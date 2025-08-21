Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jennifer dugan, kit seaton

What If Spike From Buffy Was A Teenage Girl? Bite Me, Next Summer

Bite Me, a new graphic novel by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton asks "what if Spike from Buffy was a teenage girl?"

Article Summary Bite Me is a sapphic YA graphic novel asking, what if Spike from Buffy was a queer teenage girl vampire?

Poe is a newly turned vampire who falls for her crush Jolie, a vampire hunter, sparking forbidden romance.

From Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton, creators of Full Shift and Coven, Bite Me arrives summer 2026.

Bite Me joins a growing slate of supernatural YA exploring witches, werewolves, and now vampires.

Bite Me by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton, is a new sapphic supernatural YA graphic novel about a newly turned teen vampire whose longtime crush turns out to be a slayer. "When high school senior Poe follows her crush, Jolie, she discovers that Jolie is a vampire hunter, complicating their relationship even more after Poe is attacked and turned into a vampire." I know, I vampire falling in love with a vampire slayer, who would have thought it? Dugan says, "Sapphic vampires. "I love you." "You killed me!" vibes. Vamp x Hunter. What if Spike from Buffy was a queer teen girl? We can't WAIT to share this one with all of you!"

Stephanie Pitts at Putnam has acquired world publishing rights to Bite Me and publication is scheduled for the summer 2026. Jennifer Dugan's agent Sara Crowe at Sara Crowe Literary and Kit Seaton's agent Ben Grange at L. Perkins Agency negotiated the deal.

Last year, Putnam published Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton's graphic novel, Full Shift, "After the death of her father, a reluctant teen werewolf on a desperate quest for a cure accidentally attracts the attention of werewolf hunters, endangering her pack—and the girl she loves". And before that, Coven, about " a young witch races to solve the grisly supernatural murders of her coven members before the killer strikes again." Witches, werewolves and vampires… mummies or ghosts next?

Jennifer Dugan is the author of novels like Some Girls Do, Hot Dog Girl and Melt With You, and indie comics, Circadia and Gnaw. Kit Seaton earned a Masters of Fine Arts in illustration from the Hartford Art School and has taught comics and illustration at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design, and California State University Fullerton. She is the co-creator of the Eisner-nominated Norroway with Cat Seaton, Afar with Leila del Duca, Bouja with George Herman, and Wonder Woman: Warbringer with Louise Simonson.

