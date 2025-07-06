Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atomic Picnic, BitCake Studio, Mad Mushroom

Atomic Picnic Releases Second Early Access Update

Atomic Picnic was given a new update with changes and new content, the second as the game is worked on while in Early Access

Article Summary Atomic Picnic drops its second Early Access update with a new map, boss, and gameplay mechanic.

Multiplayer improvements include netcode upgrades and a new Picnic Finder for easier co-op sessions.

Players get more options for evolving builds with Loadout Refinement and double the Evolutions.

New arenas, content, and intense third-person roguelike shooter action await up to four-player squads.

Indie game developer BitCake Studio and publisher Mad Mushroom recently dropped a second update for Atomic Picnic as the game sits in Early Access. The update is a mix of new content and updated mechanics, as they have added a new map and a new boss, while adding a new mechanic to the mix. They've also given a few areas improvements like multiplayer. We have the dev notes here as the update is live.

Early Access Update #2

Reworked, Rebalanced – Damage and health tuning, faster and deadlier combat, smoother progression, and more.

Damage and health tuning, faster and deadlier combat, smoother progression, and more. New Map – The abandoned mine of Diamantina, with a unique layout and new Abyss mechanic.

The abandoned mine of Diamantina, with a unique layout and new Abyss mechanic. New Boss – Warren, an aggressive and relentless giant sand worm, now stalks the City of Sands map.

Warren, an aggressive and relentless giant sand worm, now stalks the City of Sands map. New Gameplay Mechanic – Loadout Refinement now gives Loners more options to evolve their build during a Picnic.

Loadout Refinement now gives Loners more options to evolve their build during a Picnic. More Stable Multiplayer – Continued netcode improvements and a new Picnic Finder to play with randos.

Continued netcode improvements and a new Picnic Finder to play with randos. And More New Content – New Curios, double the Evolutions, and more.

Atomic Picnic

Atomic Picnic is a bullet heaven-inspired third-person roguelike shooter! Dive into adrenaline-fueled, high-octane arenas with up to four friends to fight hordes of monsters. Gain experience and upgrade your weapons and skills to create the best build possible to survive. Every Picnic is different, with a variety of upgrades that can radically change how you play. Players join forces with up to three other "Loners" and embark on scavenger hunts- called "Picnics" – confronting relentless hordes of monsters. No two Picnics are ever the same, and players will bond through these trials as they run, gun, explore, collect, and upgrade in a fight against waves of monsters and bosses. Each Picnic is a unique adventure, offering different upgrade paths and special events to challenge both solo Loners and groups of friends.

Skillful Movement: Masterfully moving through each level, players experience a fast-paced and deep movement system, skillfully dashing and swinging around the world at high speeds.

Masterfully moving through each level, players experience a fast-paced and deep movement system, skillfully dashing and swinging around the world at high speeds. Overpowered Builds: Going beyond the limits of their potential, players strive to defeat a nearly endless horde of adversaries. They will level up to unlock new abilities and weapon upgrades, experimenting with builds to find the perfect combination that will carry them to victory.

Going beyond the limits of their potential, players strive to defeat a nearly endless horde of adversaries. They will level up to unlock new abilities and weapon upgrades, experimenting with builds to find the perfect combination that will carry them to victory. Massive Boss Fights: There's nowhere to hide! Players will have to join together and strategize to take down massive, battlefield-sized monsters.

There's nowhere to hide! Players will have to join together and strategize to take down massive, battlefield-sized monsters. Bullet Heaven with Friends: Atomic Picnic is the first co-op roguelike shooter that includes a "collect-a-thon" progression system of the "Survivors-like" genre.

Atomic Picnic is the first co-op roguelike shooter that includes a "collect-a-thon" progression system of the "Survivors-like" genre. Teamwork Makes the Dream work: The game thrives on the pure joy and excitement of playing with friends. Air Gear in hand, players masterfully dash through ever-growing hordes at breakneck speeds, creating memorable moments of heroic teamwork in the face of chaos.

The game thrives on the pure joy and excitement of playing with friends. Air Gear in hand, players masterfully dash through ever-growing hordes at breakneck speeds, creating memorable moments of heroic teamwork in the face of chaos. A Vibrant World with a Grim Backdrop: The world of Atomic Picnic is bright and colorful, but the truth is dark and grim, with uninhabited lands infested with dangerous creatures. Loners brave these dangers for fame, loot, and glory!

