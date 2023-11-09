Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: capstone studios, fall, film, lionsgate

'Fall' Movie is Confirmed to Be a Part of a Full Trilogy

Fall co-writer and director Scott Mann revealed that the upcoming sequel Fall 2 is actually a part of a planned trilogy event.

Article Summary Fall evolves into a trilogy event, with Fall 2 being part of an exciting series.

Scott Mann, director and co-writer, shares enthusiasm for expanding the Fall journey.

New and returning producers aim to take Fall franchise to greater cinematic heights.

Fall 2 set to start production in June 2024, no release date confirmed yet.

We're very eager to witness the next chapter of the Lionsgate release Fall, a dark horse, edge-of-your-seat thriller that became a fun summer hit in 2022. But now, we're learning that the next film isn't merely a sequel; it's actually a connecting story as a part of a trilogy. Yes, three films have been confirmed before the second has even begun!

Fall is Going to Become a Complete Trilogy by the Time the Story Is Completed

Fall co-writer and director Scott Mann reveals the news to The Hollywood Reporter: "I am thrilled to be continuing the Fall journey and taking it to the next level. We've got a really special cinematic experience planned, and I'm immensely grateful to my fellow producers for backing the vision. I'm also excited to be working with new collaborators as well as reuniting with the original gang, and obviously can't wait to be back filming thousands of feet up." Producer Christian Mercuri shares, "These new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death-defying, and pulse-pounding film to global audiences."

The site additionally reports that the new films will reunite previous Fall producers Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions, along with Capstone's Christian Mercuri, David Haring, and Mann. Dan Asma, John Long, and Roman Viaris will also return to the next set of films with executive producer roles. Fall 2 is currently set to begin shooting sometime in June of 2024 with an unconfirmed release date.

After the profitable results of Fall, a sequel was very much expected; however, now we know to prepare for a complete trilogy that's likely tapping into peoples' recurring fear of heights. Are you excited about the idea of seeing a Fall 2 and a Fall 3? Sound off below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!