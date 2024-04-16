Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: iron man, kevin feige, Marvel Studios, robert downey jr

Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr Calls on MCU Return: "Part of My DNA"

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer) breaks down his interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Article Summary Robert Downey Jr open to Iron Man return, citing character as part of his DNA.

Marvel Studios' Feige cites commitment to preserving Tony Stark's Endgame arc.

Downey Jr won an Academy Award for Oppenheimer, signaling a new career chapter.

MCU expands TV presence, with more content on Disney+ and Feige's Phase V plans.

Since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr, who played Marvel Cinematic Universe's first superhero in Iron Man in 2008, has been more than happy to turn the page on his career from Tony Stark, especially after ten films helping to put Marvel Studios on the map as a box office juggernaut. The actor, who's since won his first Academy Award for his work in 2023's Oppenheimer, opened up about a possible return since death isn't final, especially in the realm of the multiverse.

Robert Downey Jr Would Be Happy to Return as Iron Man

"Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA," Downey told Esquire, adding there haven't been any offers yet. "That role chose me. And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.' It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win." Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has been with the MCU since day one as it's approaching the second half of Phase V with upcoming releases of Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26, 2024), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), and Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025).

Marvel has also expanded out more prominently on TV well beyond ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with programming expanding to streaming with Hulu and Netflix. The bulk of the new TV content is now on Disney+. Following Downey Jr's hiatus from the live-action role, Feige told Vanity Fair, '"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said about possibly bringing back Downey. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Endgame also marked the final live-action appearance to date of Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts, Tony's former assistant and spouse, who would run Stark Industries. The film would also mark the only time we've seen the character don the Rescue suit in the final battle. Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the Iron Man films, lent his voice in Marvel's What If…? and the two live-action Spider-Man sequels that starred Tom Holland. For more on Downey's career, you can check out the interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!