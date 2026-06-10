Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: chasing amy, clarks, jay and silent bob, kevin smith, Mallrats

What If… Clerks' Deleted Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?

What If... Clerks' Original Deleted Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe? Kevin Smith makes it so with Giuseppe Camuncoli

I have said it before, and I'll say it again, I preferred the original ending to Kevin Smith's debut movie Clerks, in which Dante (as in Inferno), after complaining all movie long that he shouldn't even be here today, was shot and killed by a random armed robber of the convenience store in which he worked. It was set up, it was perfect and… it bummed everyone out, so they shot a different version.

But What If… Clerks' original ending happened? And What If… it happened in the Marvel Universe? That is the premise, it seems, for Jay And Silent Bob: Jays Of Future Past by Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli, issue 1 published by Marvel Comics today.

As Jay and Silent Bob unveil a black-and-white tribute to their fallen friend. Or at least the guy who didn't object too much when they stood outside his store dealing drugs. Not too much.

In the Marvel Universe, Dante died at the Quick-Stop as originally planned by Kevin Smith. But what impact will that have? And is the Marvel Universe so cruel a place as to see a clerk killed off so quickly and cruelly?

And a statue sculpted by Ben Grimm's wife, Alicia Masters. Until the statue meets the same fate that Dante was originally planned to suffer.

Just now at the hands of Doombots, and with identical cousins Banky Edwards from Chasing Amy and Brodie Bruce from Mallrats running for cover…

Not before Brodie Bruce gets to ask the question he asked of Stan Lee in the Clerks sequel, Mallrats.

Jay has a go as well…

But Brodie Bruce beat you to that one as well, Jay.

Instead, we'll have to go for Jay's take on Wolverine…

Now with added actual Wolverine…

Any excuse to revisit Mallrats…

Yeah, I can feel a rewatch coming on, right? Right? As long as nothing cosmic gets in the way…

This really is a very different universe, is it not? What if… Silent Bob Was Worthy? Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli is published today by Marvel Comics.

Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 by Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli

DOOM DECREES "THE DIM-WITTED DUO MUST DIE!" Capped, tan American Jay and friendly neighborhood wider-man Silent Bob make a quick stop in the Marvel Universe! But when Doctor Doom decrees these Jersey guys must die, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and and a whole hoary host of heroes must team up on a joint mission to save the dim-witted duo from a lethal case of super-hero fatigue! "From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I've always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover – so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995. Thirty years later, Jays of Future Past represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55." – Kevin Smith

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