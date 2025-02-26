Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

The New Powers Of Absolute Wonder Woman's Lasso (AWW #5 Spoilers)

The New Powers of Absolute Wonder Woman's Lasso (Absolute Wonder Woman #5 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the new transformative powers of Absolute Wonder Woman's lasso, Sacrifice, crafted by Absolute Circe.

Explore the lasso's impact on physical, emotional, and reality changes, and its transformative capabilities.

Uncover the cost of wielding such power, demanding humility and self-sacrifice from Wonder Woman.

Face the Tetra-Cide threat in Gateway City, where the lasso's wielder pays the price for power.

Wonder Woman's lasso traditionally forces anyone trapped by it to tell the truth. It is considered reflective of Wonder Woman's creator William Marston's role in inventing the lie detector. But this is Absolute Wonder Woman #5, from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, and they do things differently. And so does Absolute Wonder Woman's lasso.

As crafted for her by Absolute Circe and named Θυσία, Thysía in the Latin script, or Sacrifice. And withe the power to change things.

Physically, emotionally, in reality, transmogrification can mean any and all of these things. But especially the is the act of changing into a different form or appearance, especially a strange or grotesque one.

But what of the sacrifice? One of creating a monster in the transformation?

Because it comes with a cost. And for Absolute Wonder Woman, that means an act of humility.

And one that, up against the Tetra-Cide in Gateway City, is suddenly very useful, even if it demand some self-analysis and awareness…

… as well as self-Sacrifice. What cost, we asked?

The very cost of being Absolute Wonder Woman, it seems…

So it's not a power you would want to be using all the time. Or it may just leave you stone faced… Absolute Wonder Woman #5, from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #5

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

A COSMIC THREAT ENCROACHES ON GATEWAY CITY! Wonder Woman has thrown everything she can think of at The Tetracide, and still it pushes forward, devouring Gateway City. With everything on the line, Diana has one big idea left, but in her current state, she has nowhere near the power she needs to pull it off… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

