We've Waited 30 Years For Miracleman To Have The Talk- One Month Left

Miracleman: The Silver Age #2 is published today with Mark Buckingham recreating this scene featuring a Spaceman, a philosopher and prophet through mind-altering drugs. Written by Neil Gaiman almost thirty years ago…

1. I Always Wanted To Go Into Space, Man

And now, redrawn by Mark Buckingham from scratch.

I have been waiting thirty years to discover what his words might mean. Today they are repeated once more.

What are the crimes of light? I don't know, you don't know, I hope Neil Gaiman remembers.

2. A Kiss Is Still A Kiss

The words haven't changed. The mystery remains. One of them anyway. Another scene is played slightly more explicitly.

3. Miraclewoman Talk

We have been waiting thirty years to see the fallout from that. As well as the continuance of this conversation.

I have been thinking about this scene, what Avril did and why, as well as what the crimes of light may be, for almost thirty years. I was fifty this week. I was twenty back then. Next month we all get to find out what happens. How long until The Dark Age anyway? Here's a look at The Silver Age #3… with memories of Johnny Bates.

4. Kid Miracleman Is Back

