Moana 2: Special Look And New Poster Have Been Released

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new special look and poster for Moana 2, which will be released on November 27, 2024.

Disney has their own horse in the November box office race, but they probably have the closest thing to a guaranteed winner out of the many big releases. To this day, Moana continues to do numbers over on Disney+, and this sequel kind of came out of nowhere. We usually hear about animated movies years in advance because they take so long to make, but this one has a unique production. It is another example of Disney moving away from streaming and back to theatrical, as this was originally a show that was recut into a feature film. How that will impact the pacing, story, characters, and everything remains to be seen, but there is absolutely a massive audience waiting for more Moana. Disney is starting to pick up the pace with the marketing for Moana 2, and they have released a special look at the film and a new poster this week.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

