book, young creators can learn tips and techniques on how to create comics and how to turn them into a book. The workshop is taught by professional comic artist Vivian Truong with several years of experience within the comic industry. This one-hour workshop teaches young creators on how to get started in making comics. It'll cover the basics of creating a comic and how they can turn it into a book. After learning the techniques on how to get started, participants will have a chance to practice making their own, guided by experienced artist Vivian Truong. This workshop will teach fundamental skills that young creatives can carry with them to help inspire them to create stories and explore their imaginations. For ages 12-18.

Family Workshop: Make a Mini-Comic The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 2-3pm.

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Reads February, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

What's February without a little love story? Join us to discuss Second Hand Love by Yamada Murasaki, and use code READSFEB25 on the Gosh website for a discount.

Thursday, 20th of February

Family Workshop: Manga The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 11.30am-1pm

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Family Workshop: Advanced Manga The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 2-3pm

If you love creating your own manga and anime characters, here's where you'll get tips on drawing techniques, shading, colouring, and picture composition. Then you'll feature your character in a story page of artwork. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Friday, 21st of February

Family Workshop: Mythical Manga The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 11.30am-1pm

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

Family Workshop: Superheroes The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London, 2-3pm

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover. For children aged 8-14, £15 per person.

London Anime & Gaming Con 2025, Novotel London West, Hammersmith, 11am.

Join the UK's Biggest Anime Convention this 21-23 February! Amazing guests with Voice Actors from all the anime and gaming. Four floors of Merchandise & Fun with events including the Cosplay Masquerade, Lip Sync Battle and Talent Show, Anime Bingo, Big Geek Quiz, Workshops and much more – prizes to be won. Play All The Latest Video Gaming Releases, Retro Classics and gaming tournaments! Along with Board Games, RPGs and TCG Tournaments. Meet and watch amazing live bands and performers. After parties, karaoke & more, all included in your ticket!

Saturday, 22nd of February

Milk White Steed Signing With Michael D. Kennedy, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

Inspired by the folk tales and oral traditions of his Caribbean roots, Milk White Steed is a dreamlike venture into the messy truths of everyday West Indian lives: the abiding pursuit of the familiar and the vicious appraisal of their own otherness, all at once. Phantom desires, unchecked reveries, and surreal visions of the future flood the page in full-color. Kennedy's decisive woodcut-inspired brush-strokes draw a striking portrait of the Black diaspora as it sees itself, always searching and yet forever seeing. An exclusive signed bookplate to accompany all sales of the book.

Brixton Library LGBTQ+ zine Fair, Brixton Oval, Noon-4.30pm

An afternoon of fanzines, small press, books, art and more in the library celebrating LGBTQ+ zinesters, writers and artists. Stallholders include: Dominique Duong, Cool Schmool, Round table books, Rachael House, Vampire Hag, Jasmine Kahlia, The Mollusc Dimension, Snowflake, Gears for queers and Books Peckham. There will be a communal zine table too so if you make your own zine bring it along to sell or swap.

Sunday, 23rd of February

Monday, 24th of February

The Cartoon Museum Conference, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 9.30am-6pm, then 6-8pm at local pub.

Join us for our fourth annual conference and learn how to survive and thrive as a comic artist and creator. Learn from industry experts and specialists all under one roof for one day only!

Find inspiration. Learn to live as a pro cartoonist. Meet other cartoonists and make connections. Lunch included. Speakers will be: Corinne Pearlman, David Shenton, Shane Melisse, Society of Authors. Clive Goddard and Guy Venables from The Professional Cartoonists Organisation, Thor Borgqvist from First Word

Wednesday, 26th of January

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Friday, 28th of February

Saturday, 29th of February

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until the 22nd of March 2025

Join us this winter at a very new Royal exhibition looking back at the life of King Charles III, as told through the sharp pen of Steve Bell! For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre-long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III (in the same way the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of King Harold II and King William I, but with a lot less arrows through eyes) from 1980 to the present day, and will be exhibited alongside original artworks from Steve's career, and other artists' depictions of King Charles, including Gerald Scarfe and Kathryn Lamb. The tapestry was originally exhibited in October 2023 as part of the 42nd annual Festival of Caricature at the Centre International de la Caricature, du Dessin de Presse et d'Humour in St Just Le Martel near Limoges in France.

PositiveNegatives exhibition, Stories of Migration, Brunei Gallery SOAS, Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square, until 22nd March.

Stories of Migration celebrates 12 years of innovative storytelling from SOAS-based, not-for-profit organisation, PositiveNegatives. They specialise in transforming academic research into illustrated stories to engage a wider audience. This often involves collaborating with international teams of artists and writers to produce original comics and animations. The effectiveness of this approach has led to partnerships with prestigious universities across the world, including: SOAS, Sussex, UCL, Coventry, Max Planck Institute, Harvard and the Peace Research Institute Oslo, along with organisations such as the United Nations, Open Society Foundations, Nobel Peace Centre, The Guardian and the BBC. While the portfolio of work spans many topics and global issues, migration has been a recurring theme. This exhibition provides a rare insight into the process of creating these pieces, from initial research to scripting and storyboarding, and finally the finished artwork. It presents some of the most powerful projects PositiveNegatives has produced, shining a light on issues such as the Sri Lankan conflict and Global South to South migration. Drawing from under-heard voices, including migrants themselves, it explores questions such as:

Why do people move across borders?

What are the personal, social and economic forces that shape their decisions?

What perils do they face on their journeys?

And how can they build a new life in a new country?

The exhibition also launches PositiveNegatives' latest initiative, Animated Learning, which builds on the essence of each project to develop inspiring educational resources for students and educators. Schools will be encouraged to visit the exhibition to engage with the subject matter and help shape the future of Animated Learning.

