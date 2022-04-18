Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Would "Absolutely" Return as Short Round

Ke Huy Quan remains forever grateful for the opportunity provided to him by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. They cast him as the young traveling companion Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. While the actor never really went away from Hollywood, he was provided with another golden opportunity starring in A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once opposite Michelle Yeoh. Quan opened up about revisiting the franchise during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

"YES! Absolutely to more Indiana Jones movies," Quan wrote on reuniting with star Harrison Ford, who filmed the untitled fifth film in the franchise with James Mangold taking over directing and writing duties from Spielberg and Lucas, respectively with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. "I didn't pursue acting when I was a kid," he explained. "I happened to be at the right place and at the right time when Spielberg and Lucas was looking for an Asian kid to be Indy's sidekick. And I just fell in love with it because it's one of the best professions in the world. Feeling very blessed and grateful to be able to do this again after 2 decades absence."

Quan was able to follow up the 1984 sequel with an equally memorable role as the child prodigy Data in The Goonies (1985) and kept up with Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan plays Waymond, who reveals to Evelyn (Yeoh) the nature of the multiverse where individual decisions create the alternate realities she exists in. By doing things she wouldn't normally do, she can tap into the abilities of her counterparts while facing a greater threat. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film, which also stars Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tallie Medel, Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr., is currently in theaters.