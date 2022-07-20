Everything Everywhere All at Once Gets Additional Content Rerelease

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24's highest-grossing film ever, is getting a second life on the big screen on July 29th with additional content. The Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert film, which was initially released on March 25th, will include a new introduction from the duo and eight minutes of outtakes. The film follows Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), the owner of a struggling Laundromat and Chinese immigrant, who can't seem to finish her taxes. She also hides her own shame of her own lesbian daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) from her more traditionalist grandfather Gong (James Hong). Evelyn's husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) informs her there are several multiverses and different versions of her that exist and in order to tap into her other versions' abilities, she needs to do something she wouldn't normally do.

A visually-stunning experience, Everything Everywhere became a resounding success with audiences and critics alike more than doubling its budget at the domestic box office with $67 million and topping $93 million globally. It scored 95 percent with critics and 89 with audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, not to mention a newfound love for googly eyes, innovative use of certain toys, and a new obsession with hot dog fingers, which A24's store website kept a limited supply of. The film was originally to star Jackie Chan with his Police Story 3: Supercop co-star before he turned it down, his character reshaped to Quan's incarnation and Yeoh's character became the focus. The film also stars Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A24 previously did a re-release of the Ari Aster folk horror film Midsommar in 2019 expanding the initial runtime from 147 minutes to 171, which starred Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, and Will Poulter. Entering 2022 San Diego Comic-Con comes another A24 hit featured in SXSW in the Pete Davidson horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is getting a sneak preview. | Deadline Hollywood