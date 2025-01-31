Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london, Mega City Comics

Mega City Comics In Camden, London Has Been Saved… But By Whom?

Mega City Comics of Camden in London has been saved from closure... but by whom? Bleeding Cool digs into the evidence

Article Summary Mega City Comics in Camden has been saved from closure with new ownership taking over after 43 years.

Store employee Vik Deluca will remain, guiding its new direction under the undisclosed leadership.

Speculation arises as UK Companies House shows a past attempt by Gosh Comics to buy Mega City.

The identity of the new owner remains a mystery, sparking curiosity and anticipation for future updates.

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported the news that the longstanding London comic book store of 43 years, Mega City Comics in Camden would be closing after the owner retired. Though the shop has certainly had a boost in attendance in the recent month, with a closing down sale from heaven. But we now have some more heavenly news from Mega City employee Vik Deluca who writes;

"Mega City Comics will be continuing under new ownership, as the current owner, Martin, will be retiring at the end of January 2025. While this marks the end of an era, I'm excited for the future of the store, and for the new direction it will take under its new leadership. As for myself, I will be staying and guiding the store in its new direction, and the email adress promo@megacitycomics.co.uk will soon be closed. As I am and still are very much involved in the industry with my ongoing projects, if you'd like to stay in touch or reach me for anything moving forward, please feel free to contact me at the email address above or my socials down below. I am not able to discuss any details about the new ownership, but please keep an eye on social media or follow our discord (very much active) at the link here."

Well, who could that be? One clue is the UK Companies House registration for a new Mega City Comics limited company, back in September last year, by Joshus Palmano and Peter Salmond to 1 Berwick Street, the owners and location of Gosh Comics in Soho, London. Has Gosh Comics bought Mega City? Hold your Judge-Dredd-on-horses. I understand that while this was certainly an attempt from the boys at Gosh Comics to buy Mega City Comics, it did not come to fruition. I will be digging in this weekend to see if I can find exactly who has bought the store, and what their plans are for it. I am aware of a number of bidders, and I guess I have to add Gosh Comics to the list. But who came through with the goods for this most historic of London comic book stores? Let's see what I can dig out over the weekend…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!