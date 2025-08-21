Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, wiccan

Wiccan And Hulking No Longer Emperors, So Come To Earth For New Series

Wiccan's first solo comic, Witches Road #1 of5, by Wyatt Kennedy and Andy Pereira in December from Marvel Comics

Wiccan: Witches' Road is a new five-issue limited comic book series by Wyatt Kennedy and Andy Pereira, making his Marvel artistic debut, and launches in December. And suggests that the events of the current Imperial series will see Wiccan no longer heading up the Skrull/Kree Empire with his husband, Hulking, but instead Billy and Teddy back on Earth and hitting up the astral plane.

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #1 (OF 5)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by ANDY PEREIRA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/3

Since bursting on the comic scene as a Young Avenger, Wiccan became one of his generation of heroes' biggest breakout stars! Now, following the character's live-action debut in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along last year, Wiccan headlines a saga that explores his mighty legacy and the very nature of his immense mystical power! Following Wiccan and Hulkling's part in Jonathan Hickman's IMPERIAL, Hulkling's life on the line, forcing Wiccan to take a spellbinding trip down, down the Witches' Road, where he'll face a new enemy and discover his unique role in protecting Earth from magical threats. Something Wiccan this way comes! A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan—and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe—forever… Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth, but nothing is ever easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it's up to Wiccan to save the day—but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so?

"It's a real thrill to be able to take Billy in such an unexpected direction and put him out of his element, introducing a new villain and a surprising ally that I know fans have been wanting to see. Obviously getting the chance to write one of Marvel's best couples is a joy, but I'm really excited to dive deep into who Billy is as a single individual and explore what his title as Wiccan really means to both himself and the greater Marvel universe."

On making his Marvel Comics debut, Pereira shared, "Drawing for Marvel is living out a childhood dream of mine. My fifteen-year-old self is completely over the moon, but I didn't do it alone! There were many people who helped me in my artistic and personal growth—my friends and parents who didn't let me give up, especially Fábio Yabu, who believed in me and taught me much of what I know about comics; Sara Pichelli for inspiring me; and of course, the most special one, my girlfriend, who is an amazing partner!"

"I'm very happy that my debut is also Wiccan's debut as a solo star, and the whole team and I are putting a lot of effort into making it the best it could be!" he continued. "I hope this is the first of many stories. I'm so excited to be drawing Billy and Teddy, in their really cool designs, along with the atmosphere Wyatt is doing a great job at creating. This being the Witches' Road, the most challenging part is all the trees!"

Wiccan: Witches Road #1 has covers by Lucas Werneck, Russell Dauterman and Luciano Vecchio.

