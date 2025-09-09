Posted in: Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, One World Under Doom, sorcerer supreme

Who's The New Sorcerer Supreme? Part 2: One World Under Doom Spoilers

Who's The New Sorcerer Supreme? Part Two (One World Under Doom #7 Spoilers)

Last month, Bleeding Cool suggested that a surprise new scheduled story in last week's Doctor Strange #450, before that series relaunches with Doctor Strange #1, nd unable to return home, might suggest the identity of the new Sorcerer Supreme Of Earth. In that it had Strange mentoring Illyana Rasputin.

Especially considering that previous comics had already painted future or parallel versions of Magik in that role. And named her as Sorcerer Supreme Of Limbo.

But it was not to be. Not even when it was written by Ashley Allen who has written the Magik series.

Even as Magik does seem to be coming to an end with issue #10, despite being one of Marvel's better selling X-Men titles. So a new Magik: Sorcerer Supreme Of Earth series would seem a fitting relaunch to follow the current X-Men: Age Of Revelation event series.

Well tomorrow's One World Under Doom #7 gives us an alternative choice for the new Sorcerer Supreme.

Mister Fantastic has applied his mind to the mystical arts once more, ever since Doom took the position of World Emperor. And he has claimed the role.

Could Reed Richards be about to take that most cherished of roles? He wasn't even on the teaser!

One World Under Doom #7 (of 9) by Ryan North, R.B. Silva

Fallout continues from what was revealed last month, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts. Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth… …it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…

As turmoil seizes Asgard, Doctor Strange's life is about to change forever. But as he stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn't quite done with him yet… Fan-favorite creators reveal untold tales of Stephen Strange's past while current scribe Derek Landy reveals a glimpse of the future to come – as Marvel celebrates 450 issues of DOCTOR STRANGE!

Written by DEREK LANDY Art by IVAN FIORELLI Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by FANYANG Virgin Variant Cover by FANYANG Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption — and revenge against Doom — when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own ANGELA! Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli join forces for a bold, new era of Doctor Strange that will take him on a true JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY… On Sale 12/3

