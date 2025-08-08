Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, Magik

Is Magik The New Sorcerer Supreme To Replace Doctors Strange & Doom?

Will Magik be Marvel's new Sorcerer Supreme to replace Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom... and a brand new series?

Article Summary Magik's solo series outsells most X-books, with her final issues set to release in September from Marvel.

Doctor Strange #450 features Magik and a new backup story by her writer, hinting at a major magical shift.

With "One World Under Doom" ending, both Doctor Strange and Doom may lose the Sorcerer Supreme title soon.

Magik is teased as a candidate for Sorcerer Supreme, possibly launching a new ongoing comic series for her.

Time to join some dots. Magik is the best-selling solo X-Men comic book series from Marvel Comics, only beaten by X-Men and Uncanny X-Men. Something I admit to finding amusing, considering the X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort's long-expressed antipathy towards Illyana Rasputin. It appears that the final issue, Magik #10, will be published in September along with #9, rushing it out of the door. Naturally, some folk are a bit put out by that. But also being published in September is Doctor Strange #450. Magik will appear in this comic, and there will be a back-up story written by Magik's writer, Ashley Allen, as seen in AIPT's preview, though they may not have realised the possible relevance here.

As well as giving us a creator list for the issue in question, with writers J Michael Straczynski, Christian Ward, Ashley Allen, Derek Landy and Roger Stern, and artists Ig Guana, Lee Ferguson, Ron Lim, Christian Ward (again) and Ivan Fiorelli.

One World Under Doom is concluding in November, and Doctor Doom looks like he will no longer be the Sorcerer Supreme. But maybe… neither will Doctor Strange. When promoting One World Under Doom #9 at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel stated "the impact of Doom's final actions will be felt forever! What comes next? Will Doom retain the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme or will another step up to become Earth's prime mystical protector? See the potential candidates on a new promotional image by artist Devmalya Pramanik and learn more in the months ahead."

And Magik is one of them. Might we get a new Magik: Sorcerer Supreme series from Marvel Comics, and maybe somewhere far away from Tom Brevoort's X-Men group? just mindless speculation, joining dots together. We shall see…

Doctor Strange #450

As turmoil seizes Asgard, Doctor Strange's life is about to change forever. But as he stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn't quite done with him yet… Fan-favorite creators reveal untold tales of Stephen Strange's past while current scribe Derek Landy reveals a glimpse of the future to come – as Marvel celebrates 450 issues of DOCTOR STRANGE!

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

MAGIK #9

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

THE DRAGON SLAYER! How did Magik wind up defending one of her newest and most loathsome foes? And can she save him from a literal dragon? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

TO THE BITTER END! To save her friend, can she and Moonstar defeat an entire army of magic hunters? Or is Liminal still pulling her strings? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

