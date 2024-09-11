Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: Meet Glinda The Good In A New TV Spot

Universal has released a new TV spot for Wicked that introduces us to Glinda the Good. We also got a new international poster and BTS featurette on Nessarose.

Article Summary Universal releases a new TV spot for Wicked featuring Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good.

New international poster for Wicked revealed, hinting at the film's global appeal.

Behind-the-scenes featurette highlights Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked is part one of a two-part movie, set to be released on November 22, 2024.

Universal is continuing the marketing push for Wicked while completely ignoring that this is Part One of Two. Someday, they will acknowledge this, right? They wouldn't let people go into this without knowing they are only getting half a movie when there is no reason for them to hide it (see: Dune and Part Two not being greenlit yet)? Right? We'll see. Until then, this is still the big movie they want to see explode this fall. The fall season is packed already, and someone will probably come out of 2024 hurting in more than one way. Wicked is a film that needs to justify its own existence and the existence of its own Part Two, which even fans of the musical have said is the weaker half of the story. They want to paint theaters green and sort of half to with something that probably seemed more of a sure thing when it was first announced in 2012. They have released some new material over the last week or so on top of that new trailer. Today, we got a nice little TV spot that introduced us to Glinda the Good, played by Ariana Grande. IMP Awards got their hands on a new poster, which, if the "in cinemas" thing is anything to go by, is an international poster. We also got a short behind-the-scenes featurette on Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!