Two Graphic Novels Of Verona For William Shakespeare's Birthday

Discover Anthony Del Col's "Romeo Vs Juliet", a Western twist on Shakespeare's legendary lovers' tale.

Explore Kev F Sutherland's "Richard The Third" in vibrant color, with a Dogman-inspired comedic edge.

Both novels offer fresh, fun takes on Shakespeare's classics for modern comic and Shakespeare fans.

Today is St George's Day, also the celebrated day of both William Shakespeare's birth and death. Yesterday, Gemstone Publishing finally published the much-delayed Romeo Vs Juliet: A Kill Shakespeare graphic novel by Anthony Del Col and Stefan Tosheff, which also had a Free Comic Book Day issue last year. Bleeding Cool has the opening act as well as four additional pages from the graphic novel to read right here, which is very much Shakespeare via Quentin Tarantino…

Romeo vs. Juliet: A Kill Shakespeare Adventure

by Anthony Del Col, Stefan Tosheff

The world's most famous lovers are now sworn enemies dueling to the death! In this Shakespearean Western, warrior-for-hire (and pregnant) Juliet Capulet is hired to protect a border town nunnery from the evil forces led by her ex Romeo. As they prepare, she reluctantly reunites with her old allies, including Hamlet, Othello, Puck (a "Magnificent Shakespeare Seven") but they soon discover something rotten in the state of the nunnery and a magical force that dreams are made on… all while Juliet must determine if the father of her child is Hamlet… or the man she must kill, Romeo. Pulitzer Prize-winner writer Anthony Del Col (Luke Cage: Everyman, I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp) and artist Stefan Tosheff bring reboot Kill Shakespeare with this fantasy Western that's tailor-made for fans of Neil Gaiman, Fables and Lore Olympus.

"No matter where someone's from, or what language they speak, they know Romeo and Juliet as the world's greatest lovers. Well, Romeo vs. Juliet provides the ultimate twist to that story," says writer Anthony Del Col. "In our "Shakespearean Western" they find themselves on opposite ends of a cause, forcing them to become rivals and culminating in a high noon-style showdown between the two." "Told in Five Acts, Romeo Vs. Juliet finds Juliet Capulet has survived her ordeal with Romeo Montague and has reinvented herself as an independent warrior-for-hire. Juliet is also carrying a secret: she is expecting a child but is unsure if the father is Romeo or a past flame, Hamlet. When Juliet unexpectedly finds herself at a small nunnery and learns of its troubles she vows to protect it and the women who live there. To combat the invading forces – which include her ex-lover Romeo – Juliet must reluctantly reunite with old allies, including Othello, Puck… and Hamlet."

Also for Shakespeare's birthday, Kev F Sutherland is launching a colour version of his Richard The Third adaptation in the manner of Dav Pilkey's Dogman. Though the Amazon price is so high, you might do better with the black and white paperback or going direct to the author.

"Richard The Third – the graphic novel Shakespeare for fans of Dogman and Bunny vs Monkey – FIRST FULL COLOUR EDITION of the Paperback second edition (revised, with additional pages and rewrites). It's Shakespeare like you never saw before! King Richard is one part Dennis The Menace, one part Captain Underpants, and 100 percent evil Shakespearian villain. Follow his stabby stabby death death exploits as he takes over the throne of England, with his trusty best mate Bucky the Unicorn! A fab fun comic retelling of Shakespeare's so-called tragedy, ideal for readers of Dogman, Bunny vs Monkey, Captain Underpants and Beano. Kev F Sutherland is a comics creator who's written and drawn for Beano, Marvel comics and pretty well everyone else. This is his 4th Shakespearean graphic novel, following the success of Findlay Macbeth, Hamlet Prince Of Denmark Street, and The Midsummer Night's Dream Team. Check them out, they're brilliant too!"

A house divided against itself cannot stand, so why not buy both?

