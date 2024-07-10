Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, kill shakespeare

Finally, Kill Shakespeare Free Comic Book Day 2024 Is Online

Finally, the Kill Shakespeare Free Comic Book Day 2024: Romeo Vs Juliet edition has been made available free, online, as well.

When Free Comic Book Day comes along, some publishers push them out as digital editions immediately. Some wait. Some never push them out at all. Well, two months after FCBD 2024, the first chapter issue of Anthony Del Col and Stefan Tosheff's forthcoming graphic novel Romeo Vs. Juliet : A Kill Shakespeare Adventure, on sale on the 19th and 20th of November, is available to read digitally for free as well. As is Kill Shakespeare 1st Folio, Act 1 on Apple, Kobo and Amazon/Kindle US, Canada and UK.

"The world's most famous lovers are now sworn enemies dueling to the death… In the exciting first act of this epic Shakespearean Western tale, an injured warrior-for-hire Juliet Capulet recovers in a border town nunnery but quickly discovers the place has secrets that are worth killing for. Meanwhile, Hamlet continues his quest for Shakespeare but discovers a greater treasure may be available. They – along with Juliet's maniacal ex Romeo – realize that all roads lead to Padua and a climactic showdown between Juliet and Romeo… Pulitzer Prize-winner writer Anthony Del Col (Luke Cage: Everyman, I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp) and artist Stefan Tosheff reboot the indie comic series Kill Shakespeare with this fantasy Western that's tailor-made for fans of Neil Gaiman, Fables and Lore Olympus."

