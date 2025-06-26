Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TOLDJA: Andrew Joustra Writes New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic

Andrew Joustra writes the new Tales Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic with Mikey Levitt and Louie Joyce

At the end of May, I scooped the news that Andrew Jousta was to write the new Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series coming from IDW Publishing in October. Today, The Wrap is somehow claiming an exclusive on the news that Andrew Jousta was to write the new Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series coming from IDW Publishing in October, which is a neat trick if you can do it.

Andrew Joustra is the writer of the upcoming short animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, after being the script and recording coordinator for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. And this comic is based on the Paramount+ Animated Series, that also launches in October as an extension of the universe established in 2023's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

There are some other details I suppose. Mikey Levitt of the Tales of the TMNT production team will write the first story, and then Andrew Joustra will write the second story, with art by Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate Of Die) for both of the three-issue tales. This comic features original streaming show characters in comics for their very first time, as well as classic TMNT characters never before seen in the new streaming series.

"TMNT comics are so iconic, so to have this opportunity to create a new iteration is a dream come true," commented Levitt. "Now having written for the show and comics, there are so many exciting paths within this world we can send the characters, and I think the fans will love where we go this time! I don't want to reveal too much, but if you're a fan of the robot characters throughout Turtles' history, you may want to buy yourself a copy when these come out! One more thing I'll tease: Not every villain we've said goodbye to is truly gone…" "I'm beyond thrilled and honored to be going on a new adventure with the Turtles," remarked Joustra. "We've been given the unique opportunity to further explore this iteration of the TMNT and introduce them to a new spin on some familiar faces. It has particularly been a dream come true for me to reimagine my favorite TMNT character, the Fugitoid, for these issues and to tell a surprisingly personal story with him. I don't want to give too much away, but let's just ZAY I've had a TON of fun working on this project and leave it at that. Cowabunga!" "Joyce is a lifelong Turtles fan and called this project "an absolute dream." The artist added, "The style and aesthetic of this latest generation of Turtles is so unique and fun! I'm having a blast exploring and expanding on it through my own art and storytelling. Humour, heart, action! It's all happening on these pages, in that perfect TMNT way."

Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 is on sale Wednesday, the 15th of October. A special New York Comic Con variant cover will be revealed at a later date.

