SCOOP: Andrew Joustra Writes New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic

Bleeding Cool previously provided scoops for upcoming Turtles titles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT III, Shredder and TMNT: Journeys. But there is more to come. Such as IDW launching two new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles titles in October.

Firstly Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 launching from IDW, written by Andrew Joustra. And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus #1 by… someone else. I don't know who. Look, I only get the pizza crust crumbs…

But I do know that Andrew Joustra is the writer of the upcoming short animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, after being the script and recording coordinator for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. So IDW are getting him to write the Turtles comic book series for the end of the year.

​Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Battle Nexus was a 2004 beat 'em up game developed and published by Konami. It was a sequel to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, which was based on the 2003 TV series. The game features cel-shaded graphics and the Feudal Japan arc, in which the origin of Oroku Saki is discovered. Odds are that this comic book will be based on that game.

