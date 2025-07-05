Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: mole man, Paul Walter Hauser

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mole Man is Paul Walter Hauser

Confirmed: This week's The Fantastic Four: First Steps comic reveals that Paul Walter Hauser plays the Mole Man.

The comic features in-universe MCU likenesses of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn as leads.

Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham revisit the Fantastic Four's first battle with Mole Man and Subterrania.

First Steps #1 launches July 9, and the highly anticipated Fantastic Four movie debuts July 25, 2025.

This week sees the publication of The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic by Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham, presented as an in-Marvel Cinematic Universe origin for the characters. A comic book as if it were published in the MCU itself. With likenesses based on the actors playing the leads in the upcoming movie of the same name.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) #1 by Matt Fraction, Mark Buckingham

FROM THE WORLD OF THE UPCOMING FILM, AS AUTHORIZED BY THE FUTURE FOUNDATION! Four years ago, the world was transformed as an amazing cosmic-powered quartet revealed themselves and their astonishing abilities to the public! Since that time, they have become world-famous as the Fantastic Four! Now, to celebrate that anniversary, Marvel Comics recounts their very first exploit, when they clashed with the subterranean Mole Man and his underground legions! MATT FRACTION and MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you this all-new adventure marking the moment that all of history changed!

Because as well as the Fantastic Four, it also introduces Harvey Elder, better known in the standard 616 Marvel comic books as The Mole Man, the Fantastic Four's first super villain, who first appeared in the original The Fantastic Four #1 in 1961.

And just as in the original comic books, representing the kingdom of Subterrania and the Moloid race that live beneath the Earth's crust. Here, the Fantastic Four are trying for a more peaceful solution than was tried in the original comic books. For a little while, at least.

As well as the likenesses of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn used for Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, and The Human Torch, the comic book also portrays The Mole Man as played by Paul Walter Hauser.

Actor and wrestler best known for playing Stingray in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, voicing Embarrassment in Inside Out 2, and more, he is also signed to Major League Wrestling. And it appears may be playing The Mole Man in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie too. And if you needed harder evidence? He is listed in the comic book credits alongside the other actors.

It had been previously rumoured such a thing was on the cards, but this is full-blown published confirmation. Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic by Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham will be published on July 9th, and the movie will be released on July 25th.

