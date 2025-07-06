Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: Dangbei, Preojector

Dangbei Has Launched The MP1 Max 4K Projector

Dangbei has a brand new projector out on the market for those searching for a portable options with the MP1 Max 4K Projector

Features a triple laser + LED system, 110% BT.2020 color gamut, and ΔE<1 color precision for lifelike images.

Supports HDR10+, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, 3D content, and inbuilt Google TV with Netflix and 10,000+ apps.

Offers voice control, AI image setup, 360° rotation, and dual 12W speakers for a truly immersive experience.

Dangbei has a new projector on the market for their line of portable 4K options, as they have released the MP1 Max 4K Projector. This particular design has been made to be a Triple Laser & LED hybrid, with 3100 ISO Lumens brightness and HDR 10+, along with the usual additions of Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. The projector also comes with voice control, several apps and streaming services built into the menu, advanced cooling, and more. Basically everything you need for a clear picture to be posted anywhere you feel like. We have more details below as its selling for $2k.

Dangbei MP1 Max 4K Projector

Boasting an impressive brightness of 3100 ISO Lumens, the MP1 Max ensures vivid visuals in any environment, projecting lifelike images with remarkable clarity. The 110% BT.2020 ultra-wide color gamut extends the visible spectrum, enriching every frame with precise, accurate hues. A commitment to professional-grade fidelity is further exemplified by the ΔE<1 color accuracy, preserving the creator's intent with unparalleled precision. Beyond image quality, the MP1 Max prioritizes eye comfort with source-level protection, filtering 400-445 nm harmful blue light for a more relaxed viewing experience. The advanced 4K Ultra HD Triple Laser + LED technology enhances vibrancy while maintaining long-term reliability, creating an immersive cinematic experience tailored for home entertainment.

Supporting HDR 10+, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, the MP1 Max delivers exceptional dynamic range and depth, bringing every scene to life with stunning clarity and immersive sound. The projector's 3D capabilities transform home entertainment into a breathtaking spectacle, elevating the visual experience beyond conventional displays. Entertainment versatility is central to the MP1 Max, featuring Google TV with Licensed Netflix integration, providing seamless access to streaming content. With over 10,000 apps, including YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu, audiences can explore a vast library of 700,000+ movies and shows, enhanced by Google TV's intelligent recommendations. Voice control through Google Assistant enables effortless navigation, while smart home connectivity streamlines interaction.

Designed for adaptability, the MP1 Max incorporates a built-in stand with 360° horizontal rotation and 135° vertical tilt, offering flexible positioning on tables, shelves, or mounted setups. The InstanPro AI Image Setup Technology automates image optimization, featuring Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, and Real-time Keystone Correction, and AI Brightness Adjustment, ensuring a flawless display with minimal adjustment. Audio performance is equally immersive, supported by a 750cc Bass Chamber delivering resonant lows down to 45Hz for cinematic impact. Dual 12W speakers, enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, create a dynamic surround sound environment, transforming every moment into an auditory experience.

