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What If… Clerks' Deleted Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?

What If... Clerks' Original Deleted Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe? Kevin Smith makes it so with Giuseppe Camuncoli

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I have said it before, and I'll say it again, I preferred the original ending to Kevin Smith's debut movie Clerks, in which Dante (as in Inferno), after complaining all movie long that he shouldn't even be here today, was shot and killed by a random armed robber of the convenience store in which he worked. It was set up, it was perfect and… it bummed everyone out, so they shot a different version.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

But What If… Clerks' original ending happened? And What If…  it happened in the Marvel Universe? That is the premise, it seems, for Jay And Silent Bob: Jays Of Future Past by Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli, issue 1 published by Marvel Comics today.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

As Jay and Silent Bob unveil a black-and-white tribute to their fallen friend. Or at least the guy who didn't object too much when they stood outside his store dealing drugs. Not too much.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

In the Marvel Universe, Dante died at the Quick-Stop as originally planned by Kevin Smith. But what impact will that have? And is the Marvel Universe so cruel a place as to see a clerk killed off so quickly and cruelly?

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

And a statue sculpted by Ben Grimm's wife, Alicia Masters. Until the statue meets the same fate that Dante was originally planned to suffer.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

Just now at the hands of Doombots, and with identical cousins Banky Edwards from Chasing Amy and Brodie Bruce from Mallrats running for cover…

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

Not before Brodie Bruce gets to ask the question he asked of Stan Lee in the Clerks sequel, Mallrats.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
YouTube screencap

Jay has a go as well…

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

But Brodie Bruce beat you to that one as well, Jay.

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
YouTube screencap

Instead, we'll have to go for Jay's take on Wolverine…

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
YouTube screencap

Now with added actual Wolverine…

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

Any excuse to revisit Mallrats

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
YouTube screencap

Yeah, I can feel a rewatch coming on, right? Right? As long as nothing cosmic gets in the way…

What If... Clerks' Original Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

This really is a very different universe, is it not? What if… Silent Bob Was Worthy? Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli is published today by Marvel Comics.

Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli
DOOM DECREES "THE DIM-WITTED DUO MUST DIE!" Capped, tan American Jay and friendly neighborhood wider-man Silent Bob make a quick stop in the Marvel Universe! But when Doctor Doom decrees these Jersey guys must die, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and and a whole hoary host of heroes must team up on a joint mission to save the dim-witted duo from a lethal case of super-hero fatigue! "From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I've always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover – so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995. Thirty years later, Jays of Future Past represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55." – Kevin Smith

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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