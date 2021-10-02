Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 Preview

DC Comics will celebrate Wonder Woman's 80th-Anniversary this Tuesday in the most comics way possible: by releasing a ten-dollar comic with an assload of variant covers! Happy birthday, Wonder Woman! Check out a preview of the special below.
WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
0821DC057
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette
Story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Mark Waid, Tom King, Steve Orlando, G. Willow Wilson, Amy Reeder, and more! Art by Jim Cheung, Paulina Ganucheau, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Amy Reeder, Evan Doc Shaner, Isaac Goodheart, Gabriel Picolo and more! Put on your tiaras and prepare your indestructible bracelets! DC is inviting you to join us for a one-of-a-kind special showcasing Wonder Woman's past, present, and future to celebrate the legacy she has created and those she will continue to inspire with her adventures for years to come. This oversize super spectacular features work from some of the very best in the comic industry along with bright young stars ready to share the spotlight with Diana. You won't want to miss these new stories that capture timeless messages of hope and empowerment presented together in this gorgeous keepsake issue!
In Shops: 10/5/2021
SRP: $9.99
Interior preview page from 0821DC057 WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT)
Interior preview page from 0821DC057 WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0821DC057 WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0821DC057 WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0821DC057 WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from DC Comics
