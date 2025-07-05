Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: David Corenswet, dc studios, film, james gunn, superman, Warner Bros

Superman Star Discusses the Film's Impactful Opening Sequence

David Corenswet reveals that Superman will open with failure, setting the tone for a more grounded and character-driven DC reboot.

James Gunn's Superman hasn't officially hit theaters just yet, but the marketing campaign and cast aren't wasting any time getting into the action—or the emotion. And, according to the film's leading star David Corenswet, this Superman story will kick off not with sweeping world-building or endless exposition, but with a version of Clark Kent facing a problem—and failing. Here's what the actor had to say about his epic DC hero's entrance into the new DC.

"Reading the script, the start was very flashy, and immediately got me excited," Corenswet told Screen Rant. "There's very little world-building to start. You start with the way I like to start any movie, which is a character who you're meeting in an interesting circumstance, who's got a very clear problem and needs to overcome it. The way I think you learn about a character, or an iteration of a character in this case, is watching what strategies they employ to overcome whatever their big problem is to begin with, and how they react. How their spirit reacts. How they react when they fail, or when they fall short. When a strategy doesn't work. And that's the whole opening sequence of this movie."

It's a refreshing reveal for longtime Superman fans—and one that hints at a more grounded, emotionally rich take on the hero. Rather than beginning with Clark's origin or larger-than-life powers, Gunn's Superman seems intent on showing the man before the myth: a young hero trying to navigate a messy, complicated world and getting knocked down along the way.

Everything We Know About Superman

While full plot details are still under wraps about this era of DC (though the trailers have offered plenty to speculate about), Gunn has consistently said the film will focus on Clark Kent reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing—balancing hope, kindness, and strength in a world that doesn't always value those traits. It's also the official launch of the new DC Universe under Gunn and co-chair Peter Safran, making this a reset for the DC Universe.

The ensemble cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, alongside characters like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). It's already a bold lineup that hints at world-building to come—but not at the expense of character-driven storytelling.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

